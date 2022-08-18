ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Knifestyles: Top Doctors Reveal What Plastic Surgery Work Angelina Jolie's Had Done

Angelina Jolie has been the definition of effortless beauty for decades — but has she had any cosmetic procedures to help along the way? The A-list movie star allegedly had a small procedure recently to tighten the skin around her face and brighten up her look. "She felt her skin was beginning to look lax and sagging," the source explained to Star Magazine. "So she had a mini face-lift." BRAD PITT 'HATES ALL THE BAD BLOOD' WITH EX ANGELINA JOLIE, ACTOR HOPES THE PAIR CAN 'FORGIVE EACH OTHER' FOR THEIR KIDS' SAKE"Angelina wanted to have it before starting her upcoming...
SKIN CARE
Page Six

Brad Pitt allegedly caused $25K in damages to plane during Angelina Jolie fight

Brad Pitt allegedly caused $25,000 worth of damages to a plane during his and Angelina Jolie’s infamous 2016 fight. The actress, 47, alleged in a recently released FBI report that she was resting with her children on the aircraft when they told her to “look” at Pitt, 58, whom Jolie saw “pour a glass of red wine.” While the spilled alcohol’s location has been redacted in documents obtained by Page Six, Jolie later claimed that the wine “went all over the chair” and was not cleaned up “for the rest of the flight.” The “Salt” star alleged she “later” learned that “this caused...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Photos of Angelina Jolie's alleged bruises from Brad Pitt during horrid flight revealed

Photos of Angelina Jolie’s injuries that were allegedly sustained in a fight with ex Brad Pitt during a September 2016 brawl on a private jet have been revealed. The Oscar winner submitted photos of bruises on her hand and elbow to an FBI inquiry into the incident that led to the end of their marriage. As Page Six reported, according to the FBI report, Jolie told investigators that Pitt, who had been drinking, shrieked at her in a restroom on board the flight back from Nice, France, to the US. She alleged that Pitt “grabbed her by her head,” “grabbed her by the...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Angelina Jolie dances the Electric Slide with college-bound daughter Zahara

She sure got the boogie. Angelina Jolie was spotted dancing the Electric Slide with daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt as they celebrated the 17-year-old’s admission into Spelman College at an event in Los Angeles. The mother-daughter duo were caught on camera giggling as they followed along to the steps in a video posted to TikTok on Sunday. “Morehouse and Spelman alumni showing Angelina Jolie and her daughter how to hit the electric slide at their event in Los Angeles,” the clip, shared by Watch the Yard, was captioned. At one point, the “Maleficent” actress, 47, was seen giving one alum a fist bump and laughed after...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

LOOK: Clint Eastwood's Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Brad Pitt Allegedly Has a List of Actors He Refuses to Work With

Brad Pitt reportedly keeps a running list of actors he refuses to work with, according to one of his co-stars. The Fight Club star currently stars in Bullet Train alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sandra Bullock. This past weekend, the film opened with a respectable $30 million in ticket sales according to ABC News, putting it at the top spot ahead of DC League of Super Pets, Nope and Thor: Love and Thunder.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Travis Barker is unrecognizable in throwback picture from 20 years ago

After friend Luke Burrett posted a throwback pic of Travis Barker with hair, fans think the pop punk star is unrecognizable. Nowadays, we’re all used to Travis Barker’s no hair look. It’s hard to remember a time when Travis did have hair, in fact, fans now don’t recognize him after friend Luke Burrett posted a throwback pic. The debate amongst fans is now what they prefer.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Caitlyn Jenner Was 'Nervous' About Reuniting With Estranged Family At Kendall's Tequila Party

Caitlyn Jenner, 72, had a “hard” time “being around” her ex Kris Jenner, 66, and some other members of the Kardashian family, who she’s been estranged from, when she attended Kendall Jenner‘s tequila launch party for 818 in Malibu, CA on Aug. 18. The reality star, who came out as transgender in 2015, was “nervous” at the event but pushed through it for her daughter, according to one source. “Caitlyn was very nervous about going to Kendall’s event last night. She knew she had to be there, and that Kendall really wanted her to come, but it was still hard being around all of them (her estranged family members) at the same time,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.
MALIBU, CA
Fox News

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's star-studded inner circle: Inside the couple's wedding guest list

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's star-studded inner circle will likely be front and center at the star couple's three-day wedding extravaganza. Affleck's famous pal Matt Damon was pictured arriving for the wedding with his wife, Luciana Barroso, on Friday. It's been reported that Jimmy Kimmel will also attend as well as Affleck's younger brother, fellow actor Casey Affleck. However, Casey was pictured out and about in Los Angeles ahead of his sibling's wedding.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

'America's Got Talent's Sofia Vergara Posts Stunning Pics From 'Modern Family' Co-star's Wedding

The hit ABC TV comedy series Modern Family may have come to an end, but the bonds the players made during the show’s successful run will never break. So, it’s no surprise that when one of the show’s stars, Sarah Hyland, tied the knot her Modern Family costars were there to celebrate. And, thankfully Sofia Vergara, one of Sarah Hyland’s former costars and current judge for the wildly successful talent competition series, America’s Got Talent was there to capture some of the wedding’s sweetest moments!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Justin Bieber Struggles To Pull His Oversized Jeans At Kendall Jenner's 818 Party

Taking things in stride. Justin Bieber traded his usual shorts and sweats for something more fashion-forward during a night out in Malibu on Thursday, Aug. 18. The “Peaches” singer sported giant bleached jeans, which were so baggy he almost tripped over them outside the chic celeb spot Soho House, where JB and other A-listers were celebrating Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila company.
MALIBU, CA
