This Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is easy, tasty, safe to eat and irresistible. Minimal ingredients help this dessert (or snack) recipe come together quickly!. I will admit, when I was younger my favorite thing ever was to steal a few bites of cookie dough batter when my Mom was baking. I'm sure I'm not alone in that! I'm going to show you a safe way to make and eat an Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. You will be digging into this in no time and it might be hard to stop! Chocolate Chip Cookies are one of my favorites so I had to go with that flavor for sure. If you are a cookie dough lover like me, then you need to make this Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough recipe.

