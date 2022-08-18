Job Details

Digital Roles: Police Project Manager

Digital, Information and Technology Service, Chief Operating Officer Department

Police Sites in the City of London and Guildhall Complex

Salary: £40,750 - £46,150 Inclusive of allowances Dependent on experience

We are looking to expand the digital and technical capabilities of our unique Digital, Information and Technology Shared Service, to deliver more professional project management services to the City of London Police. We are keen to deliver the latest technology - it is how we will future-proof our services and make them more efficient and impactful than ever, helping many more of our residents, businesses, and visitors in turn. Join us in supporting the governing body and Police force of the Square Mile, dedicated to a vibrant and thriving City and promoting a diverse and sustainable London within a globally successful UK.

We are hiring a Project Manager dedicated to delivering a wide range of projects within the City of London Police.

You will be an integral part of our Portfolio team, working alongside a well-established Project Management Office function.

Excellent customer service and the ability to work under pressure are essential in this role, together with solid professional project management knowledge and skills.

The role requires appropriate levels of security clearance, and appointment to the role will depend on clearance being accepted.

You will have experience of working on challenging, wide-ranging projects in a complex environment. Experience of working in a Police or other emergency services environment is also desirable.

You should hold Prince 2 Practitioner accreditation or equivalent experience in an IT-related subject along with relevant accreditations and training. Aside from your experience and skills, we are looking for self-motivated, dynamic professionals who can provide excellent services to a group of key stakeholders.

Closing date: 12 Noon, 19 August 2022.

Please contact 020 7332 3978 (24-hour Answer phone) quoting the reference number OOPS0006 if you experience any problems. A minicom service for the hearing impaired available on 020 7332 3732.

The City of London Corporation is committed to Equal Opportunities and welcomes applications from all sections of the community.

