Steamboat Springs, CO

Steamboat Pilot & Today

Obituary: Harrison "Harry" Dike

Harry passed away peacefully after a 4-year struggle with multiple health issues. He was born in Costa Rica the second of six children to Harrison and Matilda Dike. At age 6 they moved to the US, and he was raised in Westchester, California. He was an avid little leaguer, competitive wrestler and surfer. At the age of 15 he jumped a train for Alaska to work in a logging camp and returned to complete his High School education.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Top 10 most-read stories this week: Rattlesnakes and record fish

1. Steamboat fishing guide reels in potential record trout in North Routt. It is not every day in the fishing world that you come across a Rainbow Trout that could earn you a Master Angler Award. It is even less common to reel in a record-breaking Rainbow as you are heading back to shore.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

New business looks to bring a little flavor to Oak Creek

For more than three decades, Sascha Stanger traveled the world in search of good food. Now, the longtime food importer is ready to share his experience with Oak Creek, Routt County and all of Colorado with Sascha’s Gourmet Goods. “It has been a dream of his since we have...
OAK CREEK, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat man dies while hiking on Mica Basin trail

A 72-year-old Steamboat man died while hiking on the Mica Basin trail in North Routt on Friday, Aug. 12. According to the Routt County Coroner, David Scott died while hiking with his wife about 4.5 miles up the somewhat remote trail off of Seedhouse Road. The cause of death has...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Competitors get creative in showing fake birds at Routt County Fair junior livestock

The junior livestock show at the 2022 Routt County Fair in Hayden commenced on Saturday, Aug. 20, with competitors showing off humans dressed as birds. Makayla Iacovetto toted a posted board with pictures of her turkeys, Maverick and Goose, while a friend in a chicken costume followed her and held a sign that said, ‘eat more turkey’, a play on Chick-fil-A’s advertising slogan.
HAYDEN, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Pacaso, which sells shares of luxury single-family homes, debuts in Steamboat

The way Pacaso Communications Manager Chrissy Bruchey sees it, the California-based real estate company’s foray into the Steamboat Springs housing market in late July is all about the positives. A news release about the launch of the second-home, co-ownership platform in Steamboat called Pacaso “a technology-enabled marketplace that modernizes...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Granby has ‘Fittest Man on Earth’

Grand County rancher Cal Cherrington didn’t “truly” get in shape until he started doing CrossFit—the interval-based, high-intensity strength and conditioning method that took the workout world by storm in the early 2000s—as a 55-year-old. That sounds a little far-fetched, especially when he rattles off all...
GRANBY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County Fair sheep show displays future of agriculture

The Routt County Fair sheep show was so much more than just showing off some beautiful sheep. It was an opportunity to show the people of Routt County that the future for agriculture is bright. The show’s judge, Jason Miller, took some time in the middle of the competition to...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County real estate sales surpass $27M for week of Aug. 12-18

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $27.8 million across 25 sales for the week of Aug. 12-18. Property Description: 781-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condominium, Unit 117, Building A at Storm Meadows Club Condo. Last sold for $343,000 in 2017. 33509 Seneca Trail. Seller: Shea Reed. Buyer: William Andrew Nickell III.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat boys soccer taking a next-level approach in 2022

While taking a step in the right direction last season, the Steamboat Springs boys soccer team was unable to make a deep run in the playoffs. This season, with their experience, energy and focus, the Sailors intend on bringing things to the next level. Head coach Rob Bohlmann believes the...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO

