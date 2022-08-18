The kava craze is buzzing in SWFL and beyond

It’s not booze. It’s not bud, it’s kava.

The kava plant is harvested and brewed into tea. The plant itself is not native to the U.S., it comes from South Pacific Islands like Fiji, Vanuatu, and Tonga. It can be used for different reasons.

Jacqueline Rusher and her sister are the CEO’s of Kava Culture. She said, “my sister actually was the one who brought it to my attention. She came to me and said let’s open a kava bar and I said what is that?”

That was about 7 years ago, since then the kava craze keeps growing and now she and her sister are shouting bula with the best of them at their kava bars across Southwest Florida.

“Traditionally it’s a very earthy product and I think sometimes people shy away from that,” said Rusher. “We’ve made it taste very good and now we have a bunch of more people that are like let me try it, what is this stuff?”

So it’s safe to say all the buzz about kava is real.

Christine “CC” Costello is in charge of franchise development for Kava Culture. She said the company has grown in more ways than one.

“We are noticing a tremendous amount of buzz in all corners of the country right now, we’ve even got some from overseas, we’ve had inquiries for franchises in australia, south africa, the Dominican Republic,” said Costello.

These kava bar locations have popped up everywhere in our area.

Kava Culture constantly makes sure to stay on top of growing trends and stay relevant.

“It started with CBD (brewed into can form kava) and then it’s leaning into hemp compounds called the deltas,” said Costello. “Which is kind of edgy but it’s so great because we can enjoy it socially in a public place together for the first time.”

Rusher added, “so if you need a little pick me up, we’ve got something for that, if you need a relaxer, we have something for that.”

Oftentimes people stop by kava bars like this out of curiosity, quiet space to work or maybe even a need.

“It also hits some receptors that mimic the feeling of alcohol, we have a lot of people who are choosing to not drink alcohol whether it’s for a season a day a week a year, forever,” said Costello.

Dr. Virginia Londahl-Ramsey is the program director of FGCU’s School of Nursing and Anesthesiology. She said, studies show kava has helped those with anxiety.

“People are actually substituting it for anti anxiety medicine. I don’t know if that’s recommended because of the unregulated dosing,” said Dr. Londahl-Ramsey. But it shouldn’t be used as primary treatment for any ailment. “The recommended dosing of kava is about 250 milligrams in a 24 hour period,” she added.

Drinking kava is generally safe in moderation but if you use it regularly you’re advised to talk to your doctor especially if you are supposed to undergo anesthesia. Dr. Londahl-Ramsey is also a board-certified registered nurse anesthetist who specializes primarily in cardiac anesthesia.

“If you’re having a surgical procedure it’s immensely important to vocalize that you are taking a kava product because kava interferes with benzodiazepine, benzodiazepine is an anti anxiety medication we give traditionally with almost any anesthetic,” she said.

While drinking or taking kava feels similar to a buzz from drinking alcohol, alcohol, other drugs and kava don’t mix.

“You should not drink alcohol and have kava within a 24 hour period or at the very least 12 hours,” said Dr. Londahl Ramsey. “You will predispose yourself to liver toxicity and you could have cirrhosis develop immediately.

The employees at Kava Culture are well versed in all things Kava and are happy to educate any consumer that walks into their bars.

As far as the future of Kava Culture the sky’s the limit as rusher says, “I see about 500 corporate stores and we’re shooting for about 1,000 franchises coming.”