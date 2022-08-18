ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

How late does Denver see 90-degree temperatures?

By Jessica Lebel
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dpVl7_0hMiPWv500

DENVER ( KDVR ) — It has been a hot summer so far in Denver with more than 50 days that reached 90 degrees or higher. But when does the city typically stop seeing 90-degree temperatures?

The average last 90-degree day of the year in Denver is Sept. 4. The first week of September is typically when Denver sees that last hot day of the summer before temperatures finally start to cool down for fall.

Last year, Denver hit the 90s on Sept. 18 for the last one of the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0umiKM_0hMiPWv500

The latest recorded date that Denver hit 90 degrees was Oct. 1, 1892. The record books date back to 1872.

Denver has hit 90 degrees or higher 51 times this year. That is already five days over the 30-year average of 46 days that reach at least 90 degrees. Five of those days were in the triple digits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MhX9Q_0hMiPWv500

With the monsoon kicking back up in Denver this weekend, temperatures are forecast to stay below 90 degrees for at least the next week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travellemming.com

Camping Near Denver (9 Best Places, By a Local)

Colorado locals and visitors love to get outdoors and fortunately, there are plenty of places to go camping near Denver!. Even if you live nearby, there are lots of reasons to enjoy Denver camping. It’s a great way to test out new gear and practice camping skills before you head out on a longer trip. It’s also just a fun way to shake things up a bit!
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Axios

Denver's high housing costs make it a magnet for the wealthy

Denver is a new destination for the wealthy. What's happening: The city's overpriced housing market, glitzy Cherry Creek shopping district, flush state coffers and $175 sushi menu are all signs of how the richest are "thriving" as the pandemic lifts, per Bloomberg. The story features a Denver penthouse on the...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
Westword

Denver's Most and Least Popular Radio Stations

Despite technological changes that have revolutionized communication over recent decades, traditional radio remains a going concern in metro Denver, the country's eighteenth-largest market. But as demonstrated by the latest report from industry leader Nielsen, a relative handful of stations owned by media conglomerates dominate the scene, leaving most other signals to scramble for the scraps — and in July, many of them failed to generate enough listeners to even register in the ratings available to the public.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
drivinvibin.com

5 Reasons to Avoid Boulder, Colorado

Boulder sits in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. It’s an outdoor recreation paradise, but it’s not perfect. Its breathtaking landscapes and natural beauty easily mask why we think this is one city you should avoid. If you’re planning a trip to Colorado, you’ll want to keep reading.
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Annual peach festival returns to Colorado town

The annual Fort Collins Peach Festival is coming back to Colorado next week for its 10th year, to celebrate the return of the state's peach season. "The idea for a Peach Festival started when members of the 1918 Rotary Club of Fort Collins and Fort Collins Breakfast decided to work together to raise money for local charities and to promote Rotary throughout the region [in 2010]. They decided to build upon the success of the Peach Sale sponsored by the Breakfast Rotary Club, which has sold boxes of peaches every year here in Fort Collins and all over Northern Colorado," the festival's website reads.
FORT COLLINS, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy