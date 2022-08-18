ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral neighbors burdened by abandoned properties

By Claire Lavezzorio
 3 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Neighbors in North West Cape are tired of looking at two abandoned properties. The half-built homes are overgrown with weeds and draw in animals like rats, snakes and armadillos.

“It brings our property value down for sure,” said Tony Allen, who lives next door to one of the properties.

Allen said that for nearly four years, the home right next door to his has sat untouched. There’s another right down the street from him on North West 33rd Place and Kismet Parkway.

We did some digging into the properties. Both were listed on Zillow five days ago by Innova Real Estate Corporation. The listings show pictures of beautiful, finished homes. But there is a disclaimer that reads, “photos attached are of a similar property but not the subject property”.

According to the Lee County Property Appraiser’s website, both of these properties are now owned by Town Brickell Group, LLC. based in Miami. That’s after they were sold several times over the past couple of years.

The City of Cape Coral said they have code cases for each property. On Thursday, we were told a compliance officer was checking on current violations.

