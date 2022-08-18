Read full article on original website
Disney Plus announces when Thor: Love and Thunder will be streaming
If you haven’t been lucky enough to catch Thor: Love and Thunder at the cinema yet, don’t worry because we now know exactly when the latest MCU movie is coming to the streaming service Disney Plus. So get the sweets and treats ready and close the curtains, it’s nearly time for big superhero movie action on the small screen at home.
6 ways Iron Man can return to the MCU without ruining Avengers: Endgame
With every new Marvel TV show and movie, we’re getting closer to the endgame of the Multiverse Saga. We’re using “close” loosely here, as we have three more years of MCU adventures before we get to that massive Secret Wars movie. While Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) is dead, MCU Phase 4 has already given us 6 different ways Tony Stark can come back to life. And it’s all possible without ruining the character’s legacy from in the Infinity Saga or his sacrifice in Endgame.
She-Hulk villain was supposed to be like a Kardashian
There’s a brand new Marvel series in town as the She-Hulk release date has arrived, which means there’s a new villain to take on the latest MCU character. Apparently, the bad guy from She-Hulk is supposed to be like a Kardashian, and even after a brief appearance in one episode, we can certainly see the inspiration.
‘The Company You Keep’ Starring Milo Ventimiglia Ordered to Series at ABC
ABC has given a series order to the spy drama “The Company You Keep” starring “This Is Us” alum Milo Ventimiglia, Variety has learned. The series was originally ordered to pilot as part of ABC’s 2022 pilot season slate. It will now debut at midseason on ABC in 2023. The show is based on the Korean series “My Fellow Citizens” from Korean Broadcasting System. In the American version, a night of passion leads to love between con-man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma (Catherine Haena Kim), who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so...
George RR Martin had mixed feelings visiting Game of Thrones set
George RR Martin is currently ‘busy’ writing the final two novels in his Song of Ice and Fire series – as he has been for the last decade. He’s also anticipating the release of House of the Dragon – the Game of Thrones prequel series coming to HBO on August 21, 2022.
The Last of Us trailer is here and the internet’s lost its mind
When the news broke that HBO was making a TV series out of the acclaimed video game The Last of Us, fans of the franchise went crazy. Now, with the release of the first The Last of Us trailer, the internet has well and truly lost its mind at how accurately the footage appears to pay tribute to the game.
Buffy, the Vampire Slayer reboot reportedly in “purgatory”
It’s been a long old century since 2018, and an awful lot has happened. While at the same time, we seem to have been stuck in a kind of purgatory since 2020 – and time has stopped. All the way back in 2018, a reboot of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer TV series was mooted. But like the rest of us, it’s apparently on “pause.”
Sly Stallone loves action movies, even though they put him in hospital
There’s no denying Sylvester Stallone is one of the greatest action movie stars of all time, with some of the most iconic movie franchises to his name spanning back to the 1970s. While those roles have made Stallone a household name and a Hollywood legend, the nature of the genre does mean he ends up in the hospital from time to time.
