With every new Marvel TV show and movie, we’re getting closer to the endgame of the Multiverse Saga. We’re using “close” loosely here, as we have three more years of MCU adventures before we get to that massive Secret Wars movie. While Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) is dead, MCU Phase 4 has already given us 6 different ways Tony Stark can come back to life. And it’s all possible without ruining the character’s legacy from in the Infinity Saga or his sacrifice in Endgame.

MOVIES ・ 13 MINUTES AGO