STOCKTON -- Dozens of United Farm Workers union members and supporters walked 17 miles from Manteca to Stockton on Saturday as part of the 335-mile, 24-day "March for the Governor's Signature" walk.It's the final leg of a march that started earlier in August in Delano, near the UFW's headquarters. The historic "Forty Acres" complex is where the union began 60 years ago, in September 1962. The path was first walked by civil rights leader Cesar Chavez in 1966 from Delano to Sacramento when the union was in its early years. At the time, Chavez, alongside Dolores Huerta, founded UFW to bring...

STOCKTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO