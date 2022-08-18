ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Hanford Sentinel

Frustration spurs California parents to run for school boards

Across California, parents’ pandemic-era frustrations over everything from COVID school closures and safety protocols to the power of teachers’ unions are driving them to run for school boards. Some are motivated by national controversies, such as critical race theory and LGBTQ+ education. Others want to make sure the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Elk Grove Citizen

EG City Council approves negotiating agreement for Project Elevate

The Elk Grove City Council on Aug. 10 unanimously approved an exclusive negotiating agreement with international developer, Hines Interests Limited Partnership, for the proposed Project Elevate project. Project Elevate is a high-end, mixed-use development that will be constructed on a vacant 20.4-acre, city-owned property at the southeast corner of Elk...
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

East Sacramento residents lay out frustrations over homelessness to mayor

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tempers flared in a Saturday morning community meeting between Mayor Steinberg and a group of East Sacramento neighbors frustrated by the growing homelessness crisis. Gathering in McKinley Park, community members raised concerns about finding needles on the ground and growing tent encampments blocking sidewalks. Some raised...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

United Farm Workers bring voting rights march from Manteca to Stockton

STOCKTON -- Dozens of United Farm Workers union members and supporters walked 17 miles from Manteca to Stockton on Saturday as part of the 335-mile, 24-day "March for the Governor's Signature" walk.It's the final leg of a march that started earlier in August in Delano, near the UFW's headquarters. The historic "Forty Acres" complex is where the union began 60 years ago, in September 1962. The path was first walked by civil rights leader Cesar Chavez in 1966 from Delano to Sacramento when the union was in its early years. At the time, Chavez, alongside Dolores Huerta, founded UFW to bring...
STOCKTON, CA
viatravelers.com

11 Best and Fun Things to Do in Jamestown, California

Jamestown, California, is a small town of around 3,400 in Tuolumne County. But what is Jamestown, California known for, and is Jamestown, California worth visiting?. It is mostly known as a common railroad destination, a sector of the Gold Boom, and for its local culture, food, and role in several films.
JAMESTOWN, CA
ABC10

Sacramento police investigating deadly shooting near Capitol Casino

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers with the Sacramento Police Department are investigating a shooting Monday morning. The shooting happened in the 400 block of North 16th Street at Capitol Casino. According to the police, one person has been taken into custody. The Sacramento Fire Department told ABC10 that two people...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Person found shot near Sacramento's Tower Cafe

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A person is recovering Sunday after a Saturday night shooting at an unknown location, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Around 10:54 p.m. Saturday, officers say they responded to the area of 15th Street and Broadway near Sacramento's Tower Cafe and found a person who had been shot.
SACRAMENTO, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Farm workers, supporters ‘March for Governor’s Signature’

A determined group of more than 30 people started walking from Macias Park in Merced to Memorial Park in Livingston early Tuesday morning as part of a 24-day, 335-mile “March for the Governor’s Signature.”. The march was organized by the United Farm Workers, a labor union founded in...
LIVINGSTON, CA
FOX40

Minor saved from drowning in Turlock High School pool

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — Friday night a minor was pulled from the bottom of the pool at Turlock High School, according to the Modesto Fire Department. According to a news release from the Modesto Fire Department, when they arrived on the scene they pulled Angel Dominguez Jr. out of the water and then started life-saving […]
TURLOCK, CA
ABC10

'This doesn't happen very often' | UC Davis professor reacts to attack at an Elk Grove high school

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 15-year-old student was accused of attempted homicide after attacking another student at an Elk Grove high school Wednesday. ABC10 spoke with multiple students who witnessed the alleged attack. They said they saw a student hit another student with a fire extinguisher multiple times. Video circulating online appears to show the alleged attack.
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

El Dorado Hills' 'The Purple Place' announces closure

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The Purple Place Bar and Grill will officially close its doors on Sunday. Denise and Mike Hountalas, the owners of the Purple Place Bar and Grill, purchased and renovated the restaurant in 2006. It quickly became a beloved restaurant for many El Dorado County residents and those passing through the area.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
nypressnews.com

Off-campus UC Berkeley student housing bans white people from common areas

An off-campus housing co-op for University of California, Berkeley students bans white people from entering common spaces to “avoid white violence” — sparking criticism that the policy inflames racial tensions. The five-story, 30-room “Person of Color Theme House” near the school requires students to declare their race...
BERKELEY, CA
