Sacramento City Unified won't extend school year to make up for spring's teacher strike
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Unified School District will not add extra days to the 2022-2023 school year to make up for class time lost after teachers went on strike in the spring. The school district made the announcement Friday in a letter to parents. The move to...
Hanford Sentinel
Frustration spurs California parents to run for school boards
Across California, parents’ pandemic-era frustrations over everything from COVID school closures and safety protocols to the power of teachers’ unions are driving them to run for school boards. Some are motivated by national controversies, such as critical race theory and LGBTQ+ education. Others want to make sure the...
KCRA.com
Sac City Unified not extending school year as it awaits possible penalty from state
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Despite the threat of a $46 million fine from the state, the Sacramento City Unified School District says it won't extend the current school year to make up for time lost due to a strike last spring. In a back-to-school update emailed to parents Friday afternoon,...
Elk Grove Citizen
EG City Council approves negotiating agreement for Project Elevate
The Elk Grove City Council on Aug. 10 unanimously approved an exclusive negotiating agreement with international developer, Hines Interests Limited Partnership, for the proposed Project Elevate project. Project Elevate is a high-end, mixed-use development that will be constructed on a vacant 20.4-acre, city-owned property at the southeast corner of Elk...
East Sacramento residents lay out frustrations over homelessness to mayor
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tempers flared in a Saturday morning community meeting between Mayor Steinberg and a group of East Sacramento neighbors frustrated by the growing homelessness crisis. Gathering in McKinley Park, community members raised concerns about finding needles on the ground and growing tent encampments blocking sidewalks. Some raised...
United Farm Workers bring voting rights march from Manteca to Stockton
STOCKTON -- Dozens of United Farm Workers union members and supporters walked 17 miles from Manteca to Stockton on Saturday as part of the 335-mile, 24-day "March for the Governor's Signature" walk.It's the final leg of a march that started earlier in August in Delano, near the UFW's headquarters. The historic "Forty Acres" complex is where the union began 60 years ago, in September 1962. The path was first walked by civil rights leader Cesar Chavez in 1966 from Delano to Sacramento when the union was in its early years. At the time, Chavez, alongside Dolores Huerta, founded UFW to bring...
KCRA.com
‘We’re here to give them a voice’: Group marching hundreds of miles to California capitol in support of farm workers
STOCKTON, Calif. — Over 24 days, a large group is raising awareness for farm workers' voting rights by marching 335 miles across California. “Our farm workers have been voiceless for so long and that’s why we’re here, to give them a voice,” said Connie Perez-Andreesen, CAO/National Vice President of United Farm Workers.
viatravelers.com
11 Best and Fun Things to Do in Jamestown, California
Jamestown, California, is a small town of around 3,400 in Tuolumne County. But what is Jamestown, California known for, and is Jamestown, California worth visiting?. It is mostly known as a common railroad destination, a sector of the Gold Boom, and for its local culture, food, and role in several films.
Sacramento police investigating deadly shooting near Capitol Casino
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers with the Sacramento Police Department are investigating a shooting Monday morning. The shooting happened in the 400 block of North 16th Street at Capitol Casino. According to the police, one person has been taken into custody. The Sacramento Fire Department told ABC10 that two people...
Person found shot near Sacramento's Tower Cafe
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A person is recovering Sunday after a Saturday night shooting at an unknown location, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Around 10:54 p.m. Saturday, officers say they responded to the area of 15th Street and Broadway near Sacramento's Tower Cafe and found a person who had been shot.
mercedcountytimes.com
Farm workers, supporters ‘March for Governor’s Signature’
A determined group of more than 30 people started walking from Macias Park in Merced to Memorial Park in Livingston early Tuesday morning as part of a 24-day, 335-mile “March for the Governor’s Signature.”. The march was organized by the United Farm Workers, a labor union founded in...
Minor saved from drowning in Turlock High School pool
TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — Friday night a minor was pulled from the bottom of the pool at Turlock High School, according to the Modesto Fire Department. According to a news release from the Modesto Fire Department, when they arrived on the scene they pulled Angel Dominguez Jr. out of the water and then started life-saving […]
nypressnews.com
United Farm Workers members march again to the Capitol, where their clout is growing
CERES, Calif. — By late morning it was already hot, but not nearly as scorching as it would be in just a few hours. Lourdes Cardenas, 59, had already walked nearly eight dusty, sun-blasted miles from Turlock, with about that many more to go to the day’s destination in downtown Modesto.
Turlock High School student on life support after nearly drowning in dive pool
TURLOCK, Calif. — A Turlock High School student is on life support after nearly drowning in the school's diving pool, officials said. According to a message from Principal Gabe Ontiveros, the incident happened late Friday night and left the student in critical condition. Turlock Unified School District spokesperson Marie...
'This doesn't happen very often' | UC Davis professor reacts to attack at an Elk Grove high school
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 15-year-old student was accused of attempted homicide after attacking another student at an Elk Grove high school Wednesday. ABC10 spoke with multiple students who witnessed the alleged attack. They said they saw a student hit another student with a fire extinguisher multiple times. Video circulating online appears to show the alleged attack.
KCRA.com
From student to janitor to being in charge: Meet Ione Elementary’s new principal
IONE, Calif. — Ione Elementary School has a new principal this year but, this is far from his first time setting foot on the campus. Mike Huss was a student at the elementary school, and despite him saying that he never saw himself in education growing up, his peers and family believed otherwise.
Mountain lion seen on Atwater High School campus
A mountain lion was spotted on the Atwater High School campus on Saturday.
El Dorado Hills' 'The Purple Place' announces closure
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The Purple Place Bar and Grill will officially close its doors on Sunday. Denise and Mike Hountalas, the owners of the Purple Place Bar and Grill, purchased and renovated the restaurant in 2006. It quickly became a beloved restaurant for many El Dorado County residents and those passing through the area.
Boyfriend convicted in 2020 killing of Rancho Cordova woman
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A man is now facing up to life in prison after he was convicted of killing a Rancho Cordova woman in 2020. The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office announced Monday that Nicholas Brynelson was convicted of the first-degree murder of Jong Hee Park. According to...
nypressnews.com
Off-campus UC Berkeley student housing bans white people from common areas
An off-campus housing co-op for University of California, Berkeley students bans white people from entering common spaces to “avoid white violence” — sparking criticism that the policy inflames racial tensions. The five-story, 30-room “Person of Color Theme House” near the school requires students to declare their race...
