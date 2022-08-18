Read full article on original website
Related
KTVB
Southwest Idaho evening weather: Hot, dry conditions continue through the week ahead
Look for sunshine through Southern Idaho for Sunday. Some patchy smoke and haze is still expected, with the Four Corners Fire still actively burning near Cascade.
KTVB
Southern Idaho evening weather: Cooler Friday with isolated showers, warmer weekend
Energetic storms are moving through portions of Idaho. The central mountains have seen storms Friday afternoon and the Treasure Valley saw a brief downpour.
New 'free-market think tank' to open in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Idaho will get a new “free-market think tank” in October, but it’s promising not to engage in the tactics of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, the current Idaho group that’s used that descriptor. Ken Dey,...
KTVB
Friday Night Football: Highlights, scores from opening week in southern Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho high school football season has finally arrived, with teams throughout the Gem State stepping under the Friday night lights for an early 2022 'Week 0' slate. 15 matchups are scheduled for this weekend across the state, including 12 games with a southern Idaho squad...
Comments / 0