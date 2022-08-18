ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, NJ

N.J. man accused of trying to hire 'cheap' hit man for $15 to kill 13-year-old girl in Texas

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2plkON_0hMiOatY00

NEWARK, N.J. (TCD) -- A 57-year-old man faces federal charges after he allegedly tried hiring a hit man to kill a young girl in Texas.

In a statement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey announced charges against Armando Conceicao for conspiracy to commit murder for hire and causing another travel interstate or using interstate facilities with intent that a murder for hire be committed.

According to the indictment, between May and November 2021, Conceicao allegedly communicated with a person identified only as Individual-1 and asked them to "kill or locate another to kill the victim." Conceicao and Individual-1 met in New Jersey in May 2021 and Conceicao gave them the victim’s address and a photo of her.

Conceicao reportedly gave Individual-1 money to pay for travel down to Texas, where the girl lived. Individual-1 drove to Texas and stayed for about a week where they took photos of the girl’s house and her father’s car.

When Individual-1 returned to New Jersey, Conceicao allegedly "instructed Individual-1 to proceed with the scheme to murder the victim."

The two met again in November at a location in Plainfield, New Jersey, to discuss their plans. The indictment says, "Individual-1 stated, in sum and substance, that he knows a 'guy,' who is 'cheap, he’s charging fifteen bucks, ten bucks, problem solved.'"

Conceicao allegedly responded in the affirmative and Individual-1 said the "guy" wanted "to know how we are going to do it."

Individual-1 reportedly said during their meeting, "If we kill a little girl, it’s just one person."

Conceicao allegedly responded, "It’s over."

Individual-1 asked, "If the whole family is there, how’s it going to be ?"

Conceicao allegedly told Individual-1 to kill the girl then "finish with the rest. I don’t care."

He also reportedly confirmed the victim is 13 years old.

It was not immediately clear how Conceicao and the intended victim know each other. If convicted, Conceicao could face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Newark man found shot to death after fight, police say

Essex County authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a Newark man who died from a single gunshot wound on Friday. The victim has been identified as Nadir Key, 29, of 13th Avenue, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. No arrests have been made. Police responded to a...
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Jersey State
Plainfield, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Newark, NJ
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Plainfield, NJ
City
Newark, TX
truecrimedaily

Kentucky man allegedly called police dispatch and said he strangled his girlfriend to death

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (TCD) -- A 47-year-old man was arrested after allegedly calling dispatch and admitting to authorities that he fatally strangled his girlfriend. According to a news release from the Kentucky State Police, on Saturday, Aug. 13, at approximately 9 a.m., William Virgin called Webster County Dispatch and a unit arrived at the scene, where they found 32-year-old Heather Davidson deceased. Kentucky State Police are reportedly helping the Webster County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.
truecrimedaily

N.J. man accused of killing missing 5-year-old after her remains were found in basement

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was recently charged with murder after the remains of his girlfriend’s missing daughter were reportedly found in his basement. According to a news release from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, on Tuesday, July 26, authorities learned about a welfare check request for Monique Durham’s twin 5-year-old daughters, and as a result, an investigation was launched. It was reportedly determined that one of Durham’s twin daughters was missing, and no family or friends had seen the juvenile since 2019.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
truecrimedaily

3 people arrested after remains of missing Louisiana man are found in shallow grave

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (TCD) -- Two men and a woman were arrested this week after investigators discovered a missing man’s remains. In July, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating Tywonne "Day-Day" Lamonte Neal. He was reportedly last seen getting into a gray sedan and had not been seen or heard from since July 17. The Sheriff’s Office said detectives "cannot rule out foul play."
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit Man#Murder#True Crime#Prison#Violent Crime
TMZ.com

Rapper JayDaYoungan Ambushed By 5 Gunmen In Shooting Death, Father Says

Popular Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally ambushed by 5 gunmen ... according to his father, who was there when his son was gunned down. The slain rapper's dad, Kenyatta Scott, tells TMZ ... he and JayDaYoungan were sitting in the front yard of their Louisiana home Wednesday evening when a black truck pulled up and 3 people hopped out with guns.
BOGALUSA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

40K+
Followers
2K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy