The universe has one wicked sense of humor, as the Minnesota Twins broadcast learned the hard way over the weekend. Bally Sports North, the Twins’ TV network, aired a video package in honor of retired former Minnesota star Dan Gladden, who was officially inducted to the Twins Hall of Fame on Sunday. Unfortunately, the video glitched at an extremely inopportune time while playing a highlight of Gladden from the 1991 World Series against the Atlanta Braves. The timing of the glitch made it look like Gladden was doing, well, something rather inappropriate.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO