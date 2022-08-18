ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Comments / 1

Related
wmay.com

Illinois Politicians At Odds Over State Population Trends

Is Illinois gaining population, or losing it? The answer may depend on your political affiliation. The U.S. Census Bureau’s official 2020 count showed Illinois losing population, but a follow-up survey indicated the state may have been undercounted. Democrats say Illinois actually added people over the last ten years, and have called on the Census Bureau to produce a revised count. There’s been no official response to that request yet.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Springfield, IL
State
Illinois State
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
1440 WROK

Mystery Person Won $1.3 Billion Lottery From This Illinois Store

If you happened to buy a lottery ticket from a certain Illinois convenience store, you might be nearly a billionaire now and not even now it. CBS News is reporting that there was only 1 winner from the $1.3 billion dollar mega-millions jackpot Friday night. That winner who remains a mystery purchased their ticket from a Des Plaines, Illinois Speedway store.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Durkin
Person
Tammy Duckworth
Person
Darren Bailey
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lori Lightfoot
capitolwolf.com

Final day of the Illinois State Fair

Sunday is the final day of the Illinois State Fair. Sunny skies and mild temperatures promise to make this year’s 10-day celebration of Illinois Agriculture a record breaking event. Its FAMILY DAY at the fair. Todays activities include the 10K Abe’s Amble, a chili cookoff at The Shed, The...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Auctioning off Illinois’ unclaimed property

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Fair continued on Saturday, and so did the tradition of the Illinois Treasurer’s “Unclaimed Property Auction.” Items for the auction were from inactive safety deposit boxes turned over to the state government a decade ago. Two hundred-and-fifty lots were auctioned off, with items ranging from coins and jewelry […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WGNtv.com

Unclear if Columbus statues will return after committee report

CHICAGO — It’s unclear if the three Columbus statues that were removed will ever return following a new report from a city committee. The Chicago Monuments Project, which was tasked with identifying if 41 monuments and statues across the city “capture current values,” released its 73-page report on Friday. In it, committee members suggest continued removal of the Columbus statues, which were previously in Grant Park and Arrigo Park.
CHICAGO, IL
1470 WMBD

COVID numbers in Illinois continue declines

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The number of new cases of COVID-19 continues to be lower in Illinois, along with the number of counties most at risk of spreading the disease. The Illinois Department of Public Health says 25,084 new cases of COVID were reported in Illinois in the week ending Friday. That’s down more than 5,000 from the week before.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Election Local#Election Day#Illinois State Fair#Politics State#Election State#Gop#Anti Chicago#Wgn News#House
fox32chicago.com

New Illinois solar farm opens downstate in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Ill. - The state's newest solar farm opened Thursday in Lincoln, Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker was on hand for the dedication of the project. The Mulligan Solar Farm led to 300 construction jobs and is contributing $7 million in tax revenue for that community. The solar farm is being...
LINCOLN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
97ZOK

Illinois is home to the National Great Rivers Museum

Illinois and the Mississippi River have such a unique relationship, but there is more to the relationship than you may know, if you want to more about the relationship that the state, the land, and the people have with the Mighty Mississippi then you need to take a trip to the National Great Rivers Museum.
EAST ALTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Storms bring heavy rain, very large hail and damaging winds to Central Illinois

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Severe thunderstorms developed across Central Illinois Saturday afternoon bringing some much needed rain to the area, but they also brought destructive hail and wind. The storms prompted Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings across Central Illinois along with a Flash Flood Warning. Since Friday night, most...
ILLINOIS STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

All first round conditional Adult Use Cannabis Dispensary Licenses issued in Illinois

CHICAGO, IL — The final three Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses have been issued to Illinois applicants selected from 2021 lotteries. According to a Friday release, all businesses selected qualify as Social Equity Applicants under the Cannabis Regulation Tax Act. Businesses must meet the certain criteria as part of the act in an effort to prioritize communities targeted by the War on Drugs.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy