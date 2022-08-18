Read full article on original website
Biggest sources of immigrants to Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Illinois from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Illinois Politicians At Odds Over State Population Trends
Is Illinois gaining population, or losing it? The answer may depend on your political affiliation. The U.S. Census Bureau’s official 2020 count showed Illinois losing population, but a follow-up survey indicated the state may have been undercounted. Democrats say Illinois actually added people over the last ten years, and have called on the Census Bureau to produce a revised count. There’s been no official response to that request yet.
Sen. Durbin still thinks Illinois is growing, hasn’t heard back from Census
(The Center Square) – Illinois Democrats still haven’t heard back from the U.S. Census about their request to revise the state’s population upwards. Republicans say it’s clear the state has lost population. Decennial U.S. Census numbers show Illinois lost people and the state’s population dropped to...
Report details threat to future Illinois taxpayers posed by excessive borrowing
(The Center Square) – A report shows the state of Illinois has one of the largest debt liabilities in the country. The American Legislative Exchange Council, or ALEC, released its annual State Bonded Obligations publication, which highlights the risks posed to taxpayers by excessive borrowing. State governments borrow for...
Darren Bailey Calls Chicago A ‘Hellhole’ Again — And Chicagoans Respond: ‘This Should Work Out Well For Him’
CHICAGO — Darren Bailey, the Republican candidate for Illinois governor, called Chicago — the state’s largest city — a “hellhole” twice Thursday speaking at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield. The line didn’t land well with Chicagoans. “Chicagoans are notorious for NOT obsessively...
Where does Illinois land on the Best States to Live in 2022 list?
One of the biggest websites for ranking states has come out with their official 2022 ranking for the Best States to Live in, with high taxes, crime in the biggest cities, and not ideal winter weather, where does the Land of Lincoln fall on the list?. According to Wallethub.com's new...
As a conservative group criticizes Decatur public school curriculum, locals rally in defense
DECATUR — Illinois now requires every elementary and high school teach a unit on Black History, ranging from African civilizations to U.S. slavery to the Civil Rights movement. This week, Illinois Family Action (IFA), a conservative, Christian group, based in suburban Chicago, held a meeting with about 35 attendees,...
Mystery Person Won $1.3 Billion Lottery From This Illinois Store
If you happened to buy a lottery ticket from a certain Illinois convenience store, you might be nearly a billionaire now and not even now it. CBS News is reporting that there was only 1 winner from the $1.3 billion dollar mega-millions jackpot Friday night. That winner who remains a mystery purchased their ticket from a Des Plaines, Illinois Speedway store.
Final day of the Illinois State Fair
Sunday is the final day of the Illinois State Fair. Sunny skies and mild temperatures promise to make this year’s 10-day celebration of Illinois Agriculture a record breaking event. Its FAMILY DAY at the fair. Todays activities include the 10K Abe’s Amble, a chili cookoff at The Shed, The...
Auctioning off Illinois’ unclaimed property
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Fair continued on Saturday, and so did the tradition of the Illinois Treasurer’s “Unclaimed Property Auction.” Items for the auction were from inactive safety deposit boxes turned over to the state government a decade ago. Two hundred-and-fifty lots were auctioned off, with items ranging from coins and jewelry […]
Unclear if Columbus statues will return after committee report
CHICAGO — It’s unclear if the three Columbus statues that were removed will ever return following a new report from a city committee. The Chicago Monuments Project, which was tasked with identifying if 41 monuments and statues across the city “capture current values,” released its 73-page report on Friday. In it, committee members suggest continued removal of the Columbus statues, which were previously in Grant Park and Arrigo Park.
COVID numbers in Illinois continue declines
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The number of new cases of COVID-19 continues to be lower in Illinois, along with the number of counties most at risk of spreading the disease. The Illinois Department of Public Health says 25,084 new cases of COVID were reported in Illinois in the week ending Friday. That’s down more than 5,000 from the week before.
Illinois income and property tax rebate: are you eligible?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Do you qualify to receive income and property tax relief checks being sent out by the State of Illinois next month? The rebates are part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan which was signed into law in April. Single residents who earn less than $200,000 a year will receive a one-time income tax […]
New Illinois solar farm opens downstate in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Ill. - The state's newest solar farm opened Thursday in Lincoln, Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker was on hand for the dedication of the project. The Mulligan Solar Farm led to 300 construction jobs and is contributing $7 million in tax revenue for that community. The solar farm is being...
Vintage Retro Video Shows Illinois Electric Railroad 70 Years Ago
There was an era when Illinois had a method of transportation unlike any before or after it. It was the electric railroad and there's a vintage video showing what this railroad was like in action. It was known as the Illinois Terminal Railroad. Wikipedia shows this unique transportation network was...
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest deaths from COVID-19 in Illinois using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Illinois is home to the National Great Rivers Museum
Illinois and the Mississippi River have such a unique relationship, but there is more to the relationship than you may know, if you want to more about the relationship that the state, the land, and the people have with the Mighty Mississippi then you need to take a trip to the National Great Rivers Museum.
Storms bring heavy rain, very large hail and damaging winds to Central Illinois
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Severe thunderstorms developed across Central Illinois Saturday afternoon bringing some much needed rain to the area, but they also brought destructive hail and wind. The storms prompted Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings across Central Illinois along with a Flash Flood Warning. Since Friday night, most...
See Inside One of the Oldest Restaurants You’ll Find in Illinois
It first opened in 1898. I believe it was the first restaurant in Illinois to be given a liquor license. Now, you can see inside what was one of the first eateries in Illinois that is still going strong today on the Loop in Chicago. Have you ever eaten at...
All first round conditional Adult Use Cannabis Dispensary Licenses issued in Illinois
CHICAGO, IL — The final three Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses have been issued to Illinois applicants selected from 2021 lotteries. According to a Friday release, all businesses selected qualify as Social Equity Applicants under the Cannabis Regulation Tax Act. Businesses must meet the certain criteria as part of the act in an effort to prioritize communities targeted by the War on Drugs.
