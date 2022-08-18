ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man located in another state after tampering with tracking device

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wausau Police Department has provided an update to a report of a warrant being issued for a convicted sex offender who allegedly tampered with his tracking device. Officers say that Adam Eckart was apprehended by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Cooper County, Missouri...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

BACK TO SCHOOL: Doctor urges parents to stay up to date on childhood vaccinations

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As kids are getting ready to head back into the classroom, it’s important to keep children up to date on their regularly scheduled vaccinations. The latest data from Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows the overall decrease in children getting vaccinated for vaccine-preventable diseases, like measles, mumps, and rubella.
WISCONSIN STATE
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
Wausau, WI
Health
City
Wausau, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Six northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high levels of COVID-19

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,597,705 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,294 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,597,7051,596,079 (+1,626) Received one dose of vaccine3,773,234 (64.7%)3,772,897 (64.7%) Fully...
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

Margarine illegal in Wisconsin? A look at a peculiar state statute

(WFRV) – Chilling inside most fridges across Wisconsin are some forms of margarine, but is it actually illegal to sell/serve it?. Wisconsin legislature has a dedicated section just for oleomargarine/margarine regulations, which include selling it, serving it and substituting it for table butter. In section 97.18 of the Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Four Wisconsin producers recall lard

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced four Wisconsin producers are recalling lard sold in their stores. The DATCP says evidence collected during routine inspections found the lard wasn’t produced under the appropriate safety plan, so there’s a reasonable probability the product...
WISCONSIN STATE
#Fentanyl#Drug Overdose#Drugs#Opioids#Linus Stds#Diseases#Linus Hiv#General Health#Dhs#Vivent Health
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail

It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
GREEN BAY, WI
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Great Lakes Now

‘I had to speak up’: Two Northwoods friends push Wisconsin DNR to protect lakeshore forests

This article, first posted here, was republished with permission from Wisconsin Watch. Wearing blue jeans, a short-sleeved button-down shirt and a look of dismay, John Schwarzmann stood near the shore of Whitney Lake in Vilas County, Wisconsin. He didn’t like what he saw so close to the shallow waters where panfish, largemouth bass and northern pike swim: too few trees still standing and too many stumps that loggers left behind.
VILAS COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Former used car salesman John Solberg agrees to plea deal

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Nearly three years after John Solberg pleaded not guilty to a 15-count federal indictment for his attempt to defraud people through his used car business, he has now agreed to a plea deal. Solberg did not appear in federal court in person. Rather, the 25-minute...
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin Humane Society saves dozens of beagles in nationwide effort

MILWAUKEE — In a nationwide rescue effort, the Wisconsin Humane Society has found homes for more than 50 beagles so far. In July, WHS took in 62 beagles in a larger effort across the country to find homes for thousands of dogs in need. The Humane Society of the United States coordinated moving 4,000 beagles out of Cumberland, Virginia. The beagles were housed at an Envigo RMS LLC facility, where they were bred to be sold to laboratories, executing experiments on animals.
WISCONSIN STATE
B105

Minnesotan Man Breaks Into Wisconsin Home To Take A Bath

Well, this is an interesting story with a very random twist. A man from Minnesota broke into a home in Wisconsin and all for one very ridiculous reason. It has been a weird month for crime in Wisconsin. Recently, police in Wausau captured something unexpected on camera: their capture of a wild turkey! Somehow, the wild turkey made it into an apartment on the second floor.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI

