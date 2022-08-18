Read full article on original website
Related
milwaukeeindependent.com
One Pill Can Kill: Waukesha declares health crisis after record number of youth overdose on Fentanyl
Logan Rachwal was a freshman at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Growing up, he loved to play baseball. As a college student, he enjoyed writing poems, drawing and cooking. He was just 19-years-old when his mother, Erin Rachwal, received a phone call from one of Logan’s friends on the night of February 14, 2021.
spectrumnews1.com
These Wisconsin parents want you to know fentanyl is America’s new “F” word
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — The leader of the nation's Drug Enforcement Agency has called fentanyl the single deadliest drug threat our nation has ever encountered. National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day was observed by the federal agency Sunday to remember loved ones lost to fentanyl poisoning. Facts About Fentanyl. Fentanyl...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man located in another state after tampering with tracking device
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wausau Police Department has provided an update to a report of a warrant being issued for a convicted sex offender who allegedly tampered with his tracking device. Officers say that Adam Eckart was apprehended by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Cooper County, Missouri...
WSAW
BACK TO SCHOOL: Doctor urges parents to stay up to date on childhood vaccinations
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As kids are getting ready to head back into the classroom, it’s important to keep children up to date on their regularly scheduled vaccinations. The latest data from Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows the overall decrease in children getting vaccinated for vaccine-preventable diseases, like measles, mumps, and rubella.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wearegreenbay.com
Six northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high levels of COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,597,705 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,294 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,597,7051,596,079 (+1,626) Received one dose of vaccine3,773,234 (64.7%)3,772,897 (64.7%) Fully...
seehafernews.com
Southern Wisconsin Man Sentenced for Trying to Meet Up with a Manitowoc Girl
A southern Wisconsin man has been sentenced after attempting to meet up with a Manitowoc girl earlier this year. 43-year-old Marc Bennett was sentenced to spend 10 years in prison by US District Judge William Griesbach followed by 10 years of extended supervision on a charge of Attempted Child Enticement.
wiproud.com
Margarine illegal in Wisconsin? A look at a peculiar state statute
(WFRV) – Chilling inside most fridges across Wisconsin are some forms of margarine, but is it actually illegal to sell/serve it?. Wisconsin legislature has a dedicated section just for oleomargarine/margarine regulations, which include selling it, serving it and substituting it for table butter. In section 97.18 of the Wisconsin...
WEAU-TV 13
Four Wisconsin producers recall lard
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced four Wisconsin producers are recalling lard sold in their stores. The DATCP says evidence collected during routine inspections found the lard wasn’t produced under the appropriate safety plan, so there’s a reasonable probability the product...
IN THIS ARTICLE
voiceofalexandria.com
Biggest sources of immigrants to Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Wisconsin from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
U.S. Marshals conclude operation against violent crime in Wisconsin
The U.S. Marshals say they cleared over 800 warrants and charges during a two-month operation to crack down on crime in Milwaukee and eastern Wisconsin.
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
WSAW
Biadasz Family, Feltz Family Farm work together to advocate for farm safety
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Since August 2016, the Biadasz family has made it their mission to create awareness and education for farm safety. That’s because their loved one, Mike Biadasz, passed away after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide gas. The tragic incident inspired the family to help prevent...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wisconsin State Patrol unveils campaign to crack down on drunk driving
SPARTA (WKBT) — From now until Labor Day, the Wisconsin State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies are stepping up efforts to prevent tragedies caused by impaired driving. According to Wisconsin State Patrol Master Trooper Michael Larsen, there were approximately 6,300 alcohol-related crashes in the state of Wisconsin in...
Know Your Legal Rights: Navigating legal debt collection in Wisconsin
With the inflation rate soaring to a 40-year high, more Americans are falling behind on their debt payments because they cannot make the required payments on their credit cards, car loans, and/or home mortgage. When payments are missed the creditor will usually first attempt to contact the debtor to resolve...
Great Lakes Now
‘I had to speak up’: Two Northwoods friends push Wisconsin DNR to protect lakeshore forests
This article, first posted here, was republished with permission from Wisconsin Watch. Wearing blue jeans, a short-sleeved button-down shirt and a look of dismay, John Schwarzmann stood near the shore of Whitney Lake in Vilas County, Wisconsin. He didn’t like what he saw so close to the shallow waters where panfish, largemouth bass and northern pike swim: too few trees still standing and too many stumps that loggers left behind.
WBAY Green Bay
Former used car salesman John Solberg agrees to plea deal
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Nearly three years after John Solberg pleaded not guilty to a 15-count federal indictment for his attempt to defraud people through his used car business, he has now agreed to a plea deal. Solberg did not appear in federal court in person. Rather, the 25-minute...
4 human trafficking victims rescued in Wisconsin, 8 arrested
Four human trafficking victims in Wisconsin were located and eight individuals were arrested in August during a nationwide FBI sex trafficking operation.
Wisconsin schools are not meeting state mandate on Native American education
The Wisconsin Indian Education Association held a celebration of the state’s commitment to Native American education under Act 31 on Thursday, Aug. 18 at the Menominee Casino Resort in Keshena, with Native peoples from all over Wisconsin attending. Act 31 is a remarkable piece of legislation. The law requires...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin Humane Society saves dozens of beagles in nationwide effort
MILWAUKEE — In a nationwide rescue effort, the Wisconsin Humane Society has found homes for more than 50 beagles so far. In July, WHS took in 62 beagles in a larger effort across the country to find homes for thousands of dogs in need. The Humane Society of the United States coordinated moving 4,000 beagles out of Cumberland, Virginia. The beagles were housed at an Envigo RMS LLC facility, where they were bred to be sold to laboratories, executing experiments on animals.
Minnesotan Man Breaks Into Wisconsin Home To Take A Bath
Well, this is an interesting story with a very random twist. A man from Minnesota broke into a home in Wisconsin and all for one very ridiculous reason. It has been a weird month for crime in Wisconsin. Recently, police in Wausau captured something unexpected on camera: their capture of a wild turkey! Somehow, the wild turkey made it into an apartment on the second floor.
Comments / 3