ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

Pact puts police officers on Harlingen campuses

Valley Morning Star
Valley Morning Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BiPEc_0hMiMP4100
A Harlingen Police Department patrols Crockett Elementary Wednesday, May 25, 2022, after school dismissal. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald)

HARLINGEN — As city and school officials enter their fourth week of negotiations, their past agreement is putting Harlingen police officers on campuses to help provide security amid community concerns stemming from the Uvalde shootings.

Earlier this week, city commissioners reinstated an agreement assigning four full-time officers and five off-duty officers to the school district.

The agreement will remain effective through Sept. 9, giving commissioners time to consider any school district proposals.

“We don’t want to leave the students and the staff at HCISD without any of HPD’s support so for that reason and for that reason alone we are, as a commission, wanting to allow you to extend the existing (agreement) to give us time to continue those negotiations,” Mayor Norma Sepulveda told City Manager Gabriel Gonzalez during a meeting Wednesday.

Meanwhile, city officials are assigning more officers to campuses, Gonzalez told commissioners.

“We did cover every campus of the school district with police for traffic control even though we weren’t asked to do so,” he said during the meeting.

The agreement

For years, city and school officials have entered into annual agreements assigning four full-time officers to the district, which pays their salaries.

As part of the agreement, the city also allows five off-duty officers the chance to work school security in exchange for the district’s overtime pay.

“HCISD has discretion on whether to reduce or request additional part-time (officers) depending on current events, school cancellations or critical incidents,” the agreement states. “HPD will fill these positions depending on officer availability.”

Key negotiating points

On July 28, commissioners proposed the school district start a police department.

As part of the proposal, the Harlingen Police Department would help the district “take steps” to start a police force, Police Chief Michael Kester said.

“They did not approve the version of this commission and now have sent additional changes to that and this in no shape or form is any agreement on a (memorandum of understanding),” Sepulveda said during the meeting, referring to the reinstated agreement.

In response to the city’s proposal, district officials are requesting the city allow its off-duty police officers to work school security in exchange for overtime pay, Brianna Vela Garcia, the district’s spokeswoman, said Thursday.

At City Hall, officials are concerned police officers working school security for overtime pay could “over-work” themselves, Assistant City Manager Josh Ramirez said.

“One of the things we don’t want to do is over-stress the officers,” he said Thursday. “Police work is a lot of work. You have to be on top of your game. We have to make sure … we don’t have employees over-worked with too many hours.”

District entering into security pacts

At district offices, Vela Garcia said school officials are proposing the city enter into an agreement similar to those the district is working out with Cameron County and the cities of Primera and Combes.

Last week, school officials announced a new agreement with Cameron County which allows off-duty sheriff’s deputies and deputy constables to work school security in exchange for the district’s overtime pay.

Meanwhile, district officials are working with Primera and Combes on similar agreements, Vela Garcia said.

As part of those agreements, the district could request off-duty officers and deputies “on an as-needed basis,” Danny Castillo, the district’s director of emergency management and school safety, said.

Mulling options in case talks break down

Meanwhile, city officials are considering options in case negotiations break down.

“What if they come back and they refuse to negotiate in good faith?” Commissioner Frank Morales questioned during Wednesday’s meeting.

In response, Gonzalez said officials were preparing to discuss such a scenario behind closed doors.

“That’s a different item,” he told Morales. “We’re actually going to discuss that in executive session so you’ll have a chance to ask the question.”

Commissioners did not discuss the matter in open session.

“Whatever it is they come back with, if those are concerns, that’s something that we can consider at the next commission meeting,” Sepulveda told commissioners, referring to any district proposals.

Steps bolstering security

Along with the city’s four full-time officers and five off-duty officers, the school district hires 50 security personnel to work under Castillo, a former Harlingen police chief and city commissioner, Vela Garcia said.

This school year, district officials are also operating a “surveillance room,” monitoring hundreds of surveillance cameras across 31 campuses, she said.

Background

As schools open across the country, security has risen to the forefront of community concerns.

Since the May 24 Uvalde school massacre, Harlingen residents have been calling for heightened security at the school district with nearly 18,000 students, raising concerns during the city’s June town hall meeting and at a district community meeting last month.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utrgvrider.com

Police Reports: Aug. 11-16

The following are among the incidents reported to University Police between Aug. 11 and 16. 1:38 p.m.: UTRGV officers conducted a traffic stop on a non-affiliated man. Records revealed an active arrest warrant out of the Edinburg Police Department for aggravated assault. The City of Edinburg police arrived and took custody of the man.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

HCSO: Man wanted for aggravated assault; last seen in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Roberto Marin Mendez Jr., 38, is wanted for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Mendez is described as a black-haired, brown-eyed, five-foot-11-inch man. He is reported to weigh […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Back-to-school traffic tips for pick up, drop off

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the school year beginning, morning traffic is expected to get worse, especially for parents with children to drop off. School police say it is important to remember to drive slow and pay attention to road signs as well as stay away from distractions like cell phones. Law enforcement urges drivers […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen begins to spray for mosquitos

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Due to the recent rainfall, the City of Harlingen is set to spray for mosquitos tonight. According to a The City of Harlingen Facebook post, mosquito control will begin tonight, Aug. 22, through Thursday, Aug. 25, during sunrise and sundown. Harlingen residents are encouraged to remove or empty any standing water, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Harlingen, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Combes, TX
City
Harlingen, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
ValleyCentral

HPD: 14 weapons, 2000 rounds of ammunition seized

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police say they arrested two people for possession of drugs and firearms. According to a news release from the department, the arrest happened Thursday, Aug. 18 on the 500 block of North S. Street while officers were serving a search warrant. During the search police say they found 14 weapons […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Four hospitalized after driver crashes into Dollar Tree

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four people are hospitalized after a driver crashed a car through a Dollar Tree in McAllen. According to McAllen Fire Chief Jim Schultz, the driver crashed into a Dollar Tree at the 1400 block of North Ware Road. Officials detained the driver and are investigating if the driver was intoxicated at […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

One COVID-19-related death in Cameron County

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported one additional COVID-19-related death today. The reported death was fully vaccinated woman in her 70s. This raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,284. The county also received an additional 452 confirmed COVID-19 cases between Saturday and today. Of the 452 new cases, 161 were […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Castillo
kurv.com

19-Year Old Inmate Collapses, Dies In Starr County Jail

Authorities are awaiting the results of an autopsy as part of their investigation into the death of a 19-year-old man in the Starr County jail. The Starr County Sheriff’s Office says Brayan Gonzalez of Edinburg had collapsed in his cell early Saturday morning and was pronounced dead a short time later at Starr County Memorial Hospital.
STARR COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

CBP: Officers seize over $80k in cocaine and meth

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Hidalgo International Bridge seized $81,000 worth of alleged cocaine and methamphetamine in two separate incidents. On Aug. 16, CBP officers stopped a 37-year-old woman walking across the bridge for an inspection. Officers discovered a quarter of a pound of alleged methamphetamine in her possession. […]
HIDALGO, TX
KRGV

Week two: Voter fraud trial against former Edinburg mayor continues

The voter fraud trial of former Edinburg mayor Richard Molina resumed Monday in Edinburg.  . On the fifth day of the trial, the lead investigator for the state and a Hidalgo County Elections Department employee testified. Richard Molina also took the stand. Watch the video above for the full story.
ValleyCentral

Teen inmate found unresponsive in cell

STARR COUNTY, Texas — Texas Rangers and Starr County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of an inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. At about 3 a.m., officials from Starr County Jail notified the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office that inmate Brayan Gonzalez, 19, collapsed in his […]
STARR COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#City Hall#Traffic Control#School Security#Hpd
ValleyCentral

Two killed in a three-way car crash in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A three-vehicle crash that occurred this morning and left two dead is under investigation. Edinburg police responded to the 4000 block of South Interstate 69 at about 5:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers saw a gray Chrysler Crossfire rolled over in the northbound lanes with a woman lying on the roadway next […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

San Benito PD: Student threatens shooting via Instagram

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito PD responded to a threat of a possible shooting at a middle school. According to a news release from the San Benito Police Department, the incident occurred at 8:58 a.m. on Thursday Aug. 18 at Berta Cabaza Middle School. San Benito CISD officers informed San Benito police about […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Lane closures scheduled for Queen Isabella Causeway

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Transportation has announced a routine inspection of the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway. TxDOT’s media release said the inspection will require a temporary lane closure which is set for Aug. 24. To minimize interruptions to traffic flow, TxDOT maintenance crews will first close the outside eastbound lane for […]
PORT ISABEL, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KRGV

Sheriff’s office: 19-year-old inmate pronounced deceased after collapsing in Starr County Jail

The Texas Rangers are investigating after a 19-year-old inmate from Hidalgo County was pronounced dead after collapsing at the Starr County jail, officials said. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office was notified by Starr County Jail officials that one of their inmates who was housed in the facility collapsed in his cell Saturday at around 1:30 a.m., according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.
STARR COUNTY, TX
megadoctornews.com

Nursing Program Graduates Ready for Next Chapter

HARLINGEN, Texas – Texas State Technical College’s Nursing program recently celebrated their graduates in two pinning ceremonies held at TSTC’s Harlingen campus. Thirty-two Nursing and 13 Vocational Nursing graduates were honored for their commitment to providing the best patient care. The smiling Nursing graduates walked across the...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

LIST: Valley cities offering sandbags ahead of weekend rain

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Rio Grande Valley cities announced they will be offering sandbags as the potential of weekend rain increases. The following cities have announced they will provide sandbags: Brownsville: Cameron County will distribute sandbags from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 20 at Monte Bella Park and the Event Center. […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
Valley Morning Star

Valley Morning Star

Harlingen, TX
6K+
Followers
61
Post
525K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Valley Morning Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy