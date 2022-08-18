Gillikin's massive punt is the second this preseason to eclipse the 80-yard mark. There hasn't been an 80-yard punt in the NFL regular season since 2015. The second-year punter kicked the ball five times with an average of 59.4 yards per kick in Saturday's loss. He ended his first NFL season ranked sixth in league with 47.7 average yards per punt.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO