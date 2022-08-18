ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker’s Sweetest Quotes About Each Other

Low-key lovers. Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have kept their romance under the radar since they started dating, but they've still had their fair share of adorable moments. The supermodel and the NBA star were first spotted together in April 2020, but they actually met years earlier when Jenner was still dating ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons. […]
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Fire Erupts Outside the Weeknd’s Concert in Las Vegas

A large fire erupted outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Saturday night as fans were leaving the Weekend’s concert at the venue. Local firefighters responded to the blaze shortly before 11 p.m. and quickly contained the fire, according to Fox News. Police and stadium officials did not immediately respond...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Cyrus
Person
Tequila
Person
John Denver
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Rob Kardashian

Comments / 0

Community Policy