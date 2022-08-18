Read full article on original website
Related
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker’s Sweetest Quotes About Each Other
Low-key lovers. Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have kept their romance under the radar since they started dating, but they've still had their fair share of adorable moments. The supermodel and the NBA star were first spotted together in April 2020, but they actually met years earlier when Jenner was still dating ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons. […]
'Kardashians' star Scott Disick flips Lamborghini in Calabasas crash
Reality star Scott Disick flipped his Lamborghini SUV in Calabasas on Sunday and walked away with minor injuries.
SFGate
Fire Erupts Outside the Weeknd’s Concert in Las Vegas
A large fire erupted outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Saturday night as fans were leaving the Weekend’s concert at the venue. Local firefighters responded to the blaze shortly before 11 p.m. and quickly contained the fire, according to Fox News. Police and stadium officials did not immediately respond...
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harry Styles Has Commented On The Allegations Of Queerbaiting In A New Interview
"I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone."
Milly Alcock Of "House Of The Dragon" Was Living In Her Mum's Attic Before Landing The Starring Role
Milly Alcock lived an "ordinary" life before landing a huge breakout role in this new HBO series.
Lili Reinhart Talks Her New Rom-Com "Look Both Ways," Being Taken Seriously In Hollywood, And Life After "Riverdale"
"I think it's a good time for young women in this industry to be putting their boss pants on and be taken seriously, for sure. I'm like, 'Hell yeah! Let's keep going!'"
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
‘Knives Out’ Sequel ‘Glass Onion’ Gets Release Date, Reveals First Look Images
Daniel Craig is ready to revive his southern accent. “Glass Onion,” the sequel to 2019’s whodunnit smash “Knives Out,” will debut on Netflix December 23, as well as “be released in select theaters on a to be announced date.”. The global Netflix release will...
Inside the absurd groundbreaking for Sho, San Francisco's ostentatious club-restaurant
SFGATE local editor Alex Shultz's dispatch from Salesforce Park's future fine-dining spot.
SFGate
‘Joker 2’ and New Sofia Coppola Film to Receive California Tax Credits
“Joker” was a very New York movie — so much so that tourists flocked to the Bronx staircase where Joaquin Phoenix danced in a montage. But the sequel, “Joker: Folie á Deux,” will shoot in Los Angeles, thanks to $12.6 million in tax credits to Warner Bros. from the state of California.
Comments / 0