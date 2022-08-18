ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lycoming County, PA

Utah little leaguer suffers severe head trauma

By Jazzmyn Allen
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tzqsi_0hMiLrY200

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A little league player from Utah suffered a severe head injury, Monday after falling out of his bed in Lycoming County. 12-year-old Easton Oliverson fell from the bunk bed Monday morning.

Family react to ‘Kids for Cash’ ruling

After the fall, Oliverson suffered from a skull fracture, causing internal bleeding. Easton was flown to the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville where he underwent emergency surgery. A family member tells Eyewitness News he’s recovering, and they’re thankful he survived.

We’re all really positive and things are going really well and we attribute that to the many, many people who have taken time out of their life to say a prayer for Easton,” explained Spencer Beck, Uncle of Easton Oliverson.

Easton’s younger brother will be taking his place on their team.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Student using Karate for a ‘Kause’

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lake-Lehman High School Senior is using her school project to raise money for a good cause. Allyson Moyer hosted a Karate Tournament, Sunday, to support the Wilson Family to offset medical and household expenses after Robert Wilson’s recent diagnosis with Guillain-Barre Syndrome. The tournament featured four categories participants […]
LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Three new statues unveiled in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three new statues were unveiled Sunday evening in Williamsport’s Market Square, including the 43r President of the United States. It’s part of a milestone anniversary of the Little League World Series. To celebrate 75 years of the Little League World Series, the Williamsport Lycoming County Chamber of Commerce unveiled 3 […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

2022 GOLF CHALLENGE: Frosty Valley

DANVILLE, Montour County EYEWITNESS SPORTS — The final Eyewitness Sports Golf Challenge of this season takes us to Danville and Frosty Valley resort. The closing 18th hole is the site as sports director A.J. Donatoni goes for his first and only win of 2022, facing head golf professional Steve Kuchka.
DANVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Sports
City
Danville, PA
Lycoming County, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Lycoming County, PA
State
Utah State
FOX43.com

Staffing Knoebels at summer's end

ELYSBURG, Pa. — The magic at Knoebels Amusement Park in Elysburg wouldn't be possible without a lot of help. While the park added three hundred more people to staff your favorite rides this summer, some employees are working their final shifts before heading back to school. Averi Diaz said...
ELYSBURG, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania woman attacked by shark at Myrtle Beach

A Pennsylvania woman is lucky to be alive after a shark attacked her at Myrtle Beach. Karren Sites of Pittsburgh told WPDE was at 75th Avenue North in waist-deep water with her grandson when she was attacked. Sites said the shark bit her arm, and she was able to push the shark off of her […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania fights to stay alive on first elimination day of tournament

Williamsport, Pa. — Surprisingly, Saturday was not about the celebration as hometown favorite Hollidaysburg attempted to stay alive in the 12-day tournament that is the Little League World Series. It was a rough start for the PA kids as New England immediately put them into chase mode with a run in the opening inning. Chase Link, who has been relatively quiet in the early portions of the Series, lifted a ball over the centerfield fence to tie the game. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

New eye doctor joins UPMC Williamsport

Williamsport, Pa. — Dr. Wesley Adams is the latest member of the Opthalmology team at UPMC Williamsport. Before joining UPMC, Dr. Adams worked with Rocky Mountain Eye Center, Salida and Alamosa, Colorado. “Our eye health is something we may take for granted until we have an injury or medical issue affecting the eyes or our vision,” said Dr. Adams. “When concerns arise, it’s essential to have access to quality care. I’m excited to join the team in Williamsport and help extend our services to the...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Little League#Emergency Surgery#Skull Fracture#Eyewitness News#Uncle Of Easton Oliverson#Nexstar Media Inc
Newswatch 16

Teen injured in shooting in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times in Williamsport after officials say he fired shots at another man. Just before 10 p.m. Friday night, Williamsport Police say a man was walking west on Edwin Street when two teenagers in dark clothing approached him. That's when police...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Football All 105: Elsdon on Brink of Starting Job

All 105 is a Nittany Sports Now series profiling each Penn State football player. This edition will look at sophomore linebacker Tyler Elsdon. Before Penn State: Elsdon grew up in a place where Penn State football is the college team to root for. “Everyone’s a Penn State fan,” Elsdon told...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NorthcentralPA.com

Three hospitalized, one dead in Bloomsburg

Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police called to a home early Saturday morning found one person dead and three others in need of medical care, officials say. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Edward Heckler of Audobon, Montgomery County, according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Officers arrived at the home at 71 Iron Street just after 2 a.m. and found Heckler, along with two unresponsive victims. They were taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital, along with a third person who was taken as a precautionary measure, Bloomsburg Police said. Heckler was pronounced dead at the scene. Although the investigation is ongoing, there is evidence the incident is related to the use of illicit substances, Reese noted.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
BUnow

BU student found dead early Saturday morning

This picture of the 71 Iron St. apartments is from the Bloomsburg Student Housing website. Bloomsburg University student Edward Heckler, 23, of Audubon, Pa was found dead early Saturday morning from a suspected overdose. The Press Enterprise reported Heckler was found by police at 71 Iron St., along with three...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

Security keeps statues under wraps before big reveal

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Three large, bronze statues are being kept under wraps Saturday night in Williamsport before a very big celebration. The statues of all-time major league great Cy Young, fellow hall-of-famer Jackie Robinson, and former President George w. Bush will be unveiled tomorrow. The special ceremony in Market Square will mark the […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

2022 TOP TEN COUNTDOWN: #6 North Schuylkill

Coming off two straight District XI championships, North Schuylkill should be primed again to make another deep playoff run in 2022. While they must replace all-state quarterback Jake Hall, the Spartans return all 11 starters on the defensive side of the ball.
ASHLAND, PA
WBRE

WBRE

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy