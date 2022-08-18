ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana among toughest states for employers hiring workers

(The Center Square) - Montana is among the top states where employers are having a tough time hiring workers. Montana is sixth in a ranking by the personal finance website WalletHub with 7.3 percent of jobs opening open last month and 8.14 percent open over the last 12 months. WalletHub...
Great Falls, MT
Montana Government
Great Falls, MT
NBCMontana

NW Montana Fair organizers aim to bring it back bigger and better

KALISPELL, MONT. — The theme for this years fair is “Experience Montana’s best,” which fair organizers are working to accomplish. According to organizers, ticket day sales have exceeded previous years and the biggest event the rodeo has brought in 400 more tickets then their best year to date.
KALISPELL, MT
montanarightnow.com

Dig It Days kicks off its second year at Montana Fair

BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana Fair has a lot of activities for the whole family to enjoy. One, in particular, is Dig It Days. Dig It Days, at MetraPark is the perfect opportunity for children, teens and parents to get hands-on experience with some pretty heavy-duty equipment. Johnathan McNiven, the brains...
BILLINGS, MT
Greg Gianforte
Post Register

Jerry Painter goes pedaling across Montana

Bicycle touring through western Montana and Glacier National Park is world-class. Here are a few photos from Painter’s bike tour that is still ongoing into North Dakota. A quick tally so far: 4 bears seen (1 grizzly), dozens of deer and other critters and a zillion tourists who always ask “So where are you going to?” Going-to-the-sun Road is a must do (bikers don’t need a reservation — just a lot of will power). Painter will update with more juicy details in a future column. The photos include scenes from the Going-to-the-Sun Road, Lake McDonald in the national park, and the Rainbow Dam on the Missouri River at Great Falls, Montana.
Fairfield Sun Times

How you can avoid causing Montana’s next big wildfire

For more than 70 years, Smokey the Bear has had the same message for us: Only you can prevent forest fires. The U.S. Forest Service’s Cooperative Forest Fire Prevention Program, also known as the Smokey Bear Program, was created to prevent human-caused wildfires. In Montana, the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation reports 75% of wildfires as human-caused. Montana Free Press talked with experts about the most common things humans do that start wildfires and what people can do to uphold Smokey’s message.
96.7 KISS FM

Montana’s State Motto Is Good, But Could It Be Better?

It's only been 132 years, but maybe it's time for Montana to make some more modernized changes. Montana is known for many things, but one of our most famous attributes is our state motto. The state motto for Montana is Oro y Plata, which is Spanish for Silver & Gold. This motto makes a lot of sense because Montana is known as The Treasure State. People have traveled from all over the world to come discover Montana's gold, silver, copper, gems, and other precious materials.
montanarightnow.com

Heyka's Highs & Lows: Montana Weather Update August 19

Temperatures across Montana warmed into the 80s statewide, with hotter 90s in the west where the mercury was approaching 100 in the Missoula area. Winds were generally ranging from 5 to 15 mph. Skies were clear. The exception is southwest Montana where monsoon moisture was bringing clouds and a few...
K96 FM

Dave Roemer, a University of Montana Alumnus, Can’t Wait to Explore Glacier National Park As Its New Superintendent.

MISSOULA – Glacier National Park is known as the Crown of the Continent, and standing along the shoreline of Lake McDonald on a warm July afternoon, it's easy to see why. Everything from the crystal-clear water to the still snow-capped rocky peaks glistens under the sun. Trees and vegetation are still a verdant jewel tone, due in part to the late rain and snow that has kept Glacier’s famous Going-to-the-Sun Road shut to traffic well into the peak tourism season. It’s one million acres of some of the best views and wildlife spotting Montana has to offer.
MISSOULA, MT
yourbigsky.com

What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Montana

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) was recently passed by U.S. President Joe Biden that could help cut greenhouse gas emissions to at least 40% by 2030, as early analyses show. But what does that mean for Montana?. According to a press release from the Sierra Club, the bill will impact...
MONTANA STATE

