Biggest sources of immigrants to Montana
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Montana from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
State, local leaders gather in Bozeman to address fentanyl crisis in Montana
Governor Gianforte says that fentanyl is becoming more common in Montana and becoming deadlier. He was on hand at a press conference outside of Bozeman Friday.
Barber gives free haircuts for back-to-school
Victor Padilla, a well-known barber in Great Falls, gave free haircuts to kids on Sunday as they prepare for the first day of school.
Montana among toughest states for employers hiring workers
(The Center Square) - Montana is among the top states where employers are having a tough time hiring workers. Montana is sixth in a ranking by the personal finance website WalletHub with 7.3 percent of jobs opening open last month and 8.14 percent open over the last 12 months. WalletHub...
Weasel Fire update: August 21
The Weasel Fire began on the Kootenai National Forest 14 miles northeast of Eureka, not far from the Canadian border.
NW Montana Fair organizers aim to bring it back bigger and better
KALISPELL, MONT. — The theme for this years fair is “Experience Montana’s best,” which fair organizers are working to accomplish. According to organizers, ticket day sales have exceeded previous years and the biggest event the rodeo has brought in 400 more tickets then their best year to date.
Rail summit could be major milestone in efforts to restore passenger service
The two-day summit will look at not only Montana service, but the expansion of passenger service in surrounding states
Dig It Days kicks off its second year at Montana Fair
BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana Fair has a lot of activities for the whole family to enjoy. One, in particular, is Dig It Days. Dig It Days, at MetraPark is the perfect opportunity for children, teens and parents to get hands-on experience with some pretty heavy-duty equipment. Johnathan McNiven, the brains...
Jerry Painter goes pedaling across Montana
Bicycle touring through western Montana and Glacier National Park is world-class. Here are a few photos from Painter’s bike tour that is still ongoing into North Dakota. A quick tally so far: 4 bears seen (1 grizzly), dozens of deer and other critters and a zillion tourists who always ask “So where are you going to?” Going-to-the-sun Road is a must do (bikers don’t need a reservation — just a lot of will power). Painter will update with more juicy details in a future column. The photos include scenes from the Going-to-the-Sun Road, Lake McDonald in the national park, and the Rainbow Dam on the Missouri River at Great Falls, Montana.
How you can avoid causing Montana’s next big wildfire
For more than 70 years, Smokey the Bear has had the same message for us: Only you can prevent forest fires. The U.S. Forest Service’s Cooperative Forest Fire Prevention Program, also known as the Smokey Bear Program, was created to prevent human-caused wildfires. In Montana, the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation reports 75% of wildfires as human-caused. Montana Free Press talked with experts about the most common things humans do that start wildfires and what people can do to uphold Smokey’s message.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,844 Cases, Nine New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 302,455 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,844 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,078 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,530,306 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,211...
Inflation eroding some of Montana's 'historic wage growth,' business leader says
(The Center Square) – Inflation is partially offsetting Montana's "historic wage growth," Montana Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Todd O'Hair told The Center Square in an interview. Last year, Montana added almost 13,000 jobs that paid over $50,000 annually, according to state employment data. That was 3,000 jobs...
Montana’s State Motto Is Good, But Could It Be Better?
It's only been 132 years, but maybe it's time for Montana to make some more modernized changes. Montana is known for many things, but one of our most famous attributes is our state motto. The state motto for Montana is Oro y Plata, which is Spanish for Silver & Gold. This motto makes a lot of sense because Montana is known as The Treasure State. People have traveled from all over the world to come discover Montana's gold, silver, copper, gems, and other precious materials.
Heyka's Highs & Lows: Montana Weather Update August 19
Temperatures across Montana warmed into the 80s statewide, with hotter 90s in the west where the mercury was approaching 100 in the Missoula area. Winds were generally ranging from 5 to 15 mph. Skies were clear. The exception is southwest Montana where monsoon moisture was bringing clouds and a few...
Dave Roemer, a University of Montana Alumnus, Can’t Wait to Explore Glacier National Park As Its New Superintendent.
MISSOULA – Glacier National Park is known as the Crown of the Continent, and standing along the shoreline of Lake McDonald on a warm July afternoon, it's easy to see why. Everything from the crystal-clear water to the still snow-capped rocky peaks glistens under the sun. Trees and vegetation are still a verdant jewel tone, due in part to the late rain and snow that has kept Glacier’s famous Going-to-the-Sun Road shut to traffic well into the peak tourism season. It’s one million acres of some of the best views and wildlife spotting Montana has to offer.
When It Comes To Small Towns, Which One Is The Best In Montana?
You know the type of place I'm talking about, a place where everyone knows everyone and you get to hear the latest gossip at the beauty or barbershop. A town where the hardware store is the place to be on a Saturday, and the waitresses at the local diner know your favorite flavor of pie.
What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Montana
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) was recently passed by U.S. President Joe Biden that could help cut greenhouse gas emissions to at least 40% by 2030, as early analyses show. But what does that mean for Montana?. According to a press release from the Sierra Club, the bill will impact...
Small Montana Town Celebrates Its Favorite Vegetable In A Big Way
Montana is a great state when it comes to agriculture. It's full of farm fields that grow a variety of different types of produce. One of the things that Montana is known for is the vast wheat fields that span the state. In fact, Montana ranks 3rd out of all 50 states for wheat production.
Big Sky Big House: Biggest House in Montana is Gigantic
You hear people say that things are bigger in Texas. Probably because it is such a big state. But, so is Montana. We are known for some BIG country, BIG water, BIG steaks, and BIG skies. How big is Big Sky country's biggest house? How about nearly 19,000 square feet?
Montana 8th graders preparing for possible eligibility for high school sports
Last spring, the Montana High School Association passed a new rule that allowed school districts to decide whether they could allow eighth graders to compete in high school sports.
