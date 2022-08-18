ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole furious after teammate Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch

Things got tense Sunday between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays after Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning. Judge was hit by Toronto pitcher Alek Manoah with a runner on second and one out in the fifth, and the Yankees outfielder appeared to take exception to the plunking. Judge seemed to believe there was intent behind the pitch and traded words with Manoah as he made his way to first base.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Padres reportedly 'absolutely livid' with Fernando Tatis Jr.

Fernando Tatis Jr. insists his positive performance-enhancing drug test was triggered by a medication he took for a fungal infection, but it sure does not sound like the San Diego Padres are taking comfort in that excuse. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the Padres “remain absolutely livid” with...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Marcell Ozuna gets trolled by Braves radio announcer

Marcell Ozuna seems to have worn out his welcome with the Atlanta Braves at multiple levels of the organization at this point. Ozuna was in the lineup for Sunday’s home game against Houston two days after his arrest for driving under the influence. The outfielder hit eighth in the lineup and struck out twice in two plate appearances before being lifted for a pinch hitter.
ATLANTA, GA
Yankees place flamethrowing bullpen arm on injured list, call up veteran pitcher

The New York Yankees are gearing up to finish off a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, in which they’ve lost the first three games consecutively. With manager Aaron Boone displaying frustration after Saturday afternoon’s loss, the troubles won’t stop coming, as the team announced they placed one of their bullpen arms on the injured list.
MLB
MLB Insider expects the Braves to release Marcell Ozuna

The full clip is there, in which Rosenthal also says the Braves probably won’t make any comments or decisions until Ozuna’s process is finished. Marcell Ozuna is owed a lot of money, but Rosenthal thinks that won’t matter after his latest incident. It isn’t clear what the timetable will be, but it was already unlikely Ozuna would be on Atlanta’s playoff roster regardless. I tend to agree with Rosenthal — I think the Braves were on the cusp of releasing Ozuna after the season, even before this incident. We’ll see how things play out; Ozuna is a candidate to be placed on the Restricted List soon.
ATLANTA, GA
The Yankees may finally be done with Aaron Hicks after benching

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone did everything in his power to give outfielder Aaron Hicks an opportunity to resurrect his season despite polarizing results. Hicks started off his 2022 campaign hitting .306 with a 42.6% on base rate in the month of April, but those numbers quickly deteriorated, and he’s once again struggling considerably in August. Over 43 at-bats, Hicks is hitting .116 with a 20.8% on-base rate and a .116 slugging percentage. He’s tallied five hits in that sample size with 12 strikeouts and just one RBI.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Was Firing Joe Maddon The Right Move for The Angels?

However, things have not improved for the Angels. They now sit in second-to-last in the division, and well out of playoff contention. Looking back on it, was it the right move to fire Maddon?. Nevin Hasn’t Produced. After firing Maddon, the Angles opted to keep bench coach Phil Nevin...
ANAHEIM, CA
Fernando Tatis Jr. removed from Padres City Connect hype video

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s PED suspension has led to the San Diego Padres removing the shortstop from their City Connect uniform hype video. The Padres were wearing their City Connect jerseys for Friday’s game against the Washington Nationals. Prior to the game, the Friars showed their hype video for...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Giants claim C Patrick Mazeika off waivers from Mets

The San Francisco Giants claimed catcher Patrick Mazeika off waivers Sunday after the New York Mets had designated him for assignment. Mazeika, 28, has seen action in 61 games for the Mets over the past two seasons, including 24 games this year. A career .190 batter, Mazeika has two home runs and 12 RBIs.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mike Soroka is one step closer to Atlanta

Earlier in the week, Mike Soroka was brilliant in his first rehab assignment back with the Rome Braves. He struck out eight of the first nine batters he faced and completed four shutout innings. Now, Soroka will look to build on that with the Gwinnett Stripers. Today, the Braves announced...
ATLANTA, GA
Cardinals Players Show Off A Fresh Look For A Road Trip

After a 5-1 homestand in which they took two out of three from the Milwaukee Brewers and swept the Colorado Rockies, the St. Louis Cardinals are headed out west and will begin an eight-game road trip. Their first stop: Arizona. To celebrate going out west, the Cardinals all left Busch...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

