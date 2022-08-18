ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Fox News

Tennessee police officer held in Mexican jail after bringing gun into country

Police officer is currently jailed in Mexico after Cancun authorities reportedly found a pistol in his luggage. According to local WKRN, Lemandries Hawes, an officer with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, was arrested at the Cancun airport on July 9. His department said Hawes declared the personally owned firearm with the airline, but Mexican law still prohibits bringing guns into the country.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

Wife of Navy officer jailed in Japan for killing to pedestrians takes pleas for his release to DC

The wife of a Navy officer incarcerated in Japan for killing two pedestrians after suffering a medical emergency rallied outside the White House for his release.Brittanny Alkonis, 35, and a large group of relatives and friends took to DC on Thursday to ask President Joe Biden to intervene with Japanese authorities in the imprisonment of her husband, Navy Lieutenant Ridge Alkonis, who was stationed in the East Asian country when his legal troubles began.Returning from a hike on Mount Fuji with his wife and three children in May 2021, Lt Alkonis lost consciousness at the wheel and struck several...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
Law & Crime

Woman Caught Getting 'Very Excited' About Prospect of Dumping Estranged Husband's Body in the Ocean Convicted in Murder-for-Hire Plot

A 48-year-old woman from Tallahassee, Florida, was convicted by a federal jury on Friday in a murder-for-hire plot against her estranged husband, the Department of Justice announced. Federal prosecutors said and a jury concluded that Gretchen Buselli, also known as Gretchen Yarbrough, used a cell phone to solicit an assassin...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Bossip

FBI arrests 4 police officers connected to Breonna Taylor shooting

At the risk of sounding pessimistic, we honestly did not expect this day to come. Maybe that’s short-sighted on our part but after District Attorney Daniel Coo-…Cameron decided that the officers responsible for Breonna Taylor’s violent death were totally within their rights to take her life, it felt as if all hope was lost. We’ve never been so happy to be so wrong in our entire lives…
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Independent

Mississippi grand jury declines to indict white woman whose accusations led to Emmett Till lynching

A Mississippi grand jury on Tuesday declined to indict an 88-year-old white woman whose accusations of sexual misconduct against Black teenager Emmett Till drove his infamous 1955 lynching.Jurors in Leflore County passed up on charging Carolyn Bryant Donham with manslaughter and kidnapping, despite newly uncovered evidence that changed the nature of the historic case.In June, a team of investigators, including members of Till’s family, discovered an unserved warrant for Ms Donham’s arrest buried in a courthouse basement. The documents charged her with aiding the kidnapping of the 14-year-old from the home of his relatives in Money, Mississippi. In an...
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS
The Independent

Video showed a Black man bleeding to death as police did nothing. Now his family demand answers

When Salt Lake City Police notified Willie Outlaw in November 2020 that his 39-year-old son Ryan had been killed, he didn’t even think to question what they told him.More than 1,600 miles away at his home in Mississippi, he believed that Ryan was simply a tragic victim of domestic violence with his girlfriend Jennifer Tobar stabbing him to death inside their apartment building.“We were basically told that he had been stabbed and was deceased, and they explained that she was in custody but that was about it,” Mr Outlaw, 66, told The Independent.Almost two years later, when he saw bodycam...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBC News

Police camera footage of events leading to Brianna Grier's death released

Released police body camera footage now shows the events leading up to the death of Brianna Grier. Her family says the mother of twins was diagnosed with schizophrenia and had been arrested during what her family says was a mental health emergency. The 28-year-old Georgia resident died July 21st, just days after falling out of a moving police car and after slipping into a coma. The investigators concluded the rear passenger side door was opened by one of the officers but was never closed.July 30, 2022.
LAW ENFORCEMENT

