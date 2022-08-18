Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenAlexandria, VA
Trump Supporter Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Pleads GuiltyKevin AlexanderWashington, DC
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Virginia Guaranteed Income Program For Alexandria HouseholdsCadrene HeslopAlexandria, VA
The Migrant Problems in Texas and Arizona are Now President Biden’s ProblemTom HandyTexas State
Related
Tennessee police officer held in Mexican jail after bringing gun into country
Police officer is currently jailed in Mexico after Cancun authorities reportedly found a pistol in his luggage. According to local WKRN, Lemandries Hawes, an officer with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, was arrested at the Cancun airport on July 9. His department said Hawes declared the personally owned firearm with the airline, but Mexican law still prohibits bringing guns into the country.
Wife of Navy officer jailed in Japan for killing to pedestrians takes pleas for his release to DC
The wife of a Navy officer incarcerated in Japan for killing two pedestrians after suffering a medical emergency rallied outside the White House for his release.Brittanny Alkonis, 35, and a large group of relatives and friends took to DC on Thursday to ask President Joe Biden to intervene with Japanese authorities in the imprisonment of her husband, Navy Lieutenant Ridge Alkonis, who was stationed in the East Asian country when his legal troubles began.Returning from a hike on Mount Fuji with his wife and three children in May 2021, Lt Alkonis lost consciousness at the wheel and struck several...
Video shows a Mississippi state police officer violently arresting a Black man during a traffic stop
Video posted to Facebook shows a Mississippi police officer restrain a Black man and kneel on him during a traffic stop.
Indiana police chief, officer suspended after arresting council candidate thought to be anti-cop
A police chief and another officer in the small town of Brookville, Indiana, were suspended after a hearing revealed that they reportedly arrested a town council candidate who they believed was anti-police. Brookville Police Chief Terry Mitchum and investigating officer Ryan Geiser were put on paid leave by that same...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
California police killing: 2, including teen, in custody for fatally shooting off-duty officer
Two people, including one teenager, are in custody for killing an off-duty police officer in Downey, Calif. Off-duty Monterey Park police officer Gardiel Solorio, 26, was shot multiple times while sitting in his car outside a gym in a busy shopping center Monday afternoon, FOX 11 Los Angeles reports. One...
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Girl who chewed through restraints was held captive with bodies of mother and brother, sheriff says
A 12-year-old girl who was held captive for a week in a mobile home with what turned out to be the decomposing, dismembered remains of her mother and brother provided key information that led to the arrest of the woman's live-in boyfriend, authorities said Thursday. The girl, who gnawed through...
Woman Caught Getting ‘Very Excited’ About Prospect of Dumping Estranged Husband’s Body in the Ocean Convicted in Murder-for-Hire Plot
A 48-year-old woman from Tallahassee, Florida, was convicted by a federal jury on Friday in a murder-for-hire plot against her estranged husband, the Department of Justice announced. Federal prosecutors said and a jury concluded that Gretchen Buselli, also known as Gretchen Yarbrough, used a cell phone to solicit an assassin...
RELATED PEOPLE
An entire North Carolina police department resigned after a Black woman town manager was hired
The mass exodus of an entire police department after the hiring of a Black town manager in North Carolina has opened a conversation about public safety and race relations in a small town of just over 1,500 residents.
Police Officer Found Guilty After Beating Up Black Man In Viral Video
Footage shows the Black man following orders before the police officer starts punching him.
Widow of officer who died by suicide after Jan. 6 says White House didn’t give new line-of-duty law ‘the attention it deserves’
The widow of a police officer who died by suicide in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot said this week that the White House should have done more to draw public attention to a newly signed law that for the first time recognizes suicide as a line-of-duty death. Erin...
Shock twist in case of mom found dead inside her home as cops reveal she was shot by son, 12
A MOTHER who was found dead inside her home over the weekend was shot by her son, cops said on Monday. Police responded to the scene just after midnight on Saturday to find that Ayobiyi Abeni Cook, 29, had been shot. The son initially told cops that a man had...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FBI arrests 4 police officers connected to Breonna Taylor shooting
At the risk of sounding pessimistic, we honestly did not expect this day to come. Maybe that’s short-sighted on our part but after District Attorney Daniel Coo-…Cameron decided that the officers responsible for Breonna Taylor’s violent death were totally within their rights to take her life, it felt as if all hope was lost. We’ve never been so happy to be so wrong in our entire lives…
CBS News
Police say 12-year-old accidentally shot and killed mom, tried to hide what happened
A 12-year-old boy admitted to shooting and killing his mom after initially lying to detectives about what happened, authorities said. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in Alabama said deputies began investigating the death of a 29-year-old woman in Forestdale, Alabama on Monday. The woman has been identified as Ayobiyi Cook.
11-Year-Old Black Boy 'Brutally Attacked' By Police At State Fair, BLM Says
'Elijah [Hunter] was tackled by police and his friends were not. Elijah is Black and his friends are white,' a spokesperson for Black Lives Matter Sacramento said.
Human remains were found in suitcase bought at an auction. Now, police are investigating it as a homicide
A family in New Zealand bought a suitcase from a storage facility auction – only to take it home and find human remains inside. Police in Manurewa, South Aukland, are now investigating the incident as a homicide. The police began investigating the incident, first reported by BBC News, at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mississippi grand jury declines to indict white woman whose accusations led to Emmett Till lynching
A Mississippi grand jury on Tuesday declined to indict an 88-year-old white woman whose accusations of sexual misconduct against Black teenager Emmett Till drove his infamous 1955 lynching.Jurors in Leflore County passed up on charging Carolyn Bryant Donham with manslaughter and kidnapping, despite newly uncovered evidence that changed the nature of the historic case.In June, a team of investigators, including members of Till’s family, discovered an unserved warrant for Ms Donham’s arrest buried in a courthouse basement. The documents charged her with aiding the kidnapping of the 14-year-old from the home of his relatives in Money, Mississippi. In an...
Video showed a Black man bleeding to death as police did nothing. Now his family demand answers
When Salt Lake City Police notified Willie Outlaw in November 2020 that his 39-year-old son Ryan had been killed, he didn’t even think to question what they told him.More than 1,600 miles away at his home in Mississippi, he believed that Ryan was simply a tragic victim of domestic violence with his girlfriend Jennifer Tobar stabbing him to death inside their apartment building.“We were basically told that he had been stabbed and was deceased, and they explained that she was in custody but that was about it,” Mr Outlaw, 66, told The Independent.Almost two years later, when he saw bodycam...
NBC News
Police camera footage of events leading to Brianna Grier’s death released
Released police body camera footage now shows the events leading up to the death of Brianna Grier. Her family says the mother of twins was diagnosed with schizophrenia and had been arrested during what her family says was a mental health emergency. The 28-year-old Georgia resident died July 21st, just days after falling out of a moving police car and after slipping into a coma. The investigators concluded the rear passenger side door was opened by one of the officers but was never closed.July 30, 2022.
Body camera video released in case of Georgia woman who died after falling out of a deputy's car
Georgia investigators on Friday released body camera video of an incident this month that ended with a handcuffed woman falling out of a law enforcement vehicle as it was moving. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, or GBI, released the video two days after it concluded that Brianna Grier fell from...
Comments / 0