Iowa State Fair sets Guinness World Record
The Guinness World Record for the largest bags tournament officially belongs to the Iowa State Fair after their record crushing tournament on Saturday, August 20. Guinness officially tallied up 730 participants, beating the old record by 286 players. The previous record of 444 players was set in San Diego in June 2019.
Hail possible near the Quad Cities Friday evening
A Severe T’Storm Warning is in effect West/Southwest of the Quad Cities as of 6:30 p.m. Friday. This warning is in effect until 7:15 p.m. Hail up to 1″ in diameter and 60 mph winds are possible. In the Quad Cities, if we get severe weather it would...
Two Iowa teachers receive stipends to help students in science
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two teachers from Iowa received stipends from the Society for Science to help students in scientific research. Educators in this program help their students who may come from underrepresented groups or low-income households put together STEM projects for science research competitions. Ann Jackson, a Marshalltown...
Tornadoes spotted near Aledo and Viola Saturday afternoon
While we had some showers and storms in the Quad Cities today, it was much worse in Mercer County. Severe weather spotters reported tornadoes near Aledo and Viola between 1:50 and 2:15 p.m. Local 4 and Fox 18 chief meteorologist Andy McCray was live on air with coverage of the...
Meet, support Quad-Cities Missing Persons Network at Applebee’s
The Quad Cities Missing Persons Network invites the community to visit all day Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Moline Applebee’s Grill + Bar, 3805 41st Ave., Drive, Moline. You can meet members of the board of directors, search and rescue volunteers, and director and founder Dennis Harker. The Quad...
Ticket bought in northeast Iowa wins $1M from Mega Millions Lottery
CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — Someone bought a Mega Million lottery ticket in northeast Iowa that is worth $1 million, according to the Iowa Lottery. The ticket was only one number away from Friday’s $99 million jackpot, matching the first five numbers, but missing the Mega Ball. Friday’s winning numbers were 12-18-24-46-65 and Mega Ball 3.
Mike Pence stumps for GOP in Iowa, possible presidential bid
DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Vice President Mike Pence will be in Iowa Friday. Pence is the special guest at a fundraising lunch for Sen. Chuck Grassley. After that, he’s visiting the Iowa State Fair with Grassley, former Iowa governor Terry Branstad, and other Republicans. Friday night he...
IA Department of Education awards therapeutic classroom grants
The Iowa Department of Education awarded over $2.3 million in grants to 10 school districts statewide to establish therapeutic classrooms for learners whose social-emotional or behavioral needs affect their ability to be successful in the classroom. “We want our kids to be at their best when they’re in school and this grant supports school districts […]
