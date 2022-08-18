ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Leon Edwards knocks Kamaru Usman out cold with head kick to win UFC welterweight title at the death

Leon Edwards won the UFC welterweight title in the most stunning fashion on Saturday night, knocking Kamaru Usman out cold with one minute left in the main event of UFC 278.Edwards was down on all three judges’ scorecards and looked to have nothing left, but he put the champion away with a perfect head kick to become Britain’s second ever UFC champion.In doing so, Edwards dethroned the UFC’s consensus pound-for-pound king and avenged a decision loss to the Nigerian-American from 2015.Usman (20-2) entered UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah, unbeaten in the UFC and on a 19-fight win...
UFC
Yardbarker

Leon Edwards shakes up MMA world after shocking win at UFC 278

The UFC 278 results featured exactly what you would expect from a massive UFC pay-per-view card. Knockouts, submissions, and oh yeah, the end of one of the greatest title reigns in UFC history. The event from inside the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah was headlined by a monumental...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
mmanews.com

Watch: MMA Fighter Detonates One-Shot KO Bomb On Opponent

Middleweight MMA fighter Armen Torosyan threw a right hook to the chin of Vlas Dubrovin that slept him before he hit the canvas. Torosyan and Dubrovin helped get the action started on the Open Fighting Championship 22 prelims on Thursday in Samara, RU. Dubrovin was making his professional MMA debut while Torosyan was looking to win his third straight fight.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Oleksandr Usyk defeats Anthony Joshua in rematch

Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua squared off for a second time this evening at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The pair had originally collided under the bright lights of Tottenham Spurs Stadium in September of 2021, with over 65,000 fans in attendance. That evening in London, Usyk scored a lopsided unanimous decision win over Joshua to take home the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Carl Froch warns Conor McGregor and vows to ‘drag UFC star outside’

Carl Froch has vowed to “drag Conor McGregor outside” in response to an insult from the UFC superstar. The Notorious appeared upset after the former super-middleweight world champion criticised his punching power in a recent interview. Seemingly watching Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2, where Froch is serving as an analyst, the Irishman hit out at Froch. He said: “That Froch tick little scrawny pencil neck I’ll grab his head and twist it clean off at a 1er with my bare hands. “Little Wally of a thing I’ll Slap you around you little toffee nose toss pot.”Who is this mouthy...
UFC
Yardbarker

Leon Edwards Reflects on Long Road to Becoming UFC Champion

It was a long journey for Leon Edwards to become UFC champion, but the payoff was well worth it. Edwards claimed welterweight gold with a head kick knockout of Kamaru Usman in the UFC 278 main event at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday night. The end came 4:04 into Round 5, one of the latest finishes for a championship fight in promotion history. Moments earlier, Edwards appeared to be on his way to losing a clear-cut unanimous decision. In the aftermath, “Rocky” admitted that the Utah altitude may have gotten to him.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
MiddleEasy

Brandon Moreno Wants to Fight ‘Fat’ Figueiredo in December

Brandon Moreno is just weeks removed from a spectacular third-round knockout of Kai Kara-France at UFC 277 in July. The former flyweight world champion returned to the Octagon and regained his title, sort of. His win over Kara-France earned him the promotion’s interim flyweight crown as the reigning world champion Deiveson Figueiredo continues to recover from a hand injury.
UFC
The US Sun

Watch Callum Smith deliver brutal KO to leave Matheiu Bauderlique folded up on canvas on Joshua v Usyk undercard

FORMER world champion Callum Smith produced a devastating left-hook knockout on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. The 32-year-old Liverpudlian was facing Frenchman Mathieu Bauderlique in a final eliminator for the WBC light-heavyweight title. And the fans in Saudi Arabia were treated to an entertaining four-round brawl...
COMBAT SPORTS
