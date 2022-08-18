Read full article on original website
Related
Leon Edwards knocks Kamaru Usman out cold with head kick to win UFC welterweight title at the death
Leon Edwards won the UFC welterweight title in the most stunning fashion on Saturday night, knocking Kamaru Usman out cold with one minute left in the main event of UFC 278.Edwards was down on all three judges’ scorecards and looked to have nothing left, but he put the champion away with a perfect head kick to become Britain’s second ever UFC champion.In doing so, Edwards dethroned the UFC’s consensus pound-for-pound king and avenged a decision loss to the Nigerian-American from 2015.Usman (20-2) entered UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah, unbeaten in the UFC and on a 19-fight win...
Dana White responds after former UFC champion Luke Rockhold accuses him of “suppressing the sport”
UFC President Dana White has responded after former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold accused him of “suppressing the sport”. Rockhold (16-5 MMA) will be ending his three-year hiatus tomorrow evening at UFC 278 when he squares off with perennial middleweight contender Paulo Costa. Ahead of the fight, which serves...
MMAmania.com
Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 full fight video preview for UFC 278 PPV main event
No. 2-ranked welterweight contender Leon Edwards will finally get his long-awaited rematch against reigning 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman when they hook ‘em up in the UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) from inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. LIVE! Watch UFC 278...
Watch emotional Anthony Joshua throw belts out of ring after losing to Oleksandr Usyk then deliver rambling speech
ANTHONY JOSHUA threw Oleksandr Usyk's heavyweight belts out of the ring before hijacking the microphone to deliver a bizarre speech after his loss to the Ukrainian. The British boxing icon was defeated a second time by Usyk, this time via split decision. After the result was announced, Joshua threw Usyk's...
RELATED PEOPLE
Jorge Masvidal shares his prediction for Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2: “I don’t think he stops him or nothing, I just think he wins”
Former UFC welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal has shared his prediction for tomorrow night’s Usman vs. Edwards 2 fight. Usman (20-1 MMA) and Edwards (19-3 MMA) will collide for a second time tomorrow evening at UFC 278, this go around with the welterweight championship on the line. The pair...
Video | Colby Covington reacts to Leon Edwards’ nasty knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278
Colby Covington was just as stunned by Leon Edwards‘ win over Kamaru Usman as you’d imagine. Edwards walked into Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah as the underdog for his UFC Welterweight Championship fight against Usman. In the opening frame of the UFC 278 main event, it appeared as if “Rocky” was ready to prove his doubters wrong.
Yardbarker
Leon Edwards shakes up MMA world after shocking win at UFC 278
The UFC 278 results featured exactly what you would expect from a massive UFC pay-per-view card. Knockouts, submissions, and oh yeah, the end of one of the greatest title reigns in UFC history. The event from inside the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah was headlined by a monumental...
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Detonates One-Shot KO Bomb On Opponent
Middleweight MMA fighter Armen Torosyan threw a right hook to the chin of Vlas Dubrovin that slept him before he hit the canvas. Torosyan and Dubrovin helped get the action started on the Open Fighting Championship 22 prelims on Thursday in Samara, RU. Dubrovin was making his professional MMA debut while Torosyan was looking to win his third straight fight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UFC 278: Fans absolutely loved the depravity that was Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold
See how the MMA community reacted to a wild affair between Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold at UFC 278, which turned out to be Rockhold’s last. Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold traded plenty of barbs in the lead-up to their UFC 278 co-main event, and the two delivered a memorable bout that ultimately ends up being Rockhold’s retirement fight.
MMA Fighting
Merab Dvalishvili focused on helping Aljamain Sterling prepare for ‘cheater’ T.J. Dillashaw after UFC 278 win
Merab Dvalishvili will enter the top-five in the UFC’s bantamweight rankings this week after defeating José Aldo at UFC 278, and although he has a plethora of big fight options ahead of him, he’s solely focused on helping his teammate — and current 135-pound champ — Aljamain Sterling prepare for this next title defense.
Pros react after Oleksandr Usyk defeats Anthony Joshua in rematch
Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua squared off for a second time this evening at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The pair had originally collided under the bright lights of Tottenham Spurs Stadium in September of 2021, with over 65,000 fans in attendance. That evening in London, Usyk scored a lopsided unanimous decision win over Joshua to take home the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles.
Edwards on Knockout Kick to Upset Usman: ‘I Knew He Was Done’
"No one can take my left roundhouse kick clean wrapped around their head,” Edwards said after UFC 278.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Carl Froch warns Conor McGregor and vows to ‘drag UFC star outside’
Carl Froch has vowed to “drag Conor McGregor outside” in response to an insult from the UFC superstar. The Notorious appeared upset after the former super-middleweight world champion criticised his punching power in a recent interview. Seemingly watching Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2, where Froch is serving as an analyst, the Irishman hit out at Froch. He said: “That Froch tick little scrawny pencil neck I’ll grab his head and twist it clean off at a 1er with my bare hands. “Little Wally of a thing I’ll Slap you around you little toffee nose toss pot.”Who is this mouthy...
Video: Is Marlon Vera a legitimate UFC bantamweight title contender after his Dominick Cruz KO?
Marlon Vera picked up his signature win this past Saturday at UFC on ESPN 41. Vera was in a highly competitive fight with former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz in the main event in front of Cruz’s home fans in San Diego. In fact, Cruz was up 2-1 on the scorecards heading into the fourth round.
Nico Ali Walsh, Grandson of Muhammad Ali, Wins Sixth Straight Fight With Vicious Knockout
The grandson of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, Nico Ali Walsh, won his sixth-straight fight, defeating Reyes Sanchez in the second round of their contest with a pair of vicious body blows. Nico Ali Walsh made his professional debut a little over a year ago wearing the same signature white Everlast...
Yardbarker
Leon Edwards Reflects on Long Road to Becoming UFC Champion
It was a long journey for Leon Edwards to become UFC champion, but the payoff was well worth it. Edwards claimed welterweight gold with a head kick knockout of Kamaru Usman in the UFC 278 main event at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday night. The end came 4:04 into Round 5, one of the latest finishes for a championship fight in promotion history. Moments earlier, Edwards appeared to be on his way to losing a clear-cut unanimous decision. In the aftermath, “Rocky” admitted that the Utah altitude may have gotten to him.
Brandon Moreno Wants to Fight ‘Fat’ Figueiredo in December
Brandon Moreno is just weeks removed from a spectacular third-round knockout of Kai Kara-France at UFC 277 in July. The former flyweight world champion returned to the Octagon and regained his title, sort of. His win over Kara-France earned him the promotion’s interim flyweight crown as the reigning world champion Deiveson Figueiredo continues to recover from a hand injury.
UFC Boss Dana White Eyes Leon Edwards Vs. Kamaru Usman 3 At Wembley: ‘I’m scared to go outside’
Dana White will definitely go for Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 but is “scared” to do it at the Wembley Stadium. The UFC boss assures that “Rocky” wouldn’t have to wait that long for the third fight with “The Nigerian Nightmare”. UFC 278...
Watch Callum Smith deliver brutal KO to leave Matheiu Bauderlique folded up on canvas on Joshua v Usyk undercard
FORMER world champion Callum Smith produced a devastating left-hook knockout on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. The 32-year-old Liverpudlian was facing Frenchman Mathieu Bauderlique in a final eliminator for the WBC light-heavyweight title. And the fans in Saudi Arabia were treated to an entertaining four-round brawl...
UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 live-streaming watch-along with MMA Junkie Radio
UFC 278 takes place Saturday with a highly anticipated rematch topping the card, and MMA Junkie Radio’s “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” will host a live streaming watch-along right here, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. In the main event, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman looks...
MiddleEasy
Denver, CO
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.https://middleeasy.com/
Comments / 0