Movies

The Guardian

Phaedra and Minotaur review – Kim Brandstrup’s ravishing new work puts Ariadne centre stage

As a young man Kim Brandstrup studied film, and more than any other choreographer I can think of he tells stories through images, creating frames in a moving frieze. His new work, Minotaur, commissioned by Deborah Warner as part of her enterprising new regime at the tiny Ustinov space, has the quality of a dream, each successive scene offering pictures of haunting encounters that feel at once surreal and real.
ENTERTAINMENT
wegotthiscovered.com

Lycanthrope lovers revisit a darkly demented werewolf classic on streaming

If you were presented with a list of names involved in 1994’s genre-bending Wolf, but given no clue as to the title or context of the movie itself, then you’d probably be left imagining a hard-hitting prestige drama or broad character study of some description. After all, EGOT...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Owen Kline, Troubled Child in ‘The Squid in the Whale,’ Just Directed the Year’s Wildest Comedy

Owen Kline is not the most obvious underground artist. The son of Kevin Kline and Phoebe Cates may be best known for his performance as the younger sibling in Noah Baumbach’s “The Squid and the Whale,” a role he landed with zero acting ambition around the age of 13. Some privileged child stars follow such an impressive early turn by growing up in the public eye and amassing a filmography that would follow them into adulthood. Others have drug-fueled meltdowns. Kline, however, interned at Anthology Film Archives, dreamed of becoming a cartoonist, and eventually embraced a form of unfiltered, rough-and-tumble...
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

This Holocaust Documentary Is the Most Haunting Film of the Year

Seeing may be believing, but is it also knowing? That question hovers over Three Minutes – A Lengthening, Bianca Stigter’s brilliant documentary adaptation of Glenn Kurtz’s 2014 book Three Minutes in Poland: Discovering a Lost World in a 1938 Family Film about a brief home movie and the facts and perspectives that can be gleaned from it. Deceptively simple and yet expertly constructed and hauntingly evocative, it’s a tribute to lives stolen and worlds destroyed that doubles as a meditation on the moving image’s capacity to provide insight—and, additionally, on its limits to do just that. A Holocaust film like...
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

Leon Vitali, One of Stanley Kubrick’s Greatest Collaborators, Dead at 74

Leon Vitali, an unsung but crucial force that helped shape director Stanley Kubrick’s late career, serving as an actor, personal assistant, casting director, foley artist, and creative sounding board, died on Saturday night. He was 74. Vitali’s death was confirmed by his family to the Associated Press. “Leon was a special and lovely man driven by his curiosity, who spread love and warmth wherever he went,” his three children, who were with Vitali when he died, said in a joint statement. As a young actor, Vitali was making a name for himself in television when he was cast in the role of a lifetime: Lord Bullingdon, the stepson of Barry Lyndon’s titular antihero. Fascinated by Kubrick’s creative process, Vitali stuck around to watch him edit the film—and never quite left the auteur’s side. As a casting director, he found Danny Lloyd and the perfect set of twins for The Shining, and convinced Kubrick to make R. Lee Ermey Full Metal Jacket’s legendary drill instructor. The official Twitter account associated with Kubrick, who died in 1999, mourned Vitali on Sunday as “the heartbeat of Kubrick’s films after the master himself.”
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Paul Newman once put a car in Robert Redford’s living room

Paul Newman truly was a one-of-a-kind movie star, a man whose talents and screen presence are so rare to find. The esteemed actor led a pretty wild life off-screen though, so wild in fact that he once left a car in the living room of his good friend Robert Redford as a practical joke.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Horror Film Convention Promoter Responds After Gary Busey Sex-Crime Charges

A horror movie convention promoter says it is assisting authorities following charges against actor Gary Busey involving alleged sexual offenses at an event in New Jersey earlier this month. Busey, 78, was charged Friday with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment following alleged actions Aug. 12-14 at the Monster-Mania Convention at the Doubletree Hotel in the Philadelphia suburb of Cherry Hill, police said Saturday.More from The Hollywood ReporterGary Busey Charged With Sex Offenses at Monster-Mania ConAmy Johnston, Actress in 'The Buddy Holly Story,' Dies at 66'Only Human': Theater...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
wegotthiscovered.com

An international Gothic horror sensation creates a cult of Disney Plus devotees

We’re getting more and more used to the idea of R-rated content playing like gangbusters on Disney Plus, with the Defenders Saga and Predator prequel Prey both pulling in monstrous viewership numbers on the platform, but it’s still hard to wrap your head around the notion of a supernatural Gothic horror titled Satan’s Slaves drawing in Mouse House subscribers en masse.
TV & VIDEOS
SFGate

Review: Terrified woman tracked through Western wilderness

“Fox Creek” by William Kent Krueger (Astria) Retired sheriff and part time private detective Cork O’Connor is working the grill in his Aurora, Minnesota, restaurant when a stranger wanders in looking for help finding his wife, Delores, who has run off to have an affair with a Native American named Henry Meloux.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HollywoodLife

‘Never Have I Ever’s Jaren Lewison On The Finale Twist, Season 4 & Ben Gross Vs. Meat Sticks

Never Have I Ever has made its triumphant return for season 3 on Netflix, and it’s better than ever. As with every Never Have I Ever season, the writers pulled one last twist on us in the final moments. Devi started out season 3 with Paxton and then her love life became a love square, but it was Ben she ended up coming face-to-face with in the season 3 finale to have him keep his promise for “one free boink.”
TV SERIES
SFGate

Ryan Murphy Unveiled as Buyer of Richard Gere's Country Compound

The buyer of Richard Gere’s pretty property in Pound Ridge, NY, has been revealed—and it's TV producer Ryan Murphy, according to the New York Post. The deal reportedly closed for $24,150,000. It's 14% less than the $28 million Gere sought for the 50-acre estate in Westchester County in 2021. It was sold in May 2022, but the buyer was not identified at the time.
POUND RIDGE, NY
The Guardian

From American Pie to All Too Well: the most debated lyric mysteries ever

A radio staple the world over, Don McLean’s American Pie cemented itself into the ears of listeners thanks to a melodic journey that tells a story of America and, presumably, a loss of innocence that was roiling the country during the time of its 1971 release. But what the singer-songwriter was actually trying to convey has been up for debate for the past half-century, with generations of fans and critics dissecting every nuance of its nearly nine-minute runtime. It’s a discussion that has stretched into the current age, with the song, and McLean himself, the subject of the new documentary aptly dubbed The Day the Music Died: American Pie.
MUSIC

