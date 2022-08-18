Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Sharon Stone Considered Stopping the Release of ‘Basic Instinct’ Because of Her Leg-Crossing Scene
Sharon Stone wanted to try and stop ‘Basic Instinct’ from being shown in theaters after seeing her much talked about leg-crossing scene.
Harry Styles Has Commented On The Allegations Of Queerbaiting In A New Interview
"I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone."
"House Of The Dragon" Star Milly Alcock Dropped Out Of School Before Landing Her Breakout Role
Milly Alcock lived an "ordinary" life before landing a huge breakout role in this new HBO series.
‘Never Have I Ever’s Jaren Lewison On The Finale Twist, Season 4 & Ben Gross Vs. Meat Sticks
Never Have I Ever has made its triumphant return for season 3 on Netflix, and it’s better than ever. As with every Never Have I Ever season, the writers pulled one last twist on us in the final moments. Devi started out season 3 with Paxton and then her love life became a love square, but it was Ben she ended up coming face-to-face with in the season 3 finale to have him keep his promise for “one free boink.”
'Kardashians' star Scott Disick flips Lamborghini in Calabasas crash
Reality star Scott Disick flipped his Lamborghini SUV in Calabasas on Sunday and walked away with minor injuries.
