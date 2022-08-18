Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Marijuana smoking hangs over Whitmer kidnap plot trial
There is no dispute about some evidence in the trial of two men accused of eagerly wanting to kidnap Michigan’s governor: They enjoyed getting high. From start to finish, the jury repeatedly has heard about marijuana in the case of Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., who are charged with conspiring to abduct Gretchen Whitmer as part of an anti-government uprising in 2020.
wfxrtv.com
VSP: Texas driver dies after SUV crashes in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – A Texan lost his life Thursday afternoon following a crash along Route 122 in Bedford County, authorities say. Virginia State Police say the single-vehicle crash took place just north of Campers Paradise Trail shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18. According to officials,...
wfxrtv.com
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended, and state police launched an investigation after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a suspect while a third officer held him on the ground. The officers were responding to a report of a...
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Rain chances linger, warm-up ahead
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Although the rain coverage won’t be as widespread as Sunday, there’s still the potential for scattered showers and storms Monday. Much of the widespread wet weather has moved east out of Southwest and Central Virginia Monday morning. Fog is likely in river valleys and in areas that received rain Sunday, so use caution during the Monday morning commute. Spotty showers and storms are possible throughout the day. Periods of heavy rainfall may occur.
