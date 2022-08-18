ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Although the rain coverage won’t be as widespread as Sunday, there’s still the potential for scattered showers and storms Monday. Much of the widespread wet weather has moved east out of Southwest and Central Virginia Monday morning. Fog is likely in river valleys and in areas that received rain Sunday, so use caution during the Monday morning commute. Spotty showers and storms are possible throughout the day. Periods of heavy rainfall may occur.

