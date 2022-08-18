ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Double fatal crash in Downtown Wheeling

By Steve Moore
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities Thursday evening in downtown Wheeling.

Police tell us they were called to the intersection of 16 th and Main Streets around 6:20pm after getting a report that a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on the Main Street Bridge.

The driver and the passenger were both pronouced dead at the scene. The victims names are not being released at this time while police continue to investigate the crash.

The crash damaged the pole, which could be seen laying in the street. It also damaged a portion of the stone bridge, with rocks scattered around the area.

The intersection of 16 th and Main Streets are closed right now.

This is a developing story, so stay with 7NEWS for updates.

