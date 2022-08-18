‘Stranger Things’ 4: Joe Keery Compares Eddie Munson’s Death to ‘Lord of the Rings’

Despite Stranger Things 4 having premiered on Netflix in July, it is still a hot topic, especially when talking about Eddie Munson. The Hawkins High outcast and metalhead is one of the most successful new characters to have been introduced into the series. But Eddie’s death is almost one of the wors t that fans are still in denial over. Actor Joe Keery explains his thoughts after learning of Eddie’s death in Stranger Things 4 and how it reminds him of one death in Lord of the Rings.

Eddie Munson died an unsung hero, and fans are still not over it

Fans’ worst fear came true after Eddie was introduced in the first half of Stranger Things 4. The series has had a history of introducing beloved characters for them to become sacrificial lambs. Between Eddie’s tattoos and storyline , fans soon theorized how Eddie would meet his demise in Part 2 of the fourth season.

The time came when the characters and Eddie ventured to the Upside Down to destroy Vecna. Like fans feared, Eddie has his epic moment and shreds to Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” to distract the Demobats. But the worst was still to come. Still guilty of not saving Chrissy, Eddie sets out to no longer be a coward.

To save Dustin, he lures the Demobats away from the trailer. Instead of running, he stands his ground and fights back. But his heroism leads to his death by multiple gnarly bites. In the end, fans cried along with Dustin as Eddie told him he loved him and that ’86 was finally his year.

Eddie’s death took a toll on fans. Makeup artist Amy L.Forsythe told Cosmopolitan her thoughts when she learned the news, “Oh my gosh, what’s gonna happen when we kill Eddie? Oh my gosh, everyone’s gonna go apeshit.” But she was not the only one, as Joe Keery thinks back to how he reacted to Eddie’s death and why he thought of Lord of the Rings.

Joe Keery says Eddie’s death in ‘Stranger Things’ 4 had him think of ‘Lord of the Rings’

In an interview with UNILAD , Keery discusses the lasting bond he developed on set with actor Joseph Quinn. The actor explains they spent a lot of time together, especially during the pandemic. “So that’s a bond that will be there for life, for sure,” said Keery. When asked about his reaction when learning Quinn’s character Eddie would die, Keery admits he does not remember exactly.

“I was bummed though,” said the actor because Quinn was a joy to have on set. But thinking about Eddie’s death, Keery interestingly compared Lord of the Rings.

“But I gotta say, if you’re gonna die it’s a pretty good way to do it – very Boromir of him. I don’t know if you’re a fan Lord of the Rings , but it reminded me of Boromir’s death,” said the actor. For fans who are really not aware, Boromir is one of the main characters in the first movie.

Played by actor Sean Bean, Boromir was a brave warrior of Gondor. He joins the Fellowship of the Ring, but when protecting Merry and Pippin from Orcs, he is fatally wounded by an arrow. Aragorn finds him dying and listens to his final word as Boromir tells his regrets over having tried to steal the ring.

Eddie Munson’s legacy lives on, and possibly fan theories

The comparison done by Keery of Eddie’s death to Boromir’s in Lord of the Rings is accurate and just as emotional. While his character’s death guts Quinn, he is happy to know that Eddie got his redemption story . But the character still lives on as fans have not let go, and neither has Metallica.

After Eddie’s guitar solo using the metal band’s song, they explained they were honored and gifted Quinn the same NJ Warlock his character used . To top it off, they displayed Eddie’s scene during their concert while playing “Master of Puppets.”

While Eddie is not forgotten, fans are still hopeful of his return. Fan theories suggest Eddie could return as Kas the Vampire from D&D lore . Eddie’s unseen tattoo is a possible hint , as well as Lucas’s sister having painted a figure of Kas. While Quinn believes his character is dead, fans hope for more.

