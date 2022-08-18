Effective: 2022-08-22 03:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-22 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fremont; Harrison; Mills; Monona; Montgomery; Page; Pottawattamie; Shelby Patchy fog has developed across southwest Iowa and far eastern Nebraska. The fog could be locally dense with visibility down to 1/4 to 1/2 mile at times, especially in the river valleys. Be prepared for rapid fluctuation in visibility over a short distance if traveling this morning, use low beam headlights, and allow a little extra following distance between vehicles where the fog is dense. Visibility should begin to improve by 9 am.

FREMONT COUNTY, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO