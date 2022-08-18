BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Rain and thunderstorms have increased in coverage across central Alabama this evening, making for a soaking Saturday night. Activity should begin to fade away after midnight but drive carefully if you have to be out on the roads tonight. The main threat with tonight’s storms will be heavy rain leading to localized flooding and cloud-to-ground lightning. Showers should become more isolated overnight under a mostly cloudy with temperatures bottoming out in the upper 60s and low 70s. Areas of fog will be possible early Sunday morning. The unsettled weather pattern will keep rain coverage around 60-70% for Sunday as well. Not everyone will end up hearing thunder, but if you do hear thunder roar, go indoors! Though some peeks of sunshine will be possible, a mostly cloudy sky and the possibility of rain will keep highs down in the mid 80s again. Just like today, storms will be capable of producing torrential downpours and intense lightning.

