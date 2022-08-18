Read full article on original website
Alicia Rice
3d ago
That is a lie. Its not cheaper. The cost of groceries is ridiculous and the price of rent has dramatically increased but the income and availability of jobs is low. i just moved to Anniston from Decatur and before that I lived in Huntsville. Huntsville is higher but Decatur and Anniston is not far behind.
Teazer
3d ago
Low income housing starts up at $700 a month and with people people disability that's all there money!! They can't afford utilities or food!! Smh
cat ?
3d ago
This is what Biden done to us Higher Gas prices Rent Open our Border's groceries Power and gas Bills going up I'm Old and this is hurting me This is the way He wants us to live But not son Hunter got millions from Russia and Ukraine
Jacksonville State University 2nd Annual Bed Build
Jacksonville, AL – On Saturday, August 27th at 8:00 am Sleep in Heavenly Peace – AL, Gadsden will host the 2nd Annual Bed Build at JSU. Join them for the 2nd Annual Bed Build at JSU! No experience is needed and they have everything. Registration will open at 7:30 am for on-site registration. If you have pre-registered, simply check in at the registration booth and receive your name tag and station assignments. They hope to see you there. Sleep In Heavenly Peace is a 501(C)3 organization building and delivering beds to children (ages 3-17) who do not have a bed; children sleeping directly on floors, mattresses on floors, on cots, recliners, or couches.
ABC 33/40 News
Your Week in Review for August 14, 2022
Second suspect sought after fatal attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park. One person was shot and killed Sunday morning during an attempted robbery on a National Forest Service Road near Cheaha State Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office. Read more here. MONDAY, AUGUST 15. Vehicle of interest sought...
New count shows hundreds face homelessness in the Birmingham area. The real number may be four times higher.
Newly released data shows homelessness in the Birmingham area is up since last year, and local and national experts say even that elevated number is likely a significant undercount.
nypressnews.com
Alabama city council votes to ‘temporarily abolish’ police over racist texts
A city in Alabama is disbanding, at least temporarily, its police department two months after one of its officers texted a racist joke. Residents in Vincent, a small city in Shelby County about 30 miles southeast of Birmingham, were outraged after the racist exchange was posted online late last month.
Comeback Town: Birmingham may have lost historic Terminal Station, but...
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Gordon G. Martin. But I feel we sometimes focus on our failures and forget to celebrate our victories. How many of you have had an opportunity to visit Charlotte, North Carolina?
Black-owned ‘freedom farm,’ community space set to open in Alabama
Inspired by grandparents and family members in rural Arkansas, Jasmyn Story decided to create something similar in Alabama: A communal space that offers nourishment, education and healing. Story’s farm and event space, Freedom Farm Azul, opens Sunday in Prattville. It will offer, Story hopes, outdoor space and clean water that...
wbrc.com
Crews respond to apartment fire in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to an apartment building fire Sunday evening. Officials say they were called to the 7700 block of Rugby Avenue to a building with smoke showing. We’re told there were no injuries in the incident. The fire was quickly...
wvtm13.com
City Walk unfolding new security measures
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The BJCC is continues to unfold layers of his City Walk security plan. ALDOT transferred the $34 million venue following the end of the World Games on July 17. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
Man killed in Birmingham homicide identified
Birmingham Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was shot and killed on Francis Place Southwest Saturday evening.
Abolish 12: City Of Vincent, AL Blocked From Firing Police Chief Over Racist Texts, Votes To Disband Entire Police Department
The city of Vincent, AL voted to dissolve the police department when they were blocked from firing officers over racist slavery texts.
Bham Now
7 New and Coming Soon home listings across Birmingham—Aug. 19-21
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 7 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Stephanie Robinson at 205-229-6247 or...
12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out
When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: A soggy Saturday evening
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Rain and thunderstorms have increased in coverage across central Alabama this evening, making for a soaking Saturday night. Activity should begin to fade away after midnight but drive carefully if you have to be out on the roads tonight. The main threat with tonight’s storms will be heavy rain leading to localized flooding and cloud-to-ground lightning. Showers should become more isolated overnight under a mostly cloudy with temperatures bottoming out in the upper 60s and low 70s. Areas of fog will be possible early Sunday morning. The unsettled weather pattern will keep rain coverage around 60-70% for Sunday as well. Not everyone will end up hearing thunder, but if you do hear thunder roar, go indoors! Though some peeks of sunshine will be possible, a mostly cloudy sky and the possibility of rain will keep highs down in the mid 80s again. Just like today, storms will be capable of producing torrential downpours and intense lightning.
ABC 33/40 News
BFR working scrapyard fire on Vanderbilt Road
Birmingham Fire and Rescue was on the scene of a large scrapyard fire Saturday morning, according to captain Orlando Reynolds. The fire was located in the 1900 block of Vanderbilt Road which is in the same area as the SA Recycling plant. Reynolds said there was heavy fire and smoke,...
styleblueprint.com
7 Things You Should Know About City Walk BHAM
The tagline for City Walk BHAM isn’t meant to be a cute catchphrase. “Where Birmingham Connects” is a bold and clear declaration of the mission of this 31-acre public space. And the exciting destination, which many Birmingham residents got to enjoy during The World Games, is open and ready to welcome you for a visit!
6 hurt when car, 18-wheeler collide; truck crashes into Alabama home
Six people, including a pregnant woman, were injured Friday night after an 18-wheeler collided with a vehicle before crashing into a house in northeastern Alabama, authorities said. According to a dispatcher with the Collinsville Police Department, the crash happened near the Mount Vernon Baptist Church in DeKalb County, WHNT-TV reported.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Wet through Wednesday with cooler than average temps
RADAR CHECK: Large areas of rain are pushing into West Alabama early this morning, and an unsettled pattern will continue across the state today with a mostly cloudy sky along with periods of rain. Some thunder is possible, but no severe storms are expected, and temperatures will hold in the 70s across much of the state today due to the clouds and rain. The average high for Birmingham on August 22 is 90.
wvtm13.com
Bessemer man shot to death in Birmingham's West End Saturday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a homicide after a Bessemer man was found shot to death Saturday night in West End. Shortly after 8:30 pm., officers went to check out a ShotSpotter alert of one round fired in the 500 block of Francis Place Southwest. Officers arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
5 great pizza places in the Birmingham area
We like pizza. You like pizza. Nearly everyone, we would venture to say, likes pizza of some kind — thin or thick, plain or fancy, triangles or squares, gourmet or fast food. People in Birmingham have strong opinions about pizza, and the metro area has a plethora of restaurants...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver is Proud to Congratulate Deputy Zach Ellison
Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver is proud to congratulate Deputy Zach Ellison. Sheriff Shaver, Chief Deputy Josh Summerford, and Corporal Mike Farrell all recently attended Ellison’s graduation ceremony from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Academy. Deputy Ellison is 1 of 31 new deputies from across Alabama that will begin serving in their home counties this weekend.
