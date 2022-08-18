ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Comments / 8

Alicia Rice
3d ago

That is a lie. Its not cheaper. The cost of groceries is ridiculous and the price of rent has dramatically increased but the income and availability of jobs is low. i just moved to Anniston from Decatur and before that I lived in Huntsville. Huntsville is higher but Decatur and Anniston is not far behind.

Reply(2)
6
Teazer
3d ago

Low income housing starts up at $700 a month and with people people disability that's all there money!! They can't afford utilities or food!! Smh

Reply
4
cat ?
3d ago

This is what Biden done to us Higher Gas prices Rent Open our Border's groceries Power and gas Bills going up I'm Old and this is hurting me This is the way He wants us to live But not son Hunter got millions from Russia and Ukraine

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville State University 2nd Annual Bed Build

Jacksonville, AL – On Saturday, August 27th at 8:00 am Sleep in Heavenly Peace – AL, Gadsden will host the 2nd Annual Bed Build at JSU. Join them for the 2nd Annual Bed Build at JSU! No experience is needed and they have everything. Registration will open at 7:30 am for on-site registration. If you have pre-registered, simply check in at the registration booth and receive your name tag and station assignments. They hope to see you there. Sleep In Heavenly Peace is a 501(C)3 organization building and delivering beds to children (ages 3-17) who do not have a bed; children sleeping directly on floors, mattresses on floors, on cots, recliners, or couches.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Your Week in Review for August 14, 2022

Second suspect sought after fatal attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park. One person was shot and killed Sunday morning during an attempted robbery on a National Forest Service Road near Cheaha State Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office. Read more here. MONDAY, AUGUST 15. Vehicle of interest sought...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anniston, AL
Government
City
Anniston, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
wbrc.com

Crews respond to apartment fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to an apartment building fire Sunday evening. Officials say they were called to the 7700 block of Rugby Avenue to a building with smoke showing. We’re told there were no injuries in the incident. The fire was quickly...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

City Walk unfolding new security measures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The BJCC is continues to unfold layers of his City Walk security plan. ALDOT transferred the $34 million venue following the end of the World Games on July 17. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Draper
AL.com

12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out

When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Will#Economy#Urban Areas#Affordable Housing#The Metro Area#American
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: A soggy Saturday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Rain and thunderstorms have increased in coverage across central Alabama this evening, making for a soaking Saturday night. Activity should begin to fade away after midnight but drive carefully if you have to be out on the roads tonight. The main threat with tonight’s storms will be heavy rain leading to localized flooding and cloud-to-ground lightning. Showers should become more isolated overnight under a mostly cloudy with temperatures bottoming out in the upper 60s and low 70s. Areas of fog will be possible early Sunday morning. The unsettled weather pattern will keep rain coverage around 60-70% for Sunday as well. Not everyone will end up hearing thunder, but if you do hear thunder roar, go indoors! Though some peeks of sunshine will be possible, a mostly cloudy sky and the possibility of rain will keep highs down in the mid 80s again. Just like today, storms will be capable of producing torrential downpours and intense lightning.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

BFR working scrapyard fire on Vanderbilt Road

Birmingham Fire and Rescue was on the scene of a large scrapyard fire Saturday morning, according to captain Orlando Reynolds. The fire was located in the 1900 block of Vanderbilt Road which is in the same area as the SA Recycling plant. Reynolds said there was heavy fire and smoke,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
styleblueprint.com

7 Things You Should Know About City Walk BHAM

The tagline for City Walk BHAM isn’t meant to be a cute catchphrase. “Where Birmingham Connects” is a bold and clear declaration of the mission of this 31-acre public space. And the exciting destination, which many Birmingham residents got to enjoy during The World Games, is open and ready to welcome you for a visit!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Wet through Wednesday with cooler than average temps

RADAR CHECK: Large areas of rain are pushing into West Alabama early this morning, and an unsettled pattern will continue across the state today with a mostly cloudy sky along with periods of rain. Some thunder is possible, but no severe storms are expected, and temperatures will hold in the 70s across much of the state today due to the clouds and rain. The average high for Birmingham on August 22 is 90.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Bessemer man shot to death in Birmingham's West End Saturday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a homicide after a Bessemer man was found shot to death Saturday night in West End. Shortly after 8:30 pm., officers went to check out a ShotSpotter alert of one round fired in the 500 block of Francis Place Southwest. Officers arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

5 great pizza places in the Birmingham area

We like pizza. You like pizza. Nearly everyone, we would venture to say, likes pizza of some kind — thin or thick, plain or fancy, triangles or squares, gourmet or fast food. People in Birmingham have strong opinions about pizza, and the metro area has a plethora of restaurants...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver is Proud to Congratulate Deputy Zach Ellison

Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver is proud to congratulate Deputy Zach Ellison. Sheriff Shaver, Chief Deputy Josh Summerford, and Corporal Mike Farrell all recently attended Ellison’s graduation ceremony from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Academy. Deputy Ellison is 1 of 31 new deputies from across Alabama that will begin serving in their home counties this weekend.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy