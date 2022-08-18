ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

News Channel 3-12

Traffic collision between vehicle and motorcycle in Camarillo

CAMARILLO, Calif. — At approximately 11:12 am Camarillo Police Department responded to a traffic collision between the intersection of Santa Rosa Road and Woodcreek Road. CPD said a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Santa Rosa Road approaching the Woodcreek Road intersection. The motorcycle then collided with a vehicle traveling eastbound on Santa Rosa Road, which was The post Traffic collision between vehicle and motorcycle in Camarillo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
CAMARILLO, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Man with knife arrested after three-hour standoff in Isla Vista

Following a three-hour standoff on Thursday, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man with a knife who lunged at a person at an Isla Vista apartment complex. Shortly after 11 a.m., 41-year-old Brandon Schaik attempted to stab the victim before retreating into his second-floor apartment at a complex in the 700 block of Camino Pescadero. The victim was not injured, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Simi Police Respond To Incidents At SVHS Football Stadium

Simi Valley police say they responded to two incidents at the Simi Valley High School football field Friday night and Saturday morning. Police say that several Royal High School students were ejected from the campus for "causing disturbances during the football game." They say that those students "returned to the...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
oxnardpd.org

News Release – DUI Checkpoint Results (8-19-2022)

SUBJECT: DUI and Driver’s License Checkpoint Results. Two impaired drivers arrested during a DUI checkpoint. On August 19, 2022, between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m., Oxnard Police officers collaborated with the California Highway Patrol- Ventura Office and held a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Pleasant Valley Road near Jefferson Square. The checkpoint resulted in two DUI arrests and 41 traffic citations.
OXNARD, CA
KTLA

9 human trafficking victims rescued during FBI sting in SoCal

Nine potential human trafficking victims, including five minors, were rescued during an FBI sting in Southern California, authorities announced Wednesday. “The FBI-led initiative focused on identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking and investigating and arresting individuals and criminal enterprises involved in both child sex trafficking and human trafficking,” officials said in a news release. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
calcoastnews.com

102-year-old woman crashes into Santa Maria home

A 102-year-old woman accidentally stepped on the gas, instead of the break, and slammed a Toyota Camry into the garage of her own home just outside of Santa Maria on Tuesday. Yet, she managed to escape with only minor injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. As a precaution, responders transported the elderly woman to Marian Regional Medical Center.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Fundraiser for Displaced Goleta Family Following House Fire

The community is coming together to help a Goleta family recently displaced by a house fire. Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 5700 block of Gato Ave on Monday morning and knocked down the structure fire within ten minutes. The cause is suspected to be electrical, but has not been confirmed.
GOLETA, CA
KTLA

Pilot critically injured in Camarillo ultralight plane crash

A pilot was critically injured when an ultralight plane crashed at the Camarillo Airport Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred around 1:45 p.m. in the 900 block of Aviation Drive. Video from the scene showed the heavily damaged plane on top of storage containers. The pilot was extricated and flown to a hospital in critical condition, […]
CAMARILLO, CA
kvta.com

Sick Sea Lion Near Silver Strand Beach

Updated--The Ventura County Sheriff's Office says they received multiple calls regarding what they described as a sick sea lion on the rocks near the sidewalk in the unincorporated community of Silver Strand Beach near Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard. They say Fish and Wildlife was aware of the situation and...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Prosecutors say 84-year-old man going to jail for stealing more than $1.4 million from Ventura widow

An 84-year-old man has been sentenced to six years in jail for his role in a scam which stole more than a million dollars from an elderly Ventura widow. Prosecutors say Worthy Tobe Smith and an accomplice convinced the victim she had won a big financial prize, but that she needed to make payments first to get the money. They say over a two year period, Smith received 30 checks from the widow, totaling more than $1.4 million.
VENTURA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Ventura County Pride Festival proud of diversity

VENTURA, Calif.-The Diversity Collective welcomed people to the Ventura County Pride Festival in Ventura's Plaza Park on Saturday. Diversity Collective Executive Director Tess Allen said, "We do this so that those who might not be out yet or might be questioning have a place to come and are embraced and held at high esteem, you The post Ventura County Pride Festival proud of diversity appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

