Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Things To Do in California For CouplesBecca CCalifornia State
7 Fun Things to do in Santa BarbaraBecca CSanta Barbara, CA
12 Fun Things to Do in Solvang, CaliforniaBecca CSolvang, CA
She. A Free Verse Poem.Brooklyn MuseVentura, CA
Related
Lompoc man arrested, 'ghost guns' seized in Isla Vista
Officials with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office say they confiscated three "ghost guns" and arrested a Lompoc man on weapons charges early Saturday morning.
Traffic collision between vehicle and motorcycle in Camarillo
CAMARILLO, Calif. — At approximately 11:12 am Camarillo Police Department responded to a traffic collision between the intersection of Santa Rosa Road and Woodcreek Road. CPD said a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Santa Rosa Road approaching the Woodcreek Road intersection. The motorcycle then collided with a vehicle traveling eastbound on Santa Rosa Road, which was The post Traffic collision between vehicle and motorcycle in Camarillo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Officers conduct second DUI checkpoint, arrest 10 people
Santa Maria police conducted a DUI checkpoint on Saturday, where officers say they arrested 10 people. The Santa Maria Police Department says one driver was arrested for DUI.
8 arrested at DUI checkpoint, Santa Maria police say
The Santa Maria Police Department says officers arrested eight people at a DUI checkpoint. The department says two of those drivers were arrested for DUI while conducting the checkpoint Friday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
calcoasttimes.com
Man with knife arrested after three-hour standoff in Isla Vista
Following a three-hour standoff on Thursday, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man with a knife who lunged at a person at an Isla Vista apartment complex. Shortly after 11 a.m., 41-year-old Brandon Schaik attempted to stab the victim before retreating into his second-floor apartment at a complex in the 700 block of Camino Pescadero. The victim was not injured, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
kvta.com
Simi Police Respond To Incidents At SVHS Football Stadium
Simi Valley police say they responded to two incidents at the Simi Valley High School football field Friday night and Saturday morning. Police say that several Royal High School students were ejected from the campus for "causing disturbances during the football game." They say that those students "returned to the...
Noozhawk
Hope Ranch Vehicle Rollover Crash Sends 4 People to Santa Barbara Hospital
Four people were injured in a rollover vehicle crash in Hope Ranch early Sunday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The collision was reported around 2:03 a.m. on Las Palmas Drive near Paloma Drive in the neighborhood near the city of Santa Barbara. Two of the four...
kclu.org
Investigators say sun might be factor in traffic accident causing death of Ventura County leader
Investigators say the sun might have played a key factor in a traffic accident which fatally injured a Ventura County supervisor. Carmen Ramirez was struck, and fatally injured by an SUV as she was crossing West Seventh Street in Oxnard August 12. Oxnard Police say she was in the crosswalk at the time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
oxnardpd.org
News Release – DUI Checkpoint Results (8-19-2022)
SUBJECT: DUI and Driver’s License Checkpoint Results. Two impaired drivers arrested during a DUI checkpoint. On August 19, 2022, between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m., Oxnard Police officers collaborated with the California Highway Patrol- Ventura Office and held a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Pleasant Valley Road near Jefferson Square. The checkpoint resulted in two DUI arrests and 41 traffic citations.
4 people hurt in Hope Ranch crash
Four people were hurt in a car crash in Hope Ranch early Sunday morning. It happened at about 2 a.m. on Las Palmas Dr. near Paloma Dr.
Noozhawk
Coroner Keeps Missing Person Case Open for Montecito Debris Flow Victim Jack Cantin
After a lengthy investigation, the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau rejected the conclusions of a former UC Santa Barbara anthropologist that bone fragments found in 2021 are the remains of missing Montecito debris flow victim Jack Cantin. In doing so, the coroner announced that the missing person case remains...
9 human trafficking victims rescued during FBI sting in SoCal
Nine potential human trafficking victims, including five minors, were rescued during an FBI sting in Southern California, authorities announced Wednesday. “The FBI-led initiative focused on identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking and investigating and arresting individuals and criminal enterprises involved in both child sex trafficking and human trafficking,” officials said in a news release. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
calcoastnews.com
102-year-old woman crashes into Santa Maria home
A 102-year-old woman accidentally stepped on the gas, instead of the break, and slammed a Toyota Camry into the garage of her own home just outside of Santa Maria on Tuesday. Yet, she managed to escape with only minor injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. As a precaution, responders transported the elderly woman to Marian Regional Medical Center.
Noozhawk
Multi-Vehicle Injury Crash Snarls Commuter Traffic on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara
A multi-vehicle collision snarled commuter traffic on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara on Friday afternoon. The four-vehicle crash occurred around 4:55 p.m. in the southbound lanes just south of the Milpas Street onramp, according to Battalion Chief Robert Mercado of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department. Two people sustained minor...
KEYT
Ventura woman dead after vehicle vs. pedestrian accident along Highway 1 in Ventura County last week
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A Ventura woman died from her injuries after a pick-up truck crashed onto the shoulder of Highway 1 near Solimar Beach and struck her, according to the California Highway Patrol. Mary Jane Centeno, 68, was walking southbound on the righthand shoulder of Highway 1 between...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Fundraiser for Displaced Goleta Family Following House Fire
The community is coming together to help a Goleta family recently displaced by a house fire. Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 5700 block of Gato Ave on Monday morning and knocked down the structure fire within ten minutes. The cause is suspected to be electrical, but has not been confirmed.
Pilot critically injured in Camarillo ultralight plane crash
A pilot was critically injured when an ultralight plane crashed at the Camarillo Airport Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred around 1:45 p.m. in the 900 block of Aviation Drive. Video from the scene showed the heavily damaged plane on top of storage containers. The pilot was extricated and flown to a hospital in critical condition, […]
kvta.com
Sick Sea Lion Near Silver Strand Beach
Updated--The Ventura County Sheriff's Office says they received multiple calls regarding what they described as a sick sea lion on the rocks near the sidewalk in the unincorporated community of Silver Strand Beach near Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard. They say Fish and Wildlife was aware of the situation and...
kclu.org
Prosecutors say 84-year-old man going to jail for stealing more than $1.4 million from Ventura widow
An 84-year-old man has been sentenced to six years in jail for his role in a scam which stole more than a million dollars from an elderly Ventura widow. Prosecutors say Worthy Tobe Smith and an accomplice convinced the victim she had won a big financial prize, but that she needed to make payments first to get the money. They say over a two year period, Smith received 30 checks from the widow, totaling more than $1.4 million.
Ventura County Pride Festival proud of diversity
VENTURA, Calif.-The Diversity Collective welcomed people to the Ventura County Pride Festival in Ventura's Plaza Park on Saturday. Diversity Collective Executive Director Tess Allen said, "We do this so that those who might not be out yet or might be questioning have a place to come and are embraced and held at high esteem, you The post Ventura County Pride Festival proud of diversity appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Comments / 0