foxlexington.com
Justin Logan’s forecast: Spotty shower chance
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A weak front and an area of low pressure in the Great Lakes will keep increased clouds and a small shower chance in the forecast for today. Most locations will stay dry with highs reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s. The front will...
foxlexington.com
David Aldrich’s forecast: Spotty rain, cool on Monday with some clouds and hazy sun
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The transition toward drier air begins on Monday. While there is still a chance for spotty rain showers to develop, even a rumble of thunder, many will be “rain-free” on Monday and through much of the week ahead. Spotty thunderstorms may appear...
foxlexington.com
The ‘Big Brown Truck Pull’ for Special Olympics of Kentucky takes place
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Dozens of people put their strength to the test on Saturday. Teams of 15 took turns pulling a UPS 18-wheeler cargo truck. The teams had to pull the truck a distance of 12 feet and the team to pull it the fastest won some pretty neat trophies in the categories of men’s, women’s, co-ed, youth’s, and pee-wee divisions.
Donations continue to pour in for eastern Kentucky flood victims
Even those who lost their homes to the floods are trying to help their neighbors the best they can.
wdrb.com
Debris removal from waterways to begin in eastern Kentucky counties hit by flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews will start clearing debris from waterways in eastern Kentucky counties hit by flooding earlier this month. Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday that most of the debris left from the flooding ended up in area creeks and streams. Larger materials that pose "potential hazards" to bridges...
spectrumnews1.com
Lexington favorite Sav's Restaurant closing after 14 years due to pandemic challenges
LEXINGTON, Ky. — After 14 years of serving West African cuisine in Lexington, Sav’s Restaurant is closing its doors because of issues related to the pandemic. The restaurant serves favorites like Fufu, lamb ragu and Cornish hens. But due to pandemic challenges like employee shortages and inflation, they will close their doors this Saturday.
WTVQ
Radio legend Karl Shannon remembered through car show
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Radio legend Karl Shannon’s legacy continued Sunday at Waveland State Historic Site, months after he passed. Shannon’s voice ruled the radio stations for more than 40 years. He was also Waveland’s Santa Claus. Shannon was known for putting on car shows for charity. “He...
foxlexington.com
Boyle Co., Tates Creek grab wins in Ft. Harrod Bowl
HARRODSBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fort Harrod Bowl gives four local high school football teams a chance to get out on the gridiron and get their seasons started the right way. One day after most teams started on Friday night, these teams face off in Saturday ballgames. Boyle...
WTVQ
Man injured in Sunday morning shooting in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating after a man was found shot early Sunday morning. Police say officers responded just after 3 a.m. to the 1100 block of New Circle Road to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot...
foxlexington.com
WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Week 1
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – High school football is back in the Commonwealth, and the FOX 56 Sports team has you covered with highlights all across central Kentucky!. Tune in to Home Team Friday Night every week on FOX 56 News at 10 p.m. to see your favorite teams in action.
WKYT 27
Woodland Art Fair returns to Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Woodland Art Fair has been around for more than 40 years but many attended for the first time this year. “This is our first year at Woodland and it’s going swimmingly,” said Bressler Wade of ____. Bressler Wade and his fiancé came to...
WKYT 27
Car show honors Lexington radio legend Karl Shannon
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Karl Shannon entertained country music audiences for more than 50 years. “I’ve met pretty much anyone and everyone in country music,” Shannon told WKYT in May. “Loretta Lynn...tons of people. Alan Jackson, Trisha Yearwood, Reba McEntire. There’s Billy Ray. I’m a good friend of...
WTVQ
Estill County leaders dedicate multi-million dollar athletics facility ahead of Friday night football game
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- Estill County education leaders and coaches are getting set to unveil a multi-million dollar athletic facility ahead of their first football game of the season Friday night. Estill County Superintendent Jeff Saylor says it’s all part of a seven-year, $46 million renovation project for their school...
foxlexington.com
Lexington listed among top Airbnb’s, college towns for football season
(NEXSTAR) — A new school year means many U.S. cities will soon see more people coming in to catch college football games. Ahead of the fall season, Airbnb released its list of the college towns outpacing others for bookings for upcoming stays. Airbnb’s full list of college town getaways...
Music fills the air as the Berea Celtic Fest returns to Madison County
WTVQ
Person found dead on Linden Walk identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The person found dead on Linden Walk near the University of Kentucky’s campus has been identified. Ashley Stamper, 35, was identified Friday by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. She was found dead in her home. The cause and manner of her death have...
foxlexington.com
WalletHub: Lexington ranked 7th most pet-friendly city in U.S.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Pets are seen as family to many people across the U.S., so naturally owners enjoy living in places where they can provide the best care for their furry, feathered, or scaly friend. According to WalletHub, 90.5 million households in the U.S. want to live...
foxlexington.com
Lexington police investigating shooting on New Circle Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a shooting on New Circle Road on Sunday. At around 3:09 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to the 1100 block of New Circle Road after receiving reports of shots being fired. Upon arrival, police said they located shell casings and...
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Vibe around Kentucky football terrific — except for Chris Rodriguez situation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The vibe around Mark Stoops and his University of Kentucky football team has been terrific. Vibrant. Energizing. Inspiring. Dynamic. You get the picture. Not only are the Wildcats ranked in the AP Top 25 preseason poll for only the fifth time in program history, they’re a consensus Top 25 team, cracking the Top 25 in nearly every ranking.
lite987whop.com
No injuries after gunfire erupts outside Montgomery Co. football game
There were no injuries reported when gunfire rang out Friday night during a high school football game in Montgomery County. West Creek High School was hosting Clarksville Northeast about 9:10 p.m. when deputies observed a vehicle with an open trunk traveling at a high rate of speed in the parking lot and then heard and saw gunshots.
