ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxlexington.com

Justin Logan’s forecast: Spotty shower chance

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A weak front and an area of low pressure in the Great Lakes will keep increased clouds and a small shower chance in the forecast for today. Most locations will stay dry with highs reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s. The front will...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

The ‘Big Brown Truck Pull’ for Special Olympics of Kentucky takes place

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Dozens of people put their strength to the test on Saturday. Teams of 15 took turns pulling a UPS 18-wheeler cargo truck. The teams had to pull the truck a distance of 12 feet and the team to pull it the fastest won some pretty neat trophies in the categories of men’s, women’s, co-ed, youth’s, and pee-wee divisions.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, KY
WTVQ

Radio legend Karl Shannon remembered through car show

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Radio legend Karl Shannon’s legacy continued Sunday at Waveland State Historic Site, months after he passed. Shannon’s voice ruled the radio stations for more than 40 years. He was also Waveland’s Santa Claus. Shannon was known for putting on car shows for charity. “He...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Boyle Co., Tates Creek grab wins in Ft. Harrod Bowl

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fort Harrod Bowl gives four local high school football teams a chance to get out on the gridiron and get their seasons started the right way. One day after most teams started on Friday night, these teams face off in Saturday ballgames. Boyle...
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox#Commonwealth
WTVQ

Man injured in Sunday morning shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating after a man was found shot early Sunday morning. Police say officers responded just after 3 a.m. to the 1100 block of New Circle Road to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Week 1

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – High school football is back in the Commonwealth, and the FOX 56 Sports team has you covered with highlights all across central Kentucky!. Tune in to Home Team Friday Night every week on FOX 56 News at 10 p.m. to see your favorite teams in action.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Woodland Art Fair returns to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Woodland Art Fair has been around for more than 40 years but many attended for the first time this year. “This is our first year at Woodland and it’s going swimmingly,” said Bressler Wade of ____. Bressler Wade and his fiancé came to...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Car show honors Lexington radio legend Karl Shannon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Karl Shannon entertained country music audiences for more than 50 years. “I’ve met pretty much anyone and everyone in country music,” Shannon told WKYT in May. “Loretta Lynn...tons of people. Alan Jackson, Trisha Yearwood, Reba McEntire. There’s Billy Ray. I’m a good friend of...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WTVQ

Person found dead on Linden Walk identified

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The person found dead on Linden Walk near the University of Kentucky’s campus has been identified. Ashley Stamper, 35, was identified Friday by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. She was found dead in her home. The cause and manner of her death have...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

WalletHub: Lexington ranked 7th most pet-friendly city in U.S.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Pets are seen as family to many people across the U.S., so naturally owners enjoy living in places where they can provide the best care for their furry, feathered, or scaly friend. According to WalletHub, 90.5 million households in the U.S. want to live...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington police investigating shooting on New Circle Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a shooting on New Circle Road on Sunday. At around 3:09 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to the 1100 block of New Circle Road after receiving reports of shots being fired. Upon arrival, police said they located shell casings and...
LEXINGTON, KY
lite987whop.com

No injuries after gunfire erupts outside Montgomery Co. football game

There were no injuries reported when gunfire rang out Friday night during a high school football game in Montgomery County. West Creek High School was hosting Clarksville Northeast about 9:10 p.m. when deputies observed a vehicle with an open trunk traveling at a high rate of speed in the parking lot and then heard and saw gunshots.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy