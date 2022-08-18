ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, TN

WDEF

Property Taxes Rise 7% in Catoosa County

RINGGOLD, Ga. — After three public hearings and multiple discussions with department heads, the Catoosa County Commission has voted to approve the budget for the upcoming year, which includes a seven percent property tax increase. According to Board Chairman Larry Black, the need for additional tax revenue is a...
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Whitfield Co. Commission addresses millage rate

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Georgia — Thursday night in Whitfield County, the local Board of Commissioners held a Millage Rate Public Hearing. Board Chairman Jevin Jensen wants to see property taxes reduced in the county. To better explain to our viewers at home, a mill is the according rate that property...
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
On Target News

Bedford County Woman Wins $1 Million

A Bedford County woman stopped by Three Corner’s Market in Unionville for a breakfast biscuit last week and walked out a millionaire. Tara Walls who purchased the $1 million Blowout instant ticket said she had to send a picture of the winning ticket to her family because they couldn’t believe she had won.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Catoosa County Board of Commissioners Adopt 2023 Balanced Budget That Includes Property Tax Increase

Ringgold – After careful review and consideration of public feedback, the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners adopt their Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 budget that is balanced and reflects a millage rate of 7.348 mills, an increase of 1.53 mills over the 2022 calculated rollback rate of 5.818. The Board also ratified the Catoosa County Public Schools’ Board of Education approved millage rate of 15.04 mills, resulting in a total county millage rate of 22.388 mills, or a net 7% increase.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Mayor Tim Kelly, city respond to immigrant buses

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The Chattanooga City Council heard public comments tonight on the numerous buses that were recently carrying asylum-seeking migrants from Texas to America’s northeast. Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, as well as both city staff and city council members, actually commended the community’s response to the sudden...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mcnewstn.com

MC Chamber of Commerce Recognizes Residents and Businesses at Annual Banquet

Jasper, Tenn. – Marion County Chamber of Commerce members assembled with others from the area to recognize some of the citizens and businesses that have contributed to the betterment of the community. The annual banquet also serves as the setting for the ceremonial passing of the torch for the new president for the upcoming year. There are many behind the scenes making this and other events for the chamber a must-attend event for those in the community.
MARION COUNTY, TN
erienewsnow.com

10 Chattanooga police officers reassigned after they 'misrepresented the truth or filed a false report,' chief says

Ten Chattanooga police officers have been reassigned to non-enforcement positions and will no longer be allowed to testify in court after they "misrepresented the truth or filed a false report," according to a police department press release. Police Chief Celeste Murphy reassigned them after the US Attorney's Office asked "for...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

159th Anniversary Commemoration Of The Battle Of Chickamauga Coming Soon

From Saturday, September 17 through Tuesday, September 20, visitors are invited to join Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park staff and volunteers as we commemorate the 159th Anniversary of the Battle of Chickamauga through a series of tours (including a bicycle tour), hikes, and living history demonstrations. There will also...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Chattanooga (TN) Gets $1.5M for Fire Training Tower Replacement

Chattanooga Times Free Press, Tenn. Aug. 19—Chattanooga will receive $1.5 million from Hamilton County to replace an almost 50-year-old fire training tower at the Chattanooga Fire and Police Training Center at 3200 Amnicola Highway. “This has been a long-standing need,” Chattanooga Fire Chief Phil Hyman told the Chattanooga Times...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

WDEF Seeking Weekend + Fill-In Meteorologist

WDEF-TV, Inc. seeks a Weekend + Fill-In Meteorologist. This person will produce and present on-air and on-line weather forecasts for multiple weekend newscasts. Candidates must have strong writing skills and knowledge of storytelling with ability to cultivate an actively robust social media presence. WSI MAX experience beneficial. Other duties may...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Aug. 23

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, August 23. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Kosha Cosey – Possession Meth, Possession MDMA, Criminal Impersonation, Unlawful Possession Firearm. Mia Cunningham – Violation Conditions of Release/Capias. James Gouge – Drug...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Volkswagen, CSCC celebrate graduates of VW Academy

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — While the new school year has just begun for students in the Tennessee Valley, it ended officially today for the 11 newest graduates of the Volkswagen Academy program at Chattanooga State Community College. The Volkswagen Academy offers students both a classroom education and paid on-the-job training,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

Hiking the Lula Lake Land Trust near Lookout Mountain, GA

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. I was scrolling through Instagram admiring scenes from Georgia when a photo stopped me in my tracks. It was an aerial photo taken by a drone and featured a massive waterfall and fall foliage. It was beautiful. It looked as if Niagra Falls had a baby and the baby moved to Georgia.
LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, GA

