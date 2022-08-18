Read full article on original website
WDEF
Property Taxes Rise 7% in Catoosa County
RINGGOLD, Ga. — After three public hearings and multiple discussions with department heads, the Catoosa County Commission has voted to approve the budget for the upcoming year, which includes a seven percent property tax increase. According to Board Chairman Larry Black, the need for additional tax revenue is a...
WDEF
Whitfield Co. Commission addresses millage rate
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Georgia — Thursday night in Whitfield County, the local Board of Commissioners held a Millage Rate Public Hearing. Board Chairman Jevin Jensen wants to see property taxes reduced in the county. To better explain to our viewers at home, a mill is the according rate that property...
allongeorgia.com
Chattooga Tax Commissioner discusses move to 4-day work week
We have received a lot of good feedback from citizens after beginning our new office hours! It will take some time for everyone to remember that we are closed on Wednesdays, but so far it is working out smoothly. What brought me to this decision?. While campaigning in 2016, I...
Security to increase at Coffee County Schools after possible online threat
A possible threat was directed at Coffee County Schools on social media, leading Coffee County Sheriff's Office SROs and investigators to look into it. The threat was not specific to one school.
Bedford County Woman Wins $1 Million
A Bedford County woman stopped by Three Corner’s Market in Unionville for a breakfast biscuit last week and walked out a millionaire. Tara Walls who purchased the $1 million Blowout instant ticket said she had to send a picture of the winning ticket to her family because they couldn’t believe she had won.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Catoosa County Board of Commissioners Adopt 2023 Balanced Budget That Includes Property Tax Increase
Ringgold – After careful review and consideration of public feedback, the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners adopt their Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 budget that is balanced and reflects a millage rate of 7.348 mills, an increase of 1.53 mills over the 2022 calculated rollback rate of 5.818. The Board also ratified the Catoosa County Public Schools’ Board of Education approved millage rate of 15.04 mills, resulting in a total county millage rate of 22.388 mills, or a net 7% increase.
WDEF
Mayor Tim Kelly, city respond to immigrant buses
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The Chattanooga City Council heard public comments tonight on the numerous buses that were recently carrying asylum-seeking migrants from Texas to America’s northeast. Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, as well as both city staff and city council members, actually commended the community’s response to the sudden...
mcnewstn.com
MC Chamber of Commerce Recognizes Residents and Businesses at Annual Banquet
Jasper, Tenn. – Marion County Chamber of Commerce members assembled with others from the area to recognize some of the citizens and businesses that have contributed to the betterment of the community. The annual banquet also serves as the setting for the ceremonial passing of the torch for the new president for the upcoming year. There are many behind the scenes making this and other events for the chamber a must-attend event for those in the community.
WDEF
Local attorney: Brady Letters to CPD could mean something bigger could be on the horizon
UPDATE: “In response to several requests we have received from media organizations and in an effort to clear up any misunderstandings, Chattanooga Police Department Chief Celeste Murphy released the following information:”. The US Attorney’s Office (USAO) does not make personnel decisions for the department. Officers were not investigated by...
erienewsnow.com
10 Chattanooga police officers reassigned after they 'misrepresented the truth or filed a false report,' chief says
Ten Chattanooga police officers have been reassigned to non-enforcement positions and will no longer be allowed to testify in court after they "misrepresented the truth or filed a false report," according to a police department press release. Police Chief Celeste Murphy reassigned them after the US Attorney's Office asked "for...
spectrumnews1.com
Mayor Justin Bibb announces West Side Market will begin transition to nonprofit management
CLEVELAND — While the city of Cleveland will continue to own West Side Market, a nonprofit will begin taking over day-to-day operations to address vendors' concerns. The West Side Market is a Cleveland landmark that for years has been shedding vendors frustrated with everything from electrical issues to leases.
WDEF
TN Teacher goes viral addressing her struggle with new Age Appropriate Materials Act
A Tennessee teacher has gone viral on Tiktok from sharing her struggles caused by Tennessee’s new law requiring school and classroom libraries to have a list of content made available to parents. The new state Age Appropriate Materials Act requires the local board of education to adopt a policy...
chattanoogapulse.com
159th Anniversary Commemoration Of The Battle Of Chickamauga Coming Soon
From Saturday, September 17 through Tuesday, September 20, visitors are invited to join Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park staff and volunteers as we commemorate the 159th Anniversary of the Battle of Chickamauga through a series of tours (including a bicycle tour), hikes, and living history demonstrations. There will also...
Man illegally sold drugs to Veteran’s Affairs for inflated price
A Delaware man plead guilty to a federal charges after he bought medication from two Tennessee pharmacies and redistributed it as wholesale without a license for an increased rate to other healthcare or wholesale agencies, including VA Medical Centers in California and New York.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Chattanooga (TN) Gets $1.5M for Fire Training Tower Replacement
Chattanooga Times Free Press, Tenn. Aug. 19—Chattanooga will receive $1.5 million from Hamilton County to replace an almost 50-year-old fire training tower at the Chattanooga Fire and Police Training Center at 3200 Amnicola Highway. “This has been a long-standing need,” Chattanooga Fire Chief Phil Hyman told the Chattanooga Times...
WDEF
WDEF Seeking Weekend + Fill-In Meteorologist
WDEF-TV, Inc. seeks a Weekend + Fill-In Meteorologist. This person will produce and present on-air and on-line weather forecasts for multiple weekend newscasts. Candidates must have strong writing skills and knowledge of storytelling with ability to cultivate an actively robust social media presence. WSI MAX experience beneficial. Other duties may...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Aug. 23
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, August 23. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Kosha Cosey – Possession Meth, Possession MDMA, Criminal Impersonation, Unlawful Possession Firearm. Mia Cunningham – Violation Conditions of Release/Capias. James Gouge – Drug...
WDEF
Volkswagen, CSCC celebrate graduates of VW Academy
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — While the new school year has just begun for students in the Tennessee Valley, it ended officially today for the 11 newest graduates of the Volkswagen Academy program at Chattanooga State Community College. The Volkswagen Academy offers students both a classroom education and paid on-the-job training,...
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
Hiking the Lula Lake Land Trust near Lookout Mountain, GA
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. I was scrolling through Instagram admiring scenes from Georgia when a photo stopped me in my tracks. It was an aerial photo taken by a drone and featured a massive waterfall and fall foliage. It was beautiful. It looked as if Niagra Falls had a baby and the baby moved to Georgia.
She said yes: Cleveland police academy graduate gets diploma, engagement ring
CLEVELAND — It was a big day for a new Cleveland police officer. Not only did she receive a diploma from the academy, she also received a marriage proposal from a fellow officer. Stephanie Martinez accepted both with joy. Martinez received her diploma from the police academy on Monday,...
