ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Comments / 0

Related
TravelNoire

3 Days in Rome

Editorial note: This post on “3 Days in Rome” was originally published in 2014, and updated to reflect current prices and information. Rome, Italy is known for the grand and opulent architecture of Saint Peter’s Basilica, the rich history of the Colosseum and Pantheon, the chic shopping in Via Condotti, and perhaps, the best food and wine of your life. Here are the sights, shops, and sips that make an amazing 72-hour Vacanze Romane.
TRAVEL
TravelNoire

Meet Cocktail Enthusiast And Traveler Camille Wilson, “The Cocktail Snob”

Cocktail blogger and travel enthusiast Camille Wilson doesn’t have a special story about her Instagram handle, The Cocktail Snob. It came to her like an epiphany when she was walking to work one day. Her passion for cocktails as someone who makes them, drinks them, and writes about them, launched her into an exciting world. She’s collaborated with top brands such as Jameson, Absolut, and Perrier, with more on the horizon.
DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charli D'amelio
TravelNoire

Gay Romance TV Shows Bring A Rise To Thailand's Tourism Industry

Thailand’s romantic comedy series “I Told Sunset About You” is a show about gay romance between two young men. The show is shot on location in Phuket and uses actual businesses in the area for the character’s scenes. Tourists from all over Asia who enjoy the show are flocking to the locations. Hence, the rise in tourism since before the pandemic has been a welcome surprise for local Thai business owners.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#American Citizenship#Italians#Italy#Senegalese#Tiktoker#The Italian Constitution
TravelNoire

How To Spend A Day In Black-Owned Lisbon, Portugal

Editorial note: This piece on Black-owned Lisbon, Portugal, was originally written on August 29, 2019, and updated to reflect current information. Lisbon is often described as a vibrant city with scenery that’s unlike any other place you will find. The views of the city’s colorful houses combined with its iconic seven hills as the yellow and red trams roll through neighborhoods are simply iconic and make the perfect postcard.
WORLD
TravelNoire

TravelNoire

18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Travel Noire is digital media company serving millennials of the African Diaspora. Through inspired content, we help discerning travelers, discover, plan and experience new destinations.

 https://travelnoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy