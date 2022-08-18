Read full article on original website
Cardi B Brilliantly Claps Back at UFC Star Who Roped Her Into Andrew Tate Controversy
Cardi B got roped into the Andrew Tate controversy when UFC star Jake Shields trashed talked her while defending the controversial figure. And the GRAMMY-winning rapper wasn't having it. The exchange unfolded on Twitter, and it started with Shields defending Tate, once a Big Brother UK contestant who got the...
3 Days in Rome
Editorial note: This post on “3 Days in Rome” was originally published in 2014, and updated to reflect current prices and information. Rome, Italy is known for the grand and opulent architecture of Saint Peter’s Basilica, the rich history of the Colosseum and Pantheon, the chic shopping in Via Condotti, and perhaps, the best food and wine of your life. Here are the sights, shops, and sips that make an amazing 72-hour Vacanze Romane.
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky: A Complete Timeline of Their Relationship
Must be love on the brain! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have spent years denying that their relationship is anything but platonic, but things finally changed when the rapper called her "the love of my life" in 2021. After more than a year of rumors, the "Peso" artist confirmed in a May interview with GQ that […]
Meet Cocktail Enthusiast And Traveler Camille Wilson, “The Cocktail Snob”
Cocktail blogger and travel enthusiast Camille Wilson doesn’t have a special story about her Instagram handle, The Cocktail Snob. It came to her like an epiphany when she was walking to work one day. Her passion for cocktails as someone who makes them, drinks them, and writes about them, launched her into an exciting world. She’s collaborated with top brands such as Jameson, Absolut, and Perrier, with more on the horizon.
From Refugee Camp To Successful Entrepreneurs: How These Eritrean Twins Are Changing The Makeup Industry
Twin sisters Feven and Helena Yohannes are the co-founders of one of the hottest makeup brands on the market. 2-4-1 Cosmetics is Black-owned and is quickly becoming a household name as it was recently listed as one of Oprah Winfrey’s favorite items. These beautiful sisters prove that you can...
Beyonce & Drake’s Latest Albums Are The Soundtracks For Black Travelers
For those of us with more than a handful of stamps on our passports, we know how travel broadens our perspective and makes us question many of the ways we are socialized. This in turn begins to change and shape what we deem our likes and dislikes, most prominently in the areas such as food and most namely – music.
Gay Romance TV Shows Bring A Rise To Thailand's Tourism Industry
Thailand’s romantic comedy series “I Told Sunset About You” is a show about gay romance between two young men. The show is shot on location in Phuket and uses actual businesses in the area for the character’s scenes. Tourists from all over Asia who enjoy the show are flocking to the locations. Hence, the rise in tourism since before the pandemic has been a welcome surprise for local Thai business owners.
Protesters at an Indian Independence Day parade in California were shoved and called ‘stupid Muslims’
A large Indian Independence Day parade and festival in Anaheim, California, earlier this week devolved into shoves and Islamophobic slurs after a group of demonstrators brought signs protesting Hindu nationalism and discrimination in India. In a video viewed by NBC Asian America taken during the physical confrontation on Sunday, men...
Another Caribbean Country Considers Removing Queen Elizabeth as Head of State
Another Caribbean country is considering removing Queen Elizabeth II as the head of state. St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, proposed a single-item referendum asking citizens whether the queen should remain the head of state in parliament or appoint a nonexecutive, homegrown president. Gonsalves says he...
Onlookers Have To Duck As Jet Lands On A Viral YouTube Video
A viral YouTube video showed onlookers having to duck as jet lands. You know those Instagram images of a person standing with their arms straight up, a jet landing just out of the reach of their fingertips? Well, there’s a place where a jet landed so close to the people, that onlookers had to duck.
How To Spend A Day In Black-Owned Lisbon, Portugal
Editorial note: This piece on Black-owned Lisbon, Portugal, was originally written on August 29, 2019, and updated to reflect current information. Lisbon is often described as a vibrant city with scenery that’s unlike any other place you will find. The views of the city’s colorful houses combined with its iconic seven hills as the yellow and red trams roll through neighborhoods are simply iconic and make the perfect postcard.
