Cocktail blogger and travel enthusiast Camille Wilson doesn’t have a special story about her Instagram handle, The Cocktail Snob. It came to her like an epiphany when she was walking to work one day. Her passion for cocktails as someone who makes them, drinks them, and writes about them, launched her into an exciting world. She’s collaborated with top brands such as Jameson, Absolut, and Perrier, with more on the horizon.

