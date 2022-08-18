Read full article on original website
Defense Case Continues in Kobe Bryant Crash Scene Photos Lawsuit
Attorneys for Los Angeles County are expected to resume efforts Monday to convince a federal civil jury that cell phone photos taken by sheriff’s and fire department personnel at the scene of the helicopter crash that killed Laker legend Kobe Bryant and eight others never spread to the public and have been permanently destroyed.
Evidence Reveals Nurse Nicole Linton’s Mental Health Plummeted Prior to Fiery LA Crash That Killed 6
On Monday, prosecutors revealed that the registered nurse at the wheel of the fiery car wreck in Windsor Hills of West Los Angeles was struggling with deteriorating mental health issues, would self-harm, and had a history of being involuntarily committed for psychiatric treatment on several occasions. The evidence came to light upon the prosecutors’ aim to deny her pretrial release, reports the Los Angeles Times.
1 Person Dead Atleast 4 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Anaheim (Anaheim, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle collision was reported on Saturday evening in Anaheim. The officials stated that a black pickup truck and a white Toyota Corolla crashed into each other in the FasTrak lanes just west of Imperial [..]
Burned body found in car near LA freeway
LOS ANGELES – A person’s body was discovered inside a burned-out vehicle on the Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway in Lincoln Heights, authorities said Saturday. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at about 10:25 p.m. Friday to the northbound route, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
1 killed in crash with Amazon van near Cypress hub
CYPRESS, Calif. - One person was killed, and another person was hospitalized after a crash involving an Amazon van near Cypress hub, according to the officials. The crash happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Katella Avenue and Holder Street, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
Venice salon owner recalls seeing Anne Heche before crash: report
Richard Glass, the owner of Glass Hair, is believed to be the last person to have seen Heche alive on Aug. 5. He posted a photo of him with the 53-year-old actress on Instagram.
SUV slams into Huntington Beach home in crash caught on surveillance video
Dramatic surveillance video shows an SUV slamming into a Huntington Beach home, where two people and a dog were inside.
At Least One Killed In Crash On 91 Toll Road In Anaheim
At least one person died in a rollover crash Sunday on the 91 Toll Road in Anaheim. The crash happened on the eastbound 91 Toll Road at Imperial Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. At least one person was ejected from the vehicle and was lying on the roadway...
Member of rapper's entourage shot in Beverly Grove, ends up in West Hollywood before dying at hospital
LOS ANGELES - A deadly shooting is under investigation after a man was shot in Beverly Grove, ended up in West Hollywood and then died at the hospital Friday night. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard a little before 5:30 p.m. The Los Angeles Police Department, who also helped with investigations, revealed the man ended up near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard a little before 5:30 p.m. calling for help from law enforcement officers.
Speeding driver crashes into tree in Yorba Linda, dies: OCSD
A woman died when her vehicle slammed into a tree in front of a church in Yorba Linda early Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash was reported around 12:40 a.m. in the 18800 block of Yorba Linda Boulevard near Summit Drive. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the driver was speeding when her vehicle […]
Two Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash in South LA Area ID’d
The man and woman who were killed in South Los Angeles when a motorist allegedly avoiding an attempted police traffic stop sped into an intersection and slammed into their vehicle were publicly identified Monday. Jamarae Keyes, 38, died from blunt force traumatic injuries, the coroner’s office said. His city of...
Teen Fatally Struck by Two Vehicles Near Large South LA Party ID’d
The coroner’s office Monday confirmed the identity of a 17-year-old boy struck and killed by two vehicles during a gang-related assault in South Los Angeles on the outskirts of a party that included at least 150 people. Matthew Lobos was a Los Angeles resident. The death occurred shortly before...
Woman drives car through Newport Beach playground and into ocean; DUI suspected
A woman was taken into custody by police Friday evening after she drove her vehicle off of a dock and into the ocean in Newport Beach. It happened around 7:50 p.m. near a park on Via Genoa Road in Newport Beach. Newport Beach police say a woman in her late 40s drove her vehicle through […]
1 killed after truck rolls over divider on Anaheim highway
ANAHEIM, Calif. - At least one person was killed in a rollover crash on State Route 91 in Anaheim Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol, and three other people were hospitalized. Reports of the crash began coming in just before 6 p.m. Sunday on the eastbound lanes of Route...
Local Los Angeles County Lifeguard Dies in Car Crash
Derek Traeger (left) passed away August 15 in a car crash while on duty. Photo: Los Angeles County Lifeguards (Twitter). The social media accounts of the Los Angeles County Lifeguards announced the active duty death of one of their own on August 15. Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger, a six year...
1 Woman Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Newport Beach (Newport Beach, CA)
According to Lt. Justin Morouse, a motor vehicle accident took place on Friday night in Newport Beach dock. The official stated that a woman drove her car into the water near [..]
Man Killed, Woman Injured in San Clemente Rollover Crash
A 63-year-old motorist died Saturday and a passenger in her 20s was injured in a rollover crash that resulted in the vehicle hitting a tree in San Clemente. The crash occurred just after 9:30 a.m. on Camino De Los Mares just north of the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Hylton.
‘We love you, Cruz’: 17-year-old released from hospital 3 months after deadly crash
It’s been 88 days since Cruz Melendez has been home. The Trabuco Hills High School senior was seriously injured in a crash in Rancho Santa Margarita on May 24. On Saturday, he was discharged from CHOC Children’s Hospital in Mission Viejo where he was greeted by loving family members and supportive friends. The 17-year-old was […]
Man Riding Bike in Pomona Struck by Pickup and Killed
A 50-year-old man riding a bike was killed when he was struck by a pickup in Pomona, authorities said Monday. The crash was around 5 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Val Vista Street and Paige Drive, just north of the Pomona (10) Freeway, according to Pomona police. The bicyclist...
One Man Killed, Two Injured in Cypress Crash
One man was killed and two others were hospitalized as a result of a crash in Cypress involving an Amazon delivery truck and a Camaro, authorities said Monday. The crash was reported at 7:22 p.m. Sunday at Katella Boulevard and Holder Street, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran told City News Service.
