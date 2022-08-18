ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

mynewsla.com

Defense Case Continues in Kobe Bryant Crash Scene Photos Lawsuit

Attorneys for Los Angeles County are expected to resume efforts Monday to convince a federal civil jury that cell phone photos taken by sheriff’s and fire department personnel at the scene of the helicopter crash that killed Laker legend Kobe Bryant and eight others never spread to the public and have been permanently destroyed.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Black Enterprise

Evidence Reveals Nurse Nicole Linton’s Mental Health Plummeted Prior to Fiery LA Crash That Killed 6

On Monday, prosecutors revealed that the registered nurse at the wheel of the fiery car wreck in Windsor Hills of West Los Angeles was struggling with deteriorating mental health issues, would self-harm, and had a history of being involuntarily committed for psychiatric treatment on several occasions. The evidence came to light upon the prosecutors’ aim to deny her pretrial release, reports the Los Angeles Times.
2urbangirls.com

Burned body found in car near LA freeway

LOS ANGELES – A person’s body was discovered inside a burned-out vehicle on the Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway in Lincoln Heights, authorities said Saturday. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at about 10:25 p.m. Friday to the northbound route, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

1 killed in crash with Amazon van near Cypress hub

CYPRESS, Calif. - One person was killed, and another person was hospitalized after a crash involving an Amazon van near Cypress hub, according to the officials. The crash happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Katella Avenue and Holder Street, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
CYPRESS, CA
mynewsla.com

foxla.com

Member of rapper's entourage shot in Beverly Grove, ends up in West Hollywood before dying at hospital

LOS ANGELES - A deadly shooting is under investigation after a man was shot in Beverly Grove, ended up in West Hollywood and then died at the hospital Friday night. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard a little before 5:30 p.m. The Los Angeles Police Department, who also helped with investigations, revealed the man ended up near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard a little before 5:30 p.m. calling for help from law enforcement officers.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
KTLA

Speeding driver crashes into tree in Yorba Linda, dies: OCSD

A woman died when her vehicle slammed into a tree in front of a church in Yorba Linda early Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash was reported around 12:40 a.m. in the 18800 block of Yorba Linda Boulevard near Summit Drive. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the driver was speeding when her vehicle […]
YORBA LINDA, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash in South LA Area ID’d

The man and woman who were killed in South Los Angeles when a motorist allegedly avoiding an attempted police traffic stop sped into an intersection and slammed into their vehicle were publicly identified Monday. Jamarae Keyes, 38, died from blunt force traumatic injuries, the coroner’s office said. His city of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Teen Fatally Struck by Two Vehicles Near Large South LA Party ID’d

The coroner’s office Monday confirmed the identity of a 17-year-old boy struck and killed by two vehicles during a gang-related assault in South Los Angeles on the outskirts of a party that included at least 150 people. Matthew Lobos was a Los Angeles resident. The death occurred shortly before...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

palisadesnews.com

Local Los Angeles County Lifeguard Dies in Car Crash

Derek Traeger (left) passed away August 15 in a car crash while on duty. Photo: Los Angeles County Lifeguards (Twitter). The social media accounts of the Los Angeles County Lifeguards announced the active duty death of one of their own on August 15. Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger, a six year...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed, Woman Injured in San Clemente Rollover Crash

A 63-year-old motorist died Saturday and a passenger in her 20s was injured in a rollover crash that resulted in the vehicle hitting a tree in San Clemente. The crash occurred just after 9:30 a.m. on Camino De Los Mares just north of the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Hylton.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Riding Bike in Pomona Struck by Pickup and Killed

A 50-year-old man riding a bike was killed when he was struck by a pickup in Pomona, authorities said Monday. The crash was around 5 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Val Vista Street and Paige Drive, just north of the Pomona (10) Freeway, according to Pomona police. The bicyclist...
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

One Man Killed, Two Injured in Cypress Crash

One man was killed and two others were hospitalized as a result of a crash in Cypress involving an Amazon delivery truck and a Camaro, authorities said Monday. The crash was reported at 7:22 p.m. Sunday at Katella Boulevard and Holder Street, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran told City News Service.
CYPRESS, CA

