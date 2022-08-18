ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

2 swimmers survive shark attacks on the same day at Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Two swimmers survived being bitten by sharks this week at South Carolina's most popular beach. Both people were attacked in Myrtle Beach on Monday with one suffering a serious injury to the forearm and the second a more glancing bite to the leg, police told media outlets.
Microchip helps Florida couple reunite with stolen dog after nearly 3 years

TAMPA, Fla. — An Ybor City couple's house feels a lot more like home after they were able to reunite with their stolen dog after nearly three years. Ines Figueroa let her dogs out in her backyard in December 2019. She ran inside to do something and when she came back out, her dog, Grace, was nowhere to be found.
Court opens door to voiding NC Voter ID amendment

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s Supreme Court opened the door Friday to nullifying a voter ID mandate approved by citizens in 2018. The court's 4-3 majority said lawmakers who put it on the ballot were elected from districts tainted by illegal racial bias. However, since nullifying a voter...
