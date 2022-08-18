Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A man was shot multiple times in front of his wife as they came home from a bar in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dogAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Two men were shot during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chasehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
thekatynews.com
Robertson Elementary opens for First Day of School
“It’s a special day when we open a new school. The kids are so excited to come in. We talk about the school before hand, do open houses, everything. It’s wonderful to see kids smiling and back in school again,” said Katy ISD school superintendent Ken Gregorski as he, along with Principal Martha Pulido, school namesakes, Elaine and Steve Robertson, Ruben Martinez, Katy ISD Emergency Management Coordinator, teachers and school staff welcomed approximately 700 students as they came through the front door and walked down the hallway into Robertson Elementary, the newest school in Katy ISD. The school is located at 7400 Innovation Dr., in Cane Island.
Students in the Houston area's two largest districts head back to school on Monday
HOUSTON, Texas — Several big districts in the Houston area have already started the new school year, but the area's two biggest, Houston ISD and Cy-Fair ISD, begin this coming Monday. “I’m looking forward to seeing my friends again," said Sharpstown High senior Andy Amaro. "It’s been a while.”...
fox26houston.com
Houston-area nonprofit to bring counseling, therapeutic rooms to Uvalde students
HOUSTON - It has been nearly three months since 19 children and two adults were killed inside Robb Elementary in Uvalde, and organizations are still trying to make a difference in that community. It all started with a call from a Texas Ranger expressing the need for mental health services...
Fort Bend ISD receives B rating from TEA
Fort Bend ISD received a B rating, an 89 out of 100, in the Texas Education Agency’s district ratings for the 2021-22 school year. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Fort Bend ISD received a B rating, an 89 out of 100, in the Texas Education Agency’s accountability ratings for the 2021-22 school year, the district announced on Aug. 15.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hellowoodlands.com
Woodlands Christian Introduces New House System in Middle School
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Middle school students at The Woodlands Christian Academy were pumped up on the first day of school, partially because it was the first day, but more importantly because they were anxious to find out their destiny at the first ever Sorting Ceremony. Introducing a new...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital seeks your comments for Magnet Recognition Program
THE WOODLANDS, TX - Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital has applied to the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) for the prestigious designation of Magnet. Magnet designation recognizes excellence in nursing services. Sept 23 is the deadline to comment on the hospital for special recognition. Patients, family members, staff, and interested...
thepostnewspaper.net
The family and friends of Brittany Wells will be holding a benefit
The family and friends of Brittany Wells will be holding a benefit on her behalf at VFW Post 5400, located at 11230 Highway 6 in Santa Fe beginning at 11:00am on August 27, 2022. Brittany passed away in a tragic accident on July 9, 2022 and left behind two beautiful children. The family has established an account at Amoco Federal Credit Union to help with the care of Bailey and Kase. If visiting an Amoco location, please provide this #2169200. If sending funds from your institution/Venmo/Cash App/Zelle, etc. use the following information, Account #0216920020 Routing #313189391.
fox26houston.com
Metallica Scholars: Legendary rock band offers workforce program grants to Lone Star College
HOUSTON - Whether you're working with your hands or your mind, education is vital, and legendary rock band, Metallica is working to ensure students at Lone Star College are able to have proper access. According to a press release, Metallica selected Lone Star College from a competitive field of community...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Construction causes serious flooding concerns in Waller Co. for residents
Some residents said they fear the flooding may continue even after construction wraps up because of how the new road has been designed.
Harris County public safety news conference turns after Judge Lina Hidalgo questioned on spending
The Harris County Judge and other leaders celebrated strides in their anti-crime initiatives, but that mood turned when she was posed this line of questioning.
fox26houston.com
Two charged in $6 million Medicaid fraud at Houston pediatric dental clinic
HOUSTON - An operator and manager at a dental clinic in Houston have been charged for their role in a health care fraud scheme involving $6 million in claims to Medicaid. Court documents from the U.S. Department of Justice is Ifeanyi Ndubisi Ozoh, 51, of Houston was arrested Thursday and made his first court appearance. The DOJ said Ozoh was the manager of Floss Family Dental Care Clinic, where Rene Gaviola, 65, also of Houston and the clinic's operator, was arrested on August 1 on similar charges.
Click2Houston.com
H‑E‑B holding career fair; This is what you need to know to ace the interview, recruiter says
H‑E‑B is holding a one-day career fair for store hourly positions on Tuesday. The event – which will be open for jobs at H‑E‑B, Central Market and Mi Tienda -- will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. “We can’t wait to meet YOU,”...
JOBS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
52 Clear Creek ISD students among victims displaced after apartment fire in Webster
While it's unclear what sparked the fire, the Red Cross will be assisting the victims and Clear Creek ISD said "CCISD Cares" has been activated to also help students.
cw39.com
FREE: Saturday breakfast recognizing Slavery Remembrance Day
HOUSTON (CW39) — “Slavery Remembrance Day”, also known as “International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition”, is observed all over the world. The day was chosen to memorialize the transatlantic slave trade and the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) chose August 23 for the world to remember those tragic days.
fox26houston.com
Houston woman hit with $5,000 prescription to survive pregnancy, hopes to raise awareness on the issue
HOUSTON - Lonnice McCaskill-Thomas says the weeks leading up to her September 7 delivery date have been stressful. Last year while vacationing in Florida, a medical emergency two months after she delivered her third child caused her to begin taking blood thinner medication, after suffering from a pulmonary embolism. She...
Click2Houston.com
‘It was over $300 more than our electric bill’: Conroe families see water bills double -- even triple
CONROE, Texas – You can usually predict how much you’ll pay for your water bill each month. But for some residents in Conroe, they got quite the surprise on their most recent bill. “Our mouths fell open and hit the floor,” said Linda Gill of Conroe. Linda...
Dietician shares brain-boosting breakfast ideas to start the school year off
HOUSTON — As kids head back to the classroom, we know parents want to send them to school ready to learn. Dieticians say a good breakfast is an important part of that equation because food is fuel for the brain. “It’s really important in the morning because kids can’t...
Nonprofit group provides free IUD's to Houston's restaurant, bar industry as fight for contraception takes over
HOUSTON — With abortion being banned across the state, the focus for many has now turned to long-term contraception. But sometimes, getting that care for those that are uninsured can be out of reach. Particularly those in the restaurant and bar industry. A Houston-area nonprofit is trying to help.
mocomotive.com
Scenes from the Montgomery County home show in Conroe
With the fall season and the holidays approaching, this weekend’s Montgomery County Home and Outdoor Living Show is offering both home improvement ideas and tips to plan for the arrival of guests at your home. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Scenes-from-the-Montgomery-County-home-show-in-17386780.php.
fox26houston.com
AMBER ALERT canceled for 3-year-old Houston girl, person of interest arrested
HOUSTON - **EDITOR'S NOTE** The Texas Center for the Missing has recently updated information previously released on the suspect's vehicle. Authorities have located a missing 3-year-old girl believed to be with a person of interest last seen in northwest Harris County. According to the Texas Center for the Missing, Lincy...
Comments / 0