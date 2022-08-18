ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thekatynews.com

Robertson Elementary opens for First Day of School

“It’s a special day when we open a new school. The kids are so excited to come in. We talk about the school before hand, do open houses, everything. It’s wonderful to see kids smiling and back in school again,” said Katy ISD school superintendent Ken Gregorski as he, along with Principal Martha Pulido, school namesakes, Elaine and Steve Robertson, Ruben Martinez, Katy ISD Emergency Management Coordinator, teachers and school staff welcomed approximately 700 students as they came through the front door and walked down the hallway into Robertson Elementary, the newest school in Katy ISD. The school is located at 7400 Innovation Dr., in Cane Island.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Fort Bend ISD receives B rating from TEA

Fort Bend ISD received a B rating, an 89 out of 100, in the Texas Education Agency’s district ratings for the 2021-22 school year. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Fort Bend ISD received a B rating, an 89 out of 100, in the Texas Education Agency’s accountability ratings for the 2021-22 school year, the district announced on Aug. 15.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Cypress, TX
Cypress, TX
Government
Cypress, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
hellowoodlands.com

Woodlands Christian Introduces New House System in Middle School

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Middle school students at The Woodlands Christian Academy were pumped up on the first day of school, partially because it was the first day, but more importantly because they were anxious to find out their destiny at the first ever Sorting Ceremony. Introducing a new...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

The family and friends of Brittany Wells will be holding a benefit

The family and friends of Brittany Wells will be holding a benefit on her behalf at VFW Post 5400, located at 11230 Highway 6 in Santa Fe beginning at 11:00am on August 27, 2022. Brittany passed away in a tragic accident on July 9, 2022 and left behind two beautiful children. The family has established an account at Amoco Federal Credit Union to help with the care of Bailey and Kase. If visiting an Amoco location, please provide this #2169200. If sending funds from your institution/Venmo/Cash App/Zelle, etc. use the following information, Account #0216920020 Routing #313189391.
SANTA FE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Library#Texas Legislature#School Safety#Isd#Cy Fair Isd#The Board Of Trustees
fox26houston.com

Two charged in $6 million Medicaid fraud at Houston pediatric dental clinic

HOUSTON - An operator and manager at a dental clinic in Houston have been charged for their role in a health care fraud scheme involving $6 million in claims to Medicaid. Court documents from the U.S. Department of Justice is Ifeanyi Ndubisi Ozoh, 51, of Houston was arrested Thursday and made his first court appearance. The DOJ said Ozoh was the manager of Floss Family Dental Care Clinic, where Rene Gaviola, 65, also of Houston and the clinic's operator, was arrested on August 1 on similar charges.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
cw39.com

FREE: Saturday breakfast recognizing Slavery Remembrance Day

HOUSTON (CW39) — “Slavery Remembrance Day”, also known as “International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition”, is observed all over the world. The day was chosen to memorialize the transatlantic slave trade and the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) chose August 23 for the world to remember those tragic days.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Scenes from the Montgomery County home show in Conroe

With the fall season and the holidays approaching, this weekend’s Montgomery County Home and Outdoor Living Show is offering both home improvement ideas and tips to plan for the arrival of guests at your home. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Scenes-from-the-Montgomery-County-home-show-in-17386780.php.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

AMBER ALERT canceled for 3-year-old Houston girl, person of interest arrested

HOUSTON - **EDITOR'S NOTE** The Texas Center for the Missing has recently updated information previously released on the suspect's vehicle. Authorities have located a missing 3-year-old girl believed to be with a person of interest last seen in northwest Harris County. According to the Texas Center for the Missing, Lincy...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy