27 First News
Margaret Ann Keeney, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Ann Keeney, 87, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022 at her home surrounded by family. She was born October 23, 1934, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late William Stewart and the late Susan (Simonik) Stewart. She married the late...
27 First News
Janet Mae (Leipply) Koran, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Mae (Leipply) Koran, 63, of Columbiana, passed away Thursday afternoon, August 18, 2022, at home following a brief illness. Janet was born on August 24, 1958, in Youngstown, a daughter of Robert Roland and Evelyn Mae (Metzler) Leipply. A life-long area resident, she graduated...
27 First News
Steven Wayne Carman, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven Wayne Carman, 56, died Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center following a lengthy illness. Born July 23, 1966, in Salem, he was a son of Donald R. Carman, Sr. and the late Eleanor J. (Marshall) Carman. He was a 1984 graduate...
27 First News
Thomas E. LaPaze, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The laughter in heaven just got louder. Tom LaPaze, 89, of Boardman, passed quietly on Friday, August 12, 2022. A proud native of Struthers, Tom married “the prettiest girl in Campbell, Ohio” in 1956, Marilyn (McGarry) LaPaze, who preceded him in death in 2016.
27 First News
Joan L. Gibson, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan L. Gibson, age 87, of Hubbard, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Sharon Regional Medical Center. Joan was born April 12, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Raymond D. and Louise Heckathorn Hettrick. She was a 1953 graduate of Hubbard High...
27 First News
Gary Gerard Giba, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Gerard Giba, 60, of Austintown, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, August 18, 2022, at the Assumption Village Nursing Home in North Lima after a courageous battle with Glioblastoma, one of the most aggressive types of brain cancer. Gary was born June 26, 1962 and...
27 First News
Anthony D. Jones, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Demetrius Jones of Youngstown, Ohio transitioned unexpectedly at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Hospital on Monday, August 15, 2022. Anthony was born on January 3, 1948, to Cora G. Rushton and Carl Coward and raised by his parents Edith and Issac Jones. In 1967 he met...
27 First News
Masol Young IV, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Masol Young IV, 35, of Youngstown, transitioned from this life on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Mr. Young was born May 1, 1987 in Youngstown, a son of Masol and Bessie Ford Young. He was a 2005 graduate of Chaney High School, he attended Akron...
27 First News
Shirley M. Jenkins, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley M. Jenkins, 83, of Sharon, passed away peacefully with her daughter and son-in-law at her side Thursday afternoon, August 18, 2022. Mrs. Jenkins was born December 25, 1938, in Wheatland, a daughter of Sylvia (Brown) Uiselt and Otto Uiselt. Primarily a homemaker, Shirley also...
27 First News
Richard H. “Rich” Berg, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard H. “Rich” Berg, a beloved father, husband, and grandfather was taken away far too soon on August 18, 2022. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio in 1946 to Mildred and Harris Berg and graduated from South High in 1964. Rich eloped in...
27 First News
Mary “Midge” Owens, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary “Midge” Owens peacefully passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Born in Youngstown in 1948, she is was 1965 graduate of Poland Seminary High School. After graduation, Mary began her career with Ohio Bell in 1966 as an operator and then in...
27 First News
Paul Phillip Tenney, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Phillip Tenney, 57, of Niles, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at his home. He was born January 24, 1965, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Carrel Tenney and the late Beulah (Fitzwater) Tenney. Paul was a graduate of Harding High...
27 First News
James Nichols, Boardman, Ohio-obit
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A private service was held Friday, August 19, 2022 at St. John Greek Orthodox Church for James Nichols, 89, who died Sunday, August 14 after a brief illness. James, affectionately known as “Coach”, “Nick”, and “Jimmy Nick”, was born July 21, 1933, to the late...
27 First News
Larry M. Bass, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry M. Bass, 73, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on August 17, 2022. He was born January 25, 1949, a son of Frank and Irma (Brown) Bass. Larry served his country in the United States Army for six years and...
27 First News
Canfield, led by Lowry, outduels West Branch
Canfield topped West Branch 35-31 in week one of the high school football season. Opening week provides exciting Top 5 Plays of the …. Boardman restaurant dominates sauce contest for 2nd …. Friends honor Youngstown firefighter who saved lives. Poland dedicates highway in honor of local veteran. Parade supports retired...
27 First News
Troy L. Hill, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Troy L. Hill, 57, of Boardman, passed away Thursday morning, August 18, 2022. Troy will always be remembered as loving, caring and strong willed. He never wanted anyone to make a fuss over him but he always looked out for his family and friends. He...
27 First News
Dorothy E. Schrantz, Neshannock Township, PA
NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy E. Schrantz, 88, of Neshannock Township passed away with her family at her side Thursday evening, August 18, 2022. Mrs. Schrantz was born July 19, 1938, in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Charles and Nellie (Mankowski) Scholz. Dorothy retired from...
27 First News
Rose A. Rachella, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose A. Rachella, 99, passed away peacefully, Monday, August 15, 2022, At Assumption Village Nursing Home. Rose was born on April 30, 1923, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Jennie Adducci Landolfi. She attended East High School. She was an Assistant...
27 First News
David M. Mastrey, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday August 21, 2022 at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell for David M. Mastrey, age 60, who passed away at his home on Tuesday August 16, 2022. David was born on December 9, 1961...
27 First News
Aaron David Bacon, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Aaron David Bacon, 28, of Sharon, formerly of Struthers, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, August 15, 2022 from a longtime battle with Juvenile Type 1 Diabetes that he was diagnosed with at the age of 8 years old. He was well liked and loved...
