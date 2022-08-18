Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in String of Thefts at Cabazon Business
A man arrested in a string of thefts at a Cabazon business remained jailed Sunday in lieu of $60,000 bail. Demon Dennis, 49, of Hemet was arrested Friday and booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility on suspicion of two counts of grand theft and an outstanding felony robbery warrant.
mynewsla.com
Duo Charged in Alleged Mail Thefts in Rancho Mirage Plead Not Guilty
A man and a woman suspected of stealing checks from mailboxes in Rancho Mirage over a nearly five-month period pleaded not guilty to felony charges Friday. John Fisher, 38, and Thea Lorraine Rich, 32, were charged Friday morning with two felony counts of grand theft over $950 and one for a fictitious bill/note, according to court records. Rich was charged with two additional felony counts of grand theft over $950.
mynewsla.com
Hemet Man Arrested for Stealing $10K Worth of Sunglasses
A Hemet man was arrested on suspicion of stealing merchandise from a Cabazon store, authorities said Saturday. Demon Dennis, 49, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Beaumont Avenue and First Street in Beaumont, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. He was being held on $60,000 bail at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.
mynewsla.com
Three Coachella Residents Jailed on Meth Charges, One for Attempted Murder
Three Coachella residents were behind bars Friday — one for allegedly shooting a man — all of them for possessing what was believed to be a pound of methamphetamine. Arturo Espinoza Jr., 19, Pablo Lopez Vargas, 26, and Desiree Kapri Rodriguez, 27, were arrested Thursday night on suspicion of transportation of methamphetamine for sales, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Paul Heredia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Palm Springs Man Charged For Alleged Residential Burglary
A felony charge was filed Friday against 41-year-old man suspected in a July residential burglary in Palm Springs. Nicholas Cristian Carrera of Palm Springs was charged with burglary, according to court records. He was scheduled to be arraigned at the Larson Justice Center in Indio Friday afternoon. Officers responded to...
mynewsla.com
Charges Filed Against Man For Alleged Palm Desert Jewelry Store Burglary
Felony charges were filed Friday against a man suspected of stealing approximately $45,000 worth of items at a jewelry store in Palm Desert. Jason Adam Warren, 28, of Los Angeles was charged Friday morning with two felony counts — burglary and grand theft over $950, according to court records. He was additionally charged with one misdemeanor count of presenting false identification to a peace officer.
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged with Killing Hemet Woman Whose Body Found in Car Trunk
A convicted sex offender accused of killing a 47-year-old Hemet woman and leaving her body in a car abandoned in San Diego County was charged Friday with murder and auto theft. Michael Lee Lorence, 46, was arrested last week following a Hemet Police Department investigation into the death of Melanie...
mynewsla.com
Indio Man Who Killed Cousin in Ambush Slaying Sentenced
An Indio man who gunned down his cousin in an ambush outside an apartment complex because he felt that the victim had publicly denigrated him was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. A Riverside jury in April convicted 26-year-old Raymond Hernandez of the 2014 fatal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed by Pickup Truck in Moreno Valley
A man was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Moreno Valley, sheriff’s officials said Saturday. The crash occurred at 8:34 p.m. Friday on Alessandro Boulevard near Elsworth Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. A pedestrian was pushing a shopping cart southbound across the street...
mynewsla.com
Man, 31, Found Dead in Perris
A 31-year-old man was found dead in a street in Perris, authorities said Sunday. Deputies responding to a call of an unconscious man in the 100 block of Perry Street at about 3:50 p.m. Saturday found Sergio Arredondo, a resident of Perris, dead at the scene, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Providing Deadly Dose of Fentanyl to MoVal Woman
A man accused of supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 32-year-old Moreno Valley woman was charged Friday with murder. Brandon Michael Shino of Jurupa Valley was arrested Wednesday following a months-long Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Brittany Locke. The defendant, who is being...
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Transported to Hospital Following Collision in Palm Springs
A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital following a collision with a vehicle in Palm Springs, authorities said Friday. Around 8 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the intersection of North Farrell Drive and East Via Escuela to a report of a collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Riverside County Firefighters Knock Down Mobile Home Fire InDesert Hot Springs
Riverside County firefighters knocked down a mobile home fire in Desert Hot Springs Friday evening. The blaze in the 19500 block of Beacon Way was reported at 9:37 p.m., according to the department. The fire was contained at 10:26 p.m., the department reported. No injuries were reported. Firefighters will remain...
mynewsla.com
Diesel Spill Prompts Hazmat Cleanup, Partial Closure of Menifee Street
A breached fuel tank on a big rig caused a sizable diesel spill on a Menifee street Friday, prompting a hazardous materials cleanup and partial road closure. The spill was reported at 4:45 p.m. in the 27900 block of Menifee Road, near Shadel Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Algal Bloom Prompts `Danger’ Alert at Lake Elsinore
An algal bloom in Lake Elsinore prompted the state Friday to issue a “danger alert,” applying to all recreational activity, which officials said should be discontinued until further notice. According to the California Water Resources Control Board, the bloom that appeared last week was confirmed to contain cyanobacteria,...
Comments / 0