Read full article on original website
Related
Man receives 10 year sentence for strangulation
BRYAN, Texas — A man who was out on bond for capital murder charges in Harris County was recently sentenced to 10 years in prison for assault by strangulation in Brazos County, according to the Brazos County District Attorney. On April 27, 2021, the Bryan Police Department were sent...
In a neighborhood in Bryan, a police officer and resident was shot
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Police Department reported a police officer and a resident was shot while police officers were responding to a disturbance on 1100 block of Crossing Dr. At 7:30 am, police said that a person returned to the area and began shooting. Both the resident and the...
The Robertson County Sheriff's Department is looking for a burglary suspect
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — Robertson County Sheriff's Department is looking for Chad Joseph Galick in connection with an attempted burglary at a building in Bremond. Police reported Galick as a white man of approximately 40 years of age. Galick was last seen wearing a black cap, gray shirt, black...
Burleson County Chief Deputy announces retirement from law enforcement
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas — John Pollock, the Chief Deputy for the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office, announced that he will be retiring from his position in December of this year. Pollock was shot in 2021 after he attempted to serve a warrant to a suspect in a case, who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bryan Police: Ride-share driver murdered by 18-year-old, suspect arrested
BRYAN, Texas — An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder after he reportedly killed a 62-year-old ride-share driver, according to Bryan police. Bryan police responded to an 8:30 a.m. report of a dead body in the backyard of a residence in the 200 block of West Pruitt Street in Bryan on Aug. 14, police said. At the scene, officials found a dead body with a gunshot wound, police said.
After Uvalde shooting, Normangee ISD is securing its campus
NORMANGEE, Texas — In response to the Texas Education Agency's mandate that school districts throughout the state comply with property standards, Normangee ISD regularly checks the locks on their exterior doors. This decision was made following the Robby Elementary mass shooting in May, during which 19 students and two...
Hostage situation at apartments near Blinn College 'unsubstantiated,' Bryan PD, FBI now investigating threat source
BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department is now working with the FBI regarding the false hostage situation that was reported at an apartment complex near Blinn College in Bryan Friday morning. Bryan PD said it got a call around 8:20 a.m. from someone claiming to have hostages at...
Armed duo wanted for Nov. 2021 Navasota bank robbery
NAVASOTA, Texas — The FBI Bryan Resident Agency and Navasota Police Department are seeking the public's assistance in identifying two masked suspects who they say robbed a bank back in November. According to a news release, the two reportedly robbed PNC Navasota bank at 603 E. Washington Ave. on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aggieland Humane Society announce 'Clear the Shelter' event
BRYAN, Texas — The Aggieland Humane Society is holding a 'Clear the Shelter' event on Fri, Aug 26 and Sat, Aug 27. The event will allow potential pet owners to adopt a pet from the shelter without an adoption fee. Throughout August, the shelter has been hosting Feline Fridays,...
Bryan gas leak causes businesses to shut down
BRYAN, Texas — A gas leak in Bryan caused evacuations and some businesses to close Tuesday morning. Shortly after 9 a.m., construction crews began to replace a pole at Maloney Avenue and Dellwood Street. Shortly after, a four-inch gas line was hit, causing a leak, according to a spokesperson from the Bryan Fire Department.
Man found guilty of abusing step daughter, sentenced to 28 years
BRYAN, Texas — Martin Guzman was sentenced to 28 years in prison on July 28 by a Brazos County jury. Guzman was convicted of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child in a jury trial held on July 27. Officials from Brazos County reported that the jury heard the stepdaughter's...
The Burns Creek Fire 100 percent contained
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — Rocky Creek Fire Department confirmed that the Burns Creek Fire has been completely contained. The fire department released a statement on their Facebook page at 7 a.m. that the fire was 100 percent contained. In addition, the fire department has confirmed that all local and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
National Dog Day celebration with Destination Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — In celebration of National Dog Day, Destination Bryan is hosting its "Pints and Paws" event. This event will be held in Downtown Bryan on August 27 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Residents are encouraged to bring their dogs to the event. If you wish to...
Blinn College graphic design students create design for Circle of Women
BRYAN, Texas — Graphic Design students at Blinn College worked to create a design logo for a subgroup for Habitat for Humanity, Circle of Women. Tim Weaver, an instructor at the college, said he tasked his students to read the brief the organization provided them and create individual designs to pitch to their leaders.
The Bryan Police is tracking down a liquor store burglar
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan police are asking a man to come forward and speak with them about an alleged robbery in June. It is reported that the person of interest has a tattoo on his forearm. Police are encouraging anyone who knows information about the break in to call...
New Bryan organization in dire need of new members, help
BRYAN, Texas — Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that builds and delivers beds to children in need of a bed and a safe place to sleep, said it is in dire need of new help. A chapter was established in Bryan-College Station this year. However, volunteer Lucy Rodriguez...
Bryan ISD starts the 2022-23 school year with convocation
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD's hosted its convocation Wednesday at Central Church to kick off the school year in style with more than 2,000 BISD teachers and staff in attendance. "I think our staff saw today that we are a family, children first always, we have embraced our students...
Bryan-College Station group fights hotel human trafficking, saving victims
BRYAN, Texas — An anti-human trafficking outreach group met with 37 Bryan/College Station hotels on July 30th as part of World Day Against Trafficking in Person. Bryan-based Unbound Now, a network of anti-human trafficking agencies aimed at spreading awareness about human trafficking in the Bryan and College Station areas.
Camp Periwinkle is saving Texas children's lives one week at a time
BURTON, Texas — Camp Periwinkle is a week-long overnight camp for children ages 7-15 who are currently being treated or previously treated for cancer at Texas Children’s Cancer Center. It returned to in-person this summer for the first time since 2019. "What we try to do is give...
Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Doug
BRYAN, Texas — This week's Brazos Buddy of the Week is Doug, a five-year-old large mixed breed that's looking for his forever home. Doug is neutered, microchipped, and fully vaccinated, and loves to be around people. He knows the commands "sit" and "shake" as well!. If you'd like to...
KAGS
Bryan College Station, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT
Bryan and College Station local newshttps://www.kagstv.com/
Comments / 0