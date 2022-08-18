ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Two charged as habitual offenders in separate cases

Two men, in separate incidents, have been charged in Independence County Circuit Court under the habitual offender law. In the first case, court documents say Brett Steven Johnson, 51, was discovered early Thursday morning, Aug. 18, in the storage area of a Batesville business. According to the documents, Johnson was discovered hiding under a vehicle in the storage area.
Kait 8

Police warn of rental scam

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Finding affordable rent can be hard with recent inflation rates. Police say some are taking advantage of this. The Jonesboro Police Department warns a new scam is making the rounds on Facebook Marketplace. A “landlord” will take photos from popular realtor websites and post them to...
Kait 8

Former police officer and district court clerk charged in missing funds case

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) – Two Cross County women have been charged with multiple felonies following an 11-month-long Arkansas State Police criminal investigation. According to the agency, former district court clerk and former police officer, Ana Stewart, 35, and district court clerk, Amanda Cullen, 42, both of Wynne, surrendered to the Cross County Sheriff’s Department on Friday, Aug. 19.
THV11

Kait 8

Missing child found with drone

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews found a missing child Saturday using heat-sensing equipment. Forrest City Fire Department shared in a media release how they found the missing child. Just after midnight, they received a call from 911 dispatch requesting assistance from the department’s drone team. When Forrest...
Kait 8

‘Chaotic’ incident on GCT school bus under investigation

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – The Greene County Tech School District is investigating an incident involving a school bus aide that happened Friday. According to Superintendent Scott Gerrish, there were “chaotic circumstances” on bus 22 on Aug. 19; however, he could not elaborate on what happened. In videos...
Kait 8

CONSUMER ALERT: Preparing for utility bill rate changes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When most people hear their electric bill going up, they start watching their wallet closely, but one electric company is saying don’t fret yet. The Craighead County Electric Cooperative announced starting Oct. 1, rates will be increased by about 9.3%. Marketing Director Jon Carmack said...
Kait 8

Fallen officer remembered in a special way

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A fallen officer’s wife and daughter were presented with many items from across the nation to honor their loved one. The Jonesboro community lost Officer Vincent Parks when he died unexpectedly during training back in July. Many said their final farewell when officer Parks was laid...
Kait 8

1 killed, 3 injured in Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man died, and three other people suffered injuries when their pickup truck ran off the road and struck a tree. The crash happened at 3:13 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, on U.S. Highway 49 north of Halliday in Greene County, according to Arkansas State Police.
Kait 8

Jacket returned 27 years later inspires several across the state

BAY, Ark. (KAIT) - A piece of high school memorabilia, lost to time, inspired individuals across the Natural State when it was discovered and returned nearly three decades later. Shannon Everet owns a trucking company in Benton. A lifetime ago, he was a member of the Future Farmers of America...
Kait 8

Arrest made in connection to apartment hit by car

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Fire and police crews are at the scene of an apartment hit by a car. The apartment complex that was hit is located along West Huntington Avenue in Jonesboro. Officials on the scene said the apartment is vacant and nobody is hurt. They added one...
KFVS12

3.1 earthquake felt at Missouri-Arkansas border

(KFVS) - There was a 3.1 earthquake at the border between Arkansas and Missouri around 8:12 a.m. this morning, August 21. The coordinates of the location were 36.161N, 91.190W. The exact location of the quake was about 3 miles southwest of Imboden, Ark. and 35 miles northwest of Jonesboro, Ark.
Kait 8

whiterivernow.com

Motorcyclist dies in accident at Batesville intersection

A Pocahontas man died Thursday night in Batesville after the motorcycle he was driving was struck from behind by a vehicle at an intersection. According to the Arkansas State Police Fatality Report, Matthew Giles Jansen, 41, was killed after he had stopped his 2022 Harley-Davidson for the traffic signal at the St. Louis Street/Highway 167 and Lawrence Street intersection as he headed south on 167. The report said when the light turned green for Jansen, he was struck from behind by a Nissan Altima traveling southbound in the same lane.
Kait 8

S’mores party to recruit new Girl Scout members

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a day of fun and excitement, as the Girl Scouts organization held a s’mores party. Those who attended the event at the Craighead Forest Park got to enjoy crafts, games, face painting, and even a scavenger hunt. The Girl Scouts didn’t hold the...
Kait 8

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures planned on Greene County highway

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re planning to travel in Greene County soon, there’s a traffic alert you need to be aware of. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, beginning Sunday, Aug. 28, there will be overnight lane closures along Highway 49 south from Highway 358 East to Highway 69.
