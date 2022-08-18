Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whiterivernow.com
Two charged as habitual offenders in separate cases
Two men, in separate incidents, have been charged in Independence County Circuit Court under the habitual offender law. In the first case, court documents say Brett Steven Johnson, 51, was discovered early Thursday morning, Aug. 18, in the storage area of a Batesville business. According to the documents, Johnson was discovered hiding under a vehicle in the storage area.
Kait 8
Police warn of rental scam
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Finding affordable rent can be hard with recent inflation rates. Police say some are taking advantage of this. The Jonesboro Police Department warns a new scam is making the rounds on Facebook Marketplace. A “landlord” will take photos from popular realtor websites and post them to...
Kait 8
BUSTED BY BURGLARS: Vehicle vandals following online trend hit Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – An online trend is causing havoc across the country, and a Northeast Arkansas city is its latest victim. Police records indicate vehicle break-ins have happened at two different Jonesboro car dealerships since Wednesday. Nearly a dozen cars were hit, and at least three were stolen.
Kait 8
Former police officer and district court clerk charged in missing funds case
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) – Two Cross County women have been charged with multiple felonies following an 11-month-long Arkansas State Police criminal investigation. According to the agency, former district court clerk and former police officer, Ana Stewart, 35, and district court clerk, Amanda Cullen, 42, both of Wynne, surrendered to the Cross County Sheriff’s Department on Friday, Aug. 19.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two Arkansas women charged in missing funds case
CROSS COUNTY, Ark. — Two women from Cross County were charged with multiple felonies following an 11-month-long criminal investigation led by Arkansas State Police. Both women turned themselves in and surrendered to the Cross County Sheriff’s Department on Friday, August 19. 35-year-old Ana Stewart, a former district court...
Kait 8
Missing child found with drone
FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews found a missing child Saturday using heat-sensing equipment. Forrest City Fire Department shared in a media release how they found the missing child. Just after midnight, they received a call from 911 dispatch requesting assistance from the department’s drone team. When Forrest...
Kait 8
‘Chaotic’ incident on GCT school bus under investigation
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – The Greene County Tech School District is investigating an incident involving a school bus aide that happened Friday. According to Superintendent Scott Gerrish, there were “chaotic circumstances” on bus 22 on Aug. 19; however, he could not elaborate on what happened. In videos...
KTLO
Former cop turned crook reported to have violated parole and is now listed as absconder
A man who enforced the law for 16 years before he started breaking it has been declared a fugitive after violating the terms and conditions of his parole. During his law enforcement career, 54-year-old Jimmy Leon Bohannon, Jr., served as police chief in the small Mississippi County town of Keiser. The population of Keiser in 2020 was 751.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kait 8
CONSUMER ALERT: Preparing for utility bill rate changes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When most people hear their electric bill going up, they start watching their wallet closely, but one electric company is saying don’t fret yet. The Craighead County Electric Cooperative announced starting Oct. 1, rates will be increased by about 9.3%. Marketing Director Jon Carmack said...
Kait 8
Fallen officer remembered in a special way
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A fallen officer’s wife and daughter were presented with many items from across the nation to honor their loved one. The Jonesboro community lost Officer Vincent Parks when he died unexpectedly during training back in July. Many said their final farewell when officer Parks was laid...
Kait 8
1 killed, 3 injured in Greene County crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man died, and three other people suffered injuries when their pickup truck ran off the road and struck a tree. The crash happened at 3:13 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, on U.S. Highway 49 north of Halliday in Greene County, according to Arkansas State Police.
Kait 8
Jacket returned 27 years later inspires several across the state
BAY, Ark. (KAIT) - A piece of high school memorabilia, lost to time, inspired individuals across the Natural State when it was discovered and returned nearly three decades later. Shannon Everet owns a trucking company in Benton. A lifetime ago, he was a member of the Future Farmers of America...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kait 8
Arrest made in connection to apartment hit by car
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Fire and police crews are at the scene of an apartment hit by a car. The apartment complex that was hit is located along West Huntington Avenue in Jonesboro. Officials on the scene said the apartment is vacant and nobody is hurt. They added one...
KFVS12
3.1 earthquake felt at Missouri-Arkansas border
(KFVS) - There was a 3.1 earthquake at the border between Arkansas and Missouri around 8:12 a.m. this morning, August 21. The coordinates of the location were 36.161N, 91.190W. The exact location of the quake was about 3 miles southwest of Imboden, Ark. and 35 miles northwest of Jonesboro, Ark.
Kait 8
Deadly Independence County motorcycle crash
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -One person is dead, and one is injured after a Thursday night crash. According to a preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police, 41-year-old Matthew Giles Jansen from Pocahontas died when his motorcycle was hit at a stoplight. On Aug 18 Jansen was stopped at a red...
whiterivernow.com
Motorcyclist dies in accident at Batesville intersection
A Pocahontas man died Thursday night in Batesville after the motorcycle he was driving was struck from behind by a vehicle at an intersection. According to the Arkansas State Police Fatality Report, Matthew Giles Jansen, 41, was killed after he had stopped his 2022 Harley-Davidson for the traffic signal at the St. Louis Street/Highway 167 and Lawrence Street intersection as he headed south on 167. The report said when the light turned green for Jansen, he was struck from behind by a Nissan Altima traveling southbound in the same lane.
Kait 8
S’mores party to recruit new Girl Scout members
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a day of fun and excitement, as the Girl Scouts organization held a s’mores party. Those who attended the event at the Craighead Forest Park got to enjoy crafts, games, face painting, and even a scavenger hunt. The Girl Scouts didn’t hold the...
3.1 Magnitude earthquake detected in Northeast Arkansas
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake reported in Lawrence County
Kait 8
West Memphis students head back to school with a new backpack rule
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Students in West Memphis are just hours away from the first day of their new school year. Classes begin Monday with new measures in place to ensure student safety. The halls within the West Memphis School District will look a lot different this year. The...
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures planned on Greene County highway
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re planning to travel in Greene County soon, there’s a traffic alert you need to be aware of. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, beginning Sunday, Aug. 28, there will be overnight lane closures along Highway 49 south from Highway 358 East to Highway 69.
Comments / 1