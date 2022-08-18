ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

When Joakim Noah Absolutely Roasted The City Of Cleveland: "I Never Heard Anybody Say, ' I'm Going To Cleveland On Vacation...'"

 3 days ago
Comments / 50

da chairs
1d ago

The object of playing is playing and training, you can have your fun in the offseason wherever you want, you all have the money todo whatever you want, just a bunch of children who wanna live the spring break life all year around

Reply
5
Wendell Boyd
1d ago

Noah is embarrassed because LeBron never allowed him to progress in the playoffs. A man with Noah's money could afford to do some dentistry work in Cleveland.

Reply
4
Amsterdam029
2d ago

he's right, no one chooses Cleveland as a vacation destination. been there a handful of times for work. demographic and landscape is dreadful

Reply(3)
5
 

