Grandview Heights, OH

The Best Restaurants In Columbus (2022)

Columbus has spent the last decade cementing itself as a food city. In this city, the only reason you need to give yourself to go out to dinner is that there are so many places worth trying. It would be criminal to stay home when there is delicious food being crafted just for you!
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Recent Restaurant Closures in Grandview, Dublin & Clintonville

As of Thursday, August 18, Grandview’s CLEAVER, 1099 W. First Ave., has officially closed its doors. The meat-centric restaurant from the team behind the Butcher & Grocer made its debut in the middle of the pandemic in August 2020, giving it a two-year run. “Simply and plainly put, there...
DUBLIN, OH
New Albany, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio

Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
OBERLIN, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations

Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – 1830s Historical Farm House Opens its Doors for Tours Saturday

PICKAWAY – Mount Oval is a historical farmhouse built in the 1830s by one of the regions more prominent farmers, it has been named a historical site. The Historial original gem of Pickaway County will open its doors to tours on Saturday, August 20th. This historical location will take you back in time to how Pickaway started in its early years. The home-preserved and full of historical artifacts some unique to the location is fully worth the tour.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

With mask policy lifted, Columbus businesses adjust

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic and many people are still wondering when they should or shouldn’t wear a mask. On Friday, the Columbus and Franklin County health departments lifted the indoor mask advisory issued in July now that the number of cases is starting to decline. When it […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
OHIO STATE
unioncountydailydigital.com

Union County Farmers Market: The Place To Be Saturday Morning

Just in case you forgot, the Union County Farmers Market is still in full swing at the Memorial Health Pavilion in Partners Park in Uptown Marysville every Saturday morning from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables (raspberries, melons, asparagus, zucchini, tomatoes, sweet corn, the list goes on...
UNION COUNTY, OH
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Ohio

We all have a favorite comfort food and if yours happens to be a juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five great burger places in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. If you haven't been to any of these places, add them to your list.
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Division of Police celebrates promotion of 27 officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police held a ceremony Friday morning celebrating the promotion of several officers. 27 sworn personnel were promoted to the ranks of Commander, Lieutenant and Sergeant. According to Columbus police, this was the largest group of sworn personnel in its division history...
COLUMBUS, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Ice Cream Social at the Cook House

MORROW COUNTY- Come build your own ice cream sundae at the Cook House in Mount Gilead, Sunday, August 21 from 2-4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. It is sponsored by the Morrow County Historical Society with the Morrow County Dairy Association. Historical Society Trustee Ellen...
MOUNT GILEAD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Soulfest celebrates Black culture

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Hundreds gathered at Bicentennial Park Saturday to experience the inspiration and energy at Columbus Soulfest. The event was about coming together to celebrate Black culture through music, food, and history. The park was lined with local Black-owned businesses and shops for people to browse and buy while live music played through […]
COLUMBUS, OH

