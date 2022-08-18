ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Two Reportedly Suffer Minor Injuries In Crash With Prince George's County Ambulance

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yXCOO_0hMiI0BV00
A mother and child were reportedly injured after crashing into an ambulance in Prince George's County. Photo Credit: Pete Piringer

Two people were injured after a loaded ambulance was hit by a vehicle in Prince George's County, officials say.

The collision happened at St. Barnabas Road and Branch Avenue around 8:16 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17, according to the Prince George's County Fire Department.

At the time of the collision, the ambulance had a patient on board, officials noted.

A mother and child in the civilian vehicle were reportedly injured in the collision, reports WUSA 9.

There were no reported injuries to the crew or patient on the ambulance.

to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

Related
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division ask for Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 16-Year-Old

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old female. Adele Anderson was last seen at approximately 11:45 a.m., in the 2700 block of Byron Street in Silver Spring. Anderson...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

One Being Flown Out After Crash On Jones Wharf Road

HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On August 21, 2022, at approximately 11:19 a.m., a motor vehicle collision was reported near 26401 Jones Wharf Road in Hollywood. The accident involved a single vehicle that drove off road into a nearby yard and eventually striking a tree. There was reportedly one male patient...
HOLLYWOOD, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Prince George's County, MD
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
Prince George's County, MD
Crime & Safety
Prince George's County, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ambulance#Traffic Accident#Wusa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Royals
Daily Voice

Man Shot By Sheriffs After Barricading Himself In Chesapeake Beach Home During Standoff

A man was hospitalized after being struck by sheriff’s deputies during an armed standoff with multiple Maryland law enforcement agencies in Calvert County. Chesapeake Beach resident Ronald Joseph Garraway, 59, was shot by officers shortly after 9:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 in the 8300 block of Autumn Crest Lane in Chesapeake as they attempted to serve an arrest warrant on an assault charge, according to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD
fox5dc.com

2 arrested in connection with deadly Prince George's County shooting over weekend

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Two suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Upper Marlboro over the weekend. 19-year-old Demarco Bethea of Suitland, and 20-year-old Montaz Norman of Temple Hills are both charged with first- and second-degree murder-related charges in the death of 21-year-old Tyren Spry of Cheltenham.
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
342K+
Followers
51K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy