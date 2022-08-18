ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jalen Rose Says The Lakers Will Be Championship Contenders If They Add Kyrie Irving: "If They Don't Add A Player Like That, LeBron Won't Win Another Championship With The Lakers."

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to hit a home run this offseason and change the fortunes of their franchise ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Lakers are supposed to be built for contention considering they have a still-in-his-prime LeBron James. However, the last few seasons have been marred with injury and poor roster construction for LA.
Yardbarker

Warriors’ Draymond Green Picks Carmelo Anthony Over Kevin Durant As Better Scorer In Their Primes

Carmelo Anthony quickly won the hearts of the Los Angeles Lakers faithful after joining the team last summer. Anthony embraced his role as the leader of the second unit, providing L.A. with a shooting boost off the bench. The 38-year-old forward averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 69 games, making 44.1% of his field goal attempts and 37.5% of his triples.
Yardbarker

NBA Executive Says Derrick Rose Is The Most Tradeable Player On The Knicks: "There Are 29 Teams That Would Be Willing To Take Him."

Derrick Rose is no longer the MVP that he was during his time with the Chicago Bulls, but he has morphed himself into a fantastic sixth man over the course of the last few years. Derrick Rose had a solid year with the New York Knicks last season, averaging 12.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, and 4.0 APG while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc.
Yardbarker

Knicks Insider Reveals Some Members Of The Organization Aren't Convinced RJ Barrett A Max Contract Player

RJ Barrett is one of the league's best young up-and-coming two-way wing players. He was the No. 1 offensive option on the New York Knicks for around half the season, and he is also a good perimeter defender that often takes on the challenge of guarding opposing star-level players. Last season, RJ Barrett averaged 20.0 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 3.0 APG, though it must be noted that he was fairly inefficient in doing so.
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Crowns Stephen Curry With The Title Of Best Player In The World: "Nobody Plays Better Than Steph Curry"

The conversation for the best player in the world is often one of the most heated in the world of basketball. For many years, people could just name LeBron James and not necessarily be incorrect as LBJ always had an argument to be the absolute best in the NBA. With LeBron aging and his team struggling, it seems the top spot has been open for the last 2 seasons.
Yardbarker

NBA Analyst Says The Lakers Getting Myles Turner In A Russell Westbrook Trade Could Help Them With Anthony Davis' Injury Issues: "Without Anthony Davis, He Could Help The Ship Stay Afloat."

The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves at a crossroads with Russell Westbrook. On the one hand, new Head Coach Darvin Ham has spoken about integrating the former MVP into the team and working with him. On the other, trade rumors continue to float around regarding Westbrook, and there is a strong possibility that he could be moved on in a trade for Kyrie Irving.
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Proposed Smart Trade Idea For The Lakers And Pacers: Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks For Buddy Hield And Myles Turner

The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that clearly needs to make changes this offseason. They finished 33-49 last season and missed the play-in tournament, despite trading for star point guard Russell Westbrook. They absolutely need a new direction, and a recently suggested trade might be the answer to their problems.
Yardbarker

Trae Young Fires A Warning Shot To The NBA On Teaming Up With Dejounte Murray: "You Can't Double One Or The Other, And If You Do, It's Really Pick Your Poison."

After a disappointing early playoff exit in 2022, the Atlanta Hawks realized that changes were required if they are to be contenders in the top-heavy Eastern Conference. They surprisingly made it all the way to the Conference Finals in 2021 but lost to the Bucks even with Giannis Antetokounmpo missing the last two games, and then this year, the Heat just hounded Trae Young, and the Hawks had no one else stepping up.
Yardbarker

Scotty Pippen Jr. Describes How Seeing LeBron James In Gym Motivates Him

LeBron James seems to have become a mentor for Los Angeles Lakers rookie Scotty Pippen Jr., who has signed a two-way contract with L.A. Even though Pippen and James have yet to play together, the Vanderbilt alum could already feel the four-time NBA champion’s support in the Las Vegas Summer League. In a loss to the Phoenix Suns, James rushed to help Pippen up after he fell near his sit following an and-1 finish.
