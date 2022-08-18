Read full article on original website
Teen Fatally Struck by Two Vehicles Near Large South LA Party ID’d
The coroner’s office Monday confirmed the identity of a 17-year-old boy struck and killed by two vehicles during a gang-related assault in South Los Angeles on the outskirts of a party that included at least 150 people. Matthew Lobos was a Los Angeles resident. The death occurred shortly before...
One Male Dead, One Wounded in Hollywood Shooting, Two Suspects Arrested
One person was shot to death and another was wounded during an argument in Hollywood Saturday. Los Angeles police responded about 2:10 p.m. to the 6500 block of West Sunset Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. A male victim was pronounced dead at the scene and...
Indio Man Who Killed Cousin in Ambush Slaying Sentenced
An Indio man who gunned down his cousin in an ambush outside an apartment complex because he felt that the victim had publicly denigrated him was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. A Riverside jury in April convicted 26-year-old Raymond Hernandez of the 2014 fatal...
Suspect in Brazen Daytime Robbery at Beverly Grove Home Charged
A man accused of breaking into a Beverly Grove home, pistol-whipping a 71-year-old woman inside and making off with a cache of high-end jewelry was charged Friday with felony counts of residential robbery and residential burglary with a person present. The charges against Dillon Klincke, 31, include allegations of inflicting...
Woman Shot Dead in Downtown LA, Suspect Flees on Bicycle
A woman in downtown Los Angeles was shot dead Sunday morning by a man who fled the scene on a bicycle, authorities said. The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. in the area of Seventh Street and Central Avenue, where the victim and suspect were arguing, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
Man in Palm Desert Jewelry Store Burglary Sentenced to 16 Months Jail
A man who stole approximately $45,000 worth of items at a jewelry store in Palm Desert pleaded guilty to a pair of felonies Friday and was immediately sentenced to 16 months in county jail. Jason Adam Warren, 28, of Los Angeles, was charged Friday morning with felony counts of burglary...
Man Arrested in String of Thefts at Cabazon Business
A man arrested in a string of thefts at a Cabazon business remained jailed Sunday in lieu of $60,000 bail. Demon Dennis, 49, of Hemet was arrested Friday and booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility on suspicion of two counts of grand theft and an outstanding felony robbery warrant.
Authorities ID Man Killed in Pacoima Shooting
Authorities Friday identified a man who was killed in a Pacoima-area shooting that left a woman critically wounded. The crime occurred about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday as the pair were riding in a northbound Honda Civic in the 10800 block of Sutter Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “As...
Felon Charged with Killing Hemet Woman Whose Body Found in Car Trunk
A convicted sex offender accused of killing a 47-year-old Hemet woman and leaving her body in a car abandoned in San Diego County was charged Friday with murder and auto theft. Michael Lee Lorence, 46, was arrested last week following a Hemet Police Department investigation into the death of Melanie...
Person Found Shot in West Hollywood
A person was found shot in a vehicle in West Hollywood Friday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responding to reports of a possible shooting were flagged down by a pedestrian about 5:25 p.m. in the area of San Vicente and Santa Monica boulevards, near West Hollywood Park, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside an SUV, Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau told City News Service.
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in Palmdale
Authorities Friday identified a man who was killed in a shooting in Palmdale. The shooting was reported about 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Avenue R, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. Bryan Olmedo, 22, of Lancaster, died at the scene, according to the Los...
Las Vegas Man Pleads Not Guilty in Laguna Woods Church Attack
A Las Vegas man pleaded not guilty Friday to opening fire inside a Laguna Woods church in an alleged hate crime attack that killed a local doctor and injured five other parishioners. David Wenwei Chou, who was ordered held without bail, was scheduled to return to court Oct. 21 for...
Witnesses Detail Instances of Retaliation at LA County Sheriff’s Department
Dead rats have been left outside homes of members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department who are seen as being cooperative with investigations into the department, a witness testified at an oversight commission hearing Friday. The witness — who called into the meeting anonymously out of fear of...
Traffic Stop Ends in Gunfire with Officer Wounding Suspect in San Pedro
An investigative stop of a car carrying four people ultimately led to a shooting by an officer that left one man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in San Pedro, authorities said Saturday. The stop took place around midnight at the intersection of Pacific Avenue and 18th Street, according to Los...
Man Wounded During Family Fight; Suspect Flees Scene In White Import Sedan
A fight involving family members in front of a Garden Grove home Sunday escalated into a shooting leaving a 28-year-old man wounded and a 20-year-old man fleeing the scene in a white import sedan, authorities said. The victim, a resident of Victorville, was taken to a hospital where he underwent...
Man Charged with Providing Deadly Dose of Fentanyl to MoVal Woman
A man accused of supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 32-year-old Moreno Valley woman was charged Friday with murder. Brandon Michael Shino of Jurupa Valley was arrested Wednesday following a months-long Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Brittany Locke. The defendant, who is being...
Police Vow Street Takeover Crackdown Following 7-Eleven Flash Mob Robbery
Efforts were continuing Friday to track down participants in a “flash mob” of looters who swarmed a 7-Eleven store in the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles as part of a street takeover, while Los Angeles police vow to crack down on anyone participating in such a takeover.
Two Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash in South LA Area ID’d
The man and woman who were killed in South Los Angeles when a motorist allegedly avoiding an attempted police traffic stop sped into an intersection and slammed into their vehicle were publicly identified Monday. Jamarae Keyes, 38, died from blunt force traumatic injuries, the coroner’s office said. His city of...
Long Beach Detectives Investigate Man’s Shooting Death
A man was shot to death in north Long Beach, authorities said Monday. Officers arrived at about 11:45 p.m. Sunday to the 200 block of West 67th Way, according to Long Beach police Lt. Jeremy Boshnack. “Upon arrival they discovered a male adult victim who sustained multiple gunshots wounds to...
Charges Filed Against Man For Alleged Palm Desert Jewelry Store Burglary
Felony charges were filed Friday against a man suspected of stealing approximately $45,000 worth of items at a jewelry store in Palm Desert. Jason Adam Warren, 28, of Los Angeles was charged Friday morning with two felony counts — burglary and grand theft over $950, according to court records. He was additionally charged with one misdemeanor count of presenting false identification to a peace officer.
