A man and a woman suspected of stealing checks from mailboxes in Rancho Mirage over a nearly five-month period pleaded not guilty to felony charges Friday. John Fisher, 38, and Thea Lorraine Rich, 32, were charged Friday morning with two felony counts of grand theft over $950 and one for a fictitious bill/note, according to court records. Rich was charged with two additional felony counts of grand theft over $950.

RANCHO MIRAGE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO