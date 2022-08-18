Centene cancels plans for $1 billion regional headquarters in Charlotte

Health insurance giant Centene has canceled plans to establish a new East Coast headquarters and tech hub near UNC Charlotte.

What they’re saying: The St. Louis Fortune 50 company cited a “fundamental shift in the way people work” as the reason for its decision. These days, almost 90% of its workforce is fully remote or working in some sort of hybrid environment.

“As a result of this shift, we have decided not to open an East Coast Headquarters in Charlotte, and many of our 1,700 employees across the state will work remotely or in a hybrid working model that suits their personal needs,” a Centene spokesperson said in a statement to Axios.

Charlotte Business Journal first reported the news of Centene’s decision Thursday.

Why it matters: When Centene announced plans to open a Charlotte campus, it was the biggest single jobs announcement in North Carolina history . It had the codename Project Big Boy. That was 2020, in the midst of a pandemic and an economic downturn. Still, Centene was optimistic about Charlotte.

Centene planned to spend $1 billion on the campus.

At the time, the company vowed to create 3,200 jobs here. If it met those hiring goals, it would have received up to $450 million in incentives from the state of North Carolina, Mecklenburg County and the City of Charlotte.

That incentives package included $26 million from the county. “With this change of plans, those funds will no longer be available to Centene since those funds where based on a physical presence in Mecklenburg County,” spokesperson Andrew Fair said in an email.

Centene would have received nearly $32 million from the city of Charlotte if it met its job-creation goals. But the city has not paid out any incentives, per spokesperson Gregg Watkins.

Centene did not receive any incentives payments from the state either, NC Commerce Department spokesperson David Rhoades said.

Flashback: Last summer, then- CEO Michael Neidorff told reporters Centene’s campus could ultimately accommodate 6,000 employees. He also suggested that it was a possibility that the company would move its global headquarters to Charlotte.

“This is a great facility. We’ll see how things evolve,” Neidorff said at the time. “Everything’s always on the table, but right now we have a wonderful headquarters (in St. Louis).”

A few months prior, in February 2021, the company affirmed it was “committed” to Charlotte despite steep job cuts elsewhere in the company.

Zoom out: Centene is in the midst of building a 800,000-square-foot, state-of-the art facility in Charlotte. It will be completed within a few weeks, per CBJ.

The company told CBJ it’s in conversations to find another company to occupy the building.

Under new leadership, Centene has been scaling back its real estate footprint, per CBJ. The company also told CBJ its decision to nix its plans for a regional headquarters in Charlotte will not lead to any layoffs here.

Centene currently employs about 700 people in Charlotte, according to Watkins, the city spokesperson. They’ll maintain a “significant presence” in Charlotte, including at Camp North End.

“I remain optimistic that their decision to build the planned facility to sell will result in $540 million private investment that will attract new business to the area,” Charlotte City Council member Dimple Ajmera said in a statement.

Related Axios story: 3 big ideas for University City’s growth

Editor’s note: We updated this story with additional quotes.

The post Centene cancels plans for $1 billion regional headquarters in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte .