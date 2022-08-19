ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana Wildfire alert: Cannon Fire update 2022-08-19

Cannon Fire as seen looking East on 08/17/2022

Last updated: Thu, 18 Aug 2022 16:02:15

Incident is 0% contained.

The Cannon Fire was detected on August 7th, 2022. It is primarily burning in the Cannon Creek drainage, located in the Bob Marshall Wilderness on the Spotted Bear Ranger District. The fire is burning on the south facing side of the slope and has spotted over the ridge into the sub drainage that separates Cannon and Gorge Creeks.The Spotted Bear Lookout and Jumbo Lookout will continue to monitor fire activity, with assistance from aerial reconnaissance resources. Potential threats to values will continually be assessed. A point protection strategy and checking actions, where safe and effective, will be implemented as needed. There is a significant fire history in the surrounding area that will affect fire spread.An official area closure will go into effect August 19th, 2022. The closure and an accompanying map are posted on Inciweb.In addition to the Cannon Fire, the Highrock Fire was detected on August 13th. The fire was burning on the south facing slope near the top of the ridge that divides Highrock Creek from Little Salmon Creek. As of 08/18/2022, no additional updates will be made regarding the Highrock Fire unless additional activity is observed.

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Cannon Fire 08/16/2022
Cannon Fire 08/16/2022
Cannon Fire 08/16/2022
Cannon Fire 08/16/2022
Cannon Fire 08/14/2022
Cannon Fire 08/14/2022
Cannon Fire 08/14/2022
Cannon Fire 08/14/2022
Cannon Fire 8/13/2022
Cannon Fire 8/13/2022
Cannon Fire 8/12/2022

#Cannon#Fire History#Bear#Montana Wildfire#Inciweb#The Highrock Fire
