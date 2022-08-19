ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana Wildfire alert: Dean Creek update 2022-08-19

Montana Incident News
Montana Incident News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jay9y_0hMiHReQ00
Dean Fire as seen looking South on 08/17/2022

Last updated: Thu, 18 Aug 2022 18:01:26

Incident is 0% contained.

The Dean Creek Fire was detected on August 14th. It is burning in the Dean Creek drainage, located in the Bob Marshall Wilderness on the Spotted Bear Ranger District. The fire is burning on the lower third of the southeasterly facing slope approximately three miles up drainage from the junction with Spotted Bear River.The Spotted Bear Ranger District Wildland Fire Module (WFM) was inserted into the Pentagon Cabin Administrative Site to conduct structure protection operations. As of the afternoon of 08/17/2022, the module completed wrapping the cabin and outlying buildings and installed hose lay and sprinklers which can be controlled by a remote-start pump. Personnel from the Spotted Bear WFM will remain in the area as lookouts to provide local updates from the fire. Due to high spread potential, a closure for the Dean Creek drainage will become effective 08/19/2022. The official closure order and accompanying map has been posted. There is the potential for the closure area to expand in the coming days. New information will be posted as soon as it is available. 

View Dean Creek Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rcu2q_0hMiHReQ00
Dean Fire as seen looking North on 08/17/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZLqY3_0hMiHReQ00
Dean Creek Fire 08/16/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J8C7C_0hMiHReQ00
Dean Creek Fire 08/16/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jUoSO_0hMiHReQ00
Dean Creek Fire 08/14/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y4Tb9_0hMiHReQ00
Dean Creek Fire 08/14/2022

Comments / 0

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

How you can avoid causing Montana’s next big wildfire

For more than 70 years, Smokey the Bear has had the same message for us: Only you can prevent forest fires. The U.S. Forest Service’s Cooperative Forest Fire Prevention Program, also known as the Smokey Bear Program, was created to prevent human-caused wildfires. In Montana, the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation reports 75% of wildfires as human-caused. Montana Free Press talked with experts about the most common things humans do that start wildfires and what people can do to uphold Smokey’s message.
MONTANA STATE
Post Register

Jerry Painter goes pedaling across Montana

Bicycle touring through western Montana and Glacier National Park is world-class. Here are a few photos from Painter’s bike tour that is still ongoing into North Dakota. A quick tally so far: 4 bears seen (1 grizzly), dozens of deer and other critters and a zillion tourists who always ask “So where are you going to?” Going-to-the-sun Road is a must do (bikers don’t need a reservation — just a lot of will power). Painter will update with more juicy details in a future column. The photos include scenes from the Going-to-the-Sun Road, Lake McDonald in the national park, and the Rainbow Dam on the Missouri River at Great Falls, Montana.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
930 AM KMPT

New Ground Fire Retardant Helps Prevent Fires in Montana

With the Elmo Fire near Polson winding down, we were contacted by a company called Perimeter Global Fire Safety Solutions that not only provides the bright red fire retardant dropped from the air, but has also developed a new residential use fire retardant that can act as a tool for fire prevention.
POLSON, MT
explorebigsky.com

High temps prompt full closures on some Montana rivers

HELENA – Full fishing closures went into effect for the following rivers at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 17:. The section of the Big Hole River from the confluence with the Beaverhead River to Tony Schoonen Fishing Access Site. Portions of Fish Creek within a 100-yard radius of the mouth of...
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Persistent Weather for West and South Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne escaped a small storm as they developed northeast of the Capital City this afternoon. The west and south portions of Wyoming saw much more weather in the form of isolated rain showers and thunderstorms carry into the evening hours. For Sunday, the thunderstorm outlook does not change much with the exception of general thunderstorms extending further east a bit into central Wyoming. This is due to the monsoon moisture being pulled from the southwest part of the country into the state of Wyoming. Cloud coverage will increase around noon and showers will develop soon after.
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fire#Fire Hose#Bear River#Montana Wildfire#The Dean Creek Fire
K96 FM

Dave Roemer, a University of Montana Alumnus, Can’t Wait to Explore Glacier National Park As Its New Superintendent.

MISSOULA – Glacier National Park is known as the Crown of the Continent, and standing along the shoreline of Lake McDonald on a warm July afternoon, it's easy to see why. Everything from the crystal-clear water to the still snow-capped rocky peaks glistens under the sun. Trees and vegetation are still a verdant jewel tone, due in part to the late rain and snow that has kept Glacier’s famous Going-to-the-Sun Road shut to traffic well into the peak tourism season. It’s one million acres of some of the best views and wildlife spotting Montana has to offer.
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
wyo4news.com

All Aboard!! Passenger railway systems could be coming back to Southwest Wyoming

Rock Springs, Wyoming – Regional advocacy organization All Aboard Northwest presented Rock Springs City officials with the potential plans for a passenger car rail system that would essentially connect Colorado to Oregon by way of Rock Springs yesterday at a meeting open to the public. Presenters Dan Bilka and Vice President Charlie Hamilton presented, in video form, the mission of their organization diving deeper into the logistics of achieving such a railway system in council chambers.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Montana Incident News

Montana Incident News

562
Followers
80
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy